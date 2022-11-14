MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park 9690 Colorado Ln N

review star

No reviews yet

9690 Colorado Ln N

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Popular Items

Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Served with seasoned sour cream

Pepperoni Meatballs

$14.00

Two 4oz pepperoni stuffed meatballs in our marinara sauce, smothered with our 5-cheese blend and baked to a golden brown. Served with garlic buttered French bread.

Southwestern Crab Dip

$13.00

A three cheese blend mixed with peppers, green onions, southwestern spices and sweet blue crab. Served with fried to order white corn tortilla chips.

Loaded Tots

$15.00

Golden fried Tator Tots topped with our house sheese sauce, adobo Barbacoa, chopped bacon, pickled onions and fresh sliced avocado.

Adobo Chicken Nachos

$14.00

House fried corn tortilla chips topped with our homemade queso blanco sauce, Adobo marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Everything bagel seasoned soft pretzel fries served with a bacon jalapeno cream cheese dip and a sweet Bavarian mustard sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Marmalade Prawns

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon wrapped prawns glazed with a horseradish marmalade glaze.

Duck Wontons

$12.00

Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.

Cheese Curds

$12.00+

Choose from our classic Ellsworth white cheddar or spice it up with our ghost pepper jack curds. Served with our homemade berry ketchup.

Whiskey Glazed Potstickers

$13.00

Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with our creamy cider vinegar slaw.

TG Traditional Wings

$11.00

6 bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.

TG Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer battered in house, served with our creamy horseradish sauce.

Basket Of Buffalo Ranch Fries

$7.00

Our house fries with our signature buffalo ranch dry seasoning.

Basket Of Dilly Fries

$7.00

Our house fries tossed in dilly ranch dry seasoning

Tortilla Chips And Queso

$9.00

Freshly fried tortilla chips and our house queso dip.

Salads & Soup

Cilantro Lime Chicken

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with a grilled marinated chicken breast, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sliced avocado.

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.

Berry Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, candied almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, mixed greens tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.

The Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled bleu cheese, roma tomato, chopped bacon, French and bleu cheese dressings. Add grilled jumbo shrimp for 6 of a grilled chicken breast for 3

Steak Salad

$18.00

Thin sliced ribeye sauteed and topped on a bed of mixed greens tossed with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs and a dijon balsamic vineagrette.

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Mon-Tues: Chicken Noodle Wed-Thur: Clam Chowder Fri-Sun: French Onion

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.00+

Classic chicken wild rice soup made fresh every day.

Chili

$7.00+

Our house chili with beans served with home-made corn bread, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives.

Louisiana Chowder

$7.00+

A creamy southern classic with chicken, shrimp, and andoulli sausage.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons.

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Swiss & American cheese on Texas toast, dipped in a sweet egg batter and grille. Topped with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry marshmallow sauce.

Italian Ribeye Grinder

$17.00

This sliced prime rib sauteed with peppers, onions, pepperoncini, mozzarella and sausage with marinara sauce in a French roll. Topped with Montamore cheese and baked to a golden cheesy goodness.

The Muddy Clucker 2.0

$15.00

Breadded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a Long John donut bun with house pickles, cider slaw and honey Sriracha mayo.

Pretzel Crusted Catfish

$17.00

Snyder's pretzel crusted catfish, pan-fried and served on a cheddar onion biscuit with lettuce, tomato and Baja sauce.

Turkey Club

$14.00

Grilled Texas toast piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Swiss cheese with blackberry BBQ sauce and mayo.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$19.00

Honey Smoked Salmon on a toasted everything seasoned bagel with Bibb lettuce, sliced roma tomato, crispy bacon and whipped Philadelphia cream cheese.

Prime Rib French Dip

$16.00

Thin sliced ribeye topped with melted Swiss cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. Served on a French roll with a side of au jus.

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

Pan-fried walleye, lemon garlic aoli, lettuce, tomato on focaccia bread.

Tacos

Quessa Birria

$15.00

Slow cooked beef brisket on Monterey-jack cheese grilled corn tortillas. Topped with pickled onions and fresh cilantro. Served with Guajillo chili au jus for dipping.

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Beer battered pollock in a char grilled flour tortilla with red cabbage, fresh avocado, Monterey jack, fresh cilantro and baja sauce.

Cons Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Adobo marinated chicken tenders with red cabbage, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro in a corn tortilla.

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Pan fried blackened Mahi-Mahi on corn tortillas with shredded red cabbage, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and Lupe's mango corn salsa.

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Classic hamburger, some meat on a bun

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Choose from Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Gouda, Bleu cheese crumbles, Montamore, Pepper-jack or American.

Bacon Curd

$15.00

Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Bourbon glaze onion jam, Montamore cheese, arugula and roasted garlic aoli.

Drunken Portabella & Swiss

$14.00

Thick sliced portabella mushrooms sauteed in our whiskey sauce with melted Swiss cheese and roasted garlic aoli.

Elvis

$15.00

Skippy crunchy peanut butter, crispy bacon, house pickles and roasted garlic mayo on a pub bun. "Thank you very much".

Flammin Blueberry

$14.00

Our Twin Cities Buger Battle entry. Our stead burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.

Over Easy Burger

$15.00

Loaded with tator tots, our house cheese sauce, crispy bacon, an over easy egg and chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted English muffin.

Rodeo Cow

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, a jumbo onion ring and our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.

Southwest Turkey Burger

$14.00

Ground turkey stuffed with green chilis and southwest spices, topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a pub bun with Baja sauce.

The Mad Cow

$17.00

3 quarter pound burgers, raw onion, quick pickles and 3 slices of American cheese.

The Wrangler

$15.00

Cooked to perfection in a cast iron skillet, grilled onion, smoked gouda, bacon and roasted garlic aoli.

Flatbreads

Margarita Flatbread

$13.00

Roma tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and garlic olive oil.

Lupe's Avocado Chicken

$16.00

Grilled flat bread topped with fresh avocados, grilled marinated chicken, Lupe's mango corn salsa, pickled onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.

Holy Pepperoni!!!

$15.00

American pepperoni, old world pepperoni, pepperoni confit, 5-cheese blend and marinara sauce.

The Meat Head

$16.00

Pepperoni meatballs, old world pepperoni, pepperoncini mozzarella sausage, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella an Montamore cheddar cheese.

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$17.00

Honey Smoked Salmon, everything bagel seasoned with whipped cream cheese, chopped hard boiled egg and pickled onions. Finished with fresh chopped parley and lemon zest.

Entrées

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our 4 cheese cream sauce. Add any of the following; Buffalo Style $5 Chicken $5 Bacon $3.50

Blackened Catfish

$19.00

Pan-fried blackened catfish fillet served over a creole fried rice and finished with an avocado corn relish.

Arribbiata Pork Chop

$24.00

A 12oz center cut pork chop quick braised in a three pepper Arribbiata sauce, served over an andouile sausage hash.

Herb's Roasted Garlic Sirloin

$26.00

An eight ounce cash iron seared steak, basted with a roasted garlic herb butter. Served with a loaded baked potato.

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Five jumbo shrimp sauteed with bacon, red pepper, parsley and lemon. Served over Montamore stone-ground grits.

Paco's Chicken Fettuccine🌶

$16.00

Bell peppers and pico de gallo in a tequilla lime cream sauce tossed with fettuccini pasta. Topped with grilled marinated chicken breast and sliced avocado.

Andouille Rigatoni

$16.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions with ground Andouille sausage and rigatoni pasta in a spicy tomato sauce. Served with grilled French bread.

Power Bowl

$17.00

Stir-fry vegetables, ancient grains and kale. Choice of grilled all white meat chicken breast of blackened Mahi-Mahi.

Truffle Ravioli

$23.00

A three cheese and truffle mushroom stuffed ravioli with red onion, portabella mushrooms and bacon in a cabernet cream sauce.

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.

Kids Pizza

$5.99

All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.

Desserts

Bananas Foster Cream Pie

$9.00

A not so traditional banana cream pie with a Nilla wafer crust, topped with rum carmalized bananas, whipped cream and candied almonds

Dueling Beignets

$8.00

The French Quarter classic powdered sugar style paired with a twist on an Indian classic. lavender corriander honey glaze. Both will melt in your mouth.

Raspberry Chocolate Brownie Triffle

$8.00

A raspberry lime cheesecake layered with home-made dark chocolate brownies spiced with a hint of guajillo chilis.

Sides*

Baja

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Berry Ketchup

$0.75

Black Berry Habenero

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Large Side Queso

$3.00

Lemon Aioli

$0.75

Marinara

$1.00

Marmalade

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Raspberry Marshmallow

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.50

Small Side Queso

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Syrup

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

French

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

TB

$0.75

Miso Ginger

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Pickle

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Avocado

$1.00

Mango Salsa

$1.50

Green Peppers

$0.75

Egg

$1.50

Croutons

$0.75

Limes

$0.75

Lemons

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Red Peppers

$0.75

Pepperoni Slices

$3.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Smoked Gouda

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Montamore

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

American

$1.00

Parmesan

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Bacon

$1.50

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

French Bread

$2.50

Fry Bread

$2.50

Mussel Bread

$2.50

Texas Toast

$2.50

Side of Kettle Chips

$4.00

Bowl of Kettle Chips

$6.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Dilly Fries

$5.00

Side of Buffalo Ranch Fries

$5.00

Side of Tots

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Cheese Curds

$6.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side of Cottage Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Side of Fruit

$6.00

Side of Chef's Veggie

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Of Celery

$2.00

Side Of Carrots

$2.00

Large Bowl Tortilla Chip

$6.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Add-ons

Side of Kettle Chips

$4.00

Basket Of Kettle Chips

$6.00

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Side Of Dilly Fries

$5.00

Side Of Buffalo Ranch Fries

$5.00

Side Of Tots

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Of Cheese Curds

$6.00

Side Of Mac&Cheese

$7.00

Side Of Cottage Cheese

$6.00

Side Of Fruit

$6.00

Side Of Chef's Veggies

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Of Celery

$2.00

Side Of Carrots

$2.00

Large Bowl Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Side Of Tortilla Strips

$4.00

Fry Bread

$2.50

French Bread

$2.50

Mussel Bread

$2.50

Texas Toast

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Bacon

$1.50

Hamburger Patty

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9690 Colorado Ln N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Directions

Gallery
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park image

