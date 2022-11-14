- Home
- /
- Minneapolis
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park 9690 Colorado Ln N
No reviews yet
9690 Colorado Ln N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Basket Of Fries
Served with seasoned sour cream
Pepperoni Meatballs
Two 4oz pepperoni stuffed meatballs in our marinara sauce, smothered with our 5-cheese blend and baked to a golden brown. Served with garlic buttered French bread.
Southwestern Crab Dip
A three cheese blend mixed with peppers, green onions, southwestern spices and sweet blue crab. Served with fried to order white corn tortilla chips.
Loaded Tots
Golden fried Tator Tots topped with our house sheese sauce, adobo Barbacoa, chopped bacon, pickled onions and fresh sliced avocado.
Adobo Chicken Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips topped with our homemade queso blanco sauce, Adobo marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Bavarian Pretzel
Everything bagel seasoned soft pretzel fries served with a bacon jalapeno cream cheese dip and a sweet Bavarian mustard sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Marmalade Prawns
Applewood smoked bacon wrapped prawns glazed with a horseradish marmalade glaze.
Duck Wontons
Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.
Cheese Curds
Choose from our classic Ellsworth white cheddar or spice it up with our ghost pepper jack curds. Served with our homemade berry ketchup.
Whiskey Glazed Potstickers
Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with our creamy cider vinegar slaw.
TG Traditional Wings
6 bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.
TG Onion Rings
Beer battered in house, served with our creamy horseradish sauce.
Basket Of Buffalo Ranch Fries
Our house fries with our signature buffalo ranch dry seasoning.
Basket Of Dilly Fries
Our house fries tossed in dilly ranch dry seasoning
Tortilla Chips And Queso
Freshly fried tortilla chips and our house queso dip.
Salads & Soup
Cilantro Lime Chicken
Mixed greens tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with a grilled marinated chicken breast, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sliced avocado.
Chopped Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.
Berry Shrimp
Grilled jumbo shrimp, candied almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, mixed greens tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
The Wedge
Iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled bleu cheese, roma tomato, chopped bacon, French and bleu cheese dressings. Add grilled jumbo shrimp for 6 of a grilled chicken breast for 3
Steak Salad
Thin sliced ribeye sauteed and topped on a bed of mixed greens tossed with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs and a dijon balsamic vineagrette.
Soup Du Jour
Mon-Tues: Chicken Noodle Wed-Thur: Clam Chowder Fri-Sun: French Onion
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Classic chicken wild rice soup made fresh every day.
Chili
Our house chili with beans served with home-made corn bread, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Louisiana Chowder
A creamy southern classic with chicken, shrimp, and andoulli sausage.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Sandwiches
Monte Cristo
Ham, Turkey, Swiss & American cheese on Texas toast, dipped in a sweet egg batter and grille. Topped with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry marshmallow sauce.
Italian Ribeye Grinder
This sliced prime rib sauteed with peppers, onions, pepperoncini, mozzarella and sausage with marinara sauce in a French roll. Topped with Montamore cheese and baked to a golden cheesy goodness.
The Muddy Clucker 2.0
Breadded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a Long John donut bun with house pickles, cider slaw and honey Sriracha mayo.
Pretzel Crusted Catfish
Snyder's pretzel crusted catfish, pan-fried and served on a cheddar onion biscuit with lettuce, tomato and Baja sauce.
Turkey Club
Grilled Texas toast piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Swiss cheese with blackberry BBQ sauce and mayo.
Smoked Salmon BLT
Honey Smoked Salmon on a toasted everything seasoned bagel with Bibb lettuce, sliced roma tomato, crispy bacon and whipped Philadelphia cream cheese.
Prime Rib French Dip
Thin sliced ribeye topped with melted Swiss cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. Served on a French roll with a side of au jus.
Walleye Sandwich
Pan-fried walleye, lemon garlic aoli, lettuce, tomato on focaccia bread.
Tacos
Quessa Birria
Slow cooked beef brisket on Monterey-jack cheese grilled corn tortillas. Topped with pickled onions and fresh cilantro. Served with Guajillo chili au jus for dipping.
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer battered pollock in a char grilled flour tortilla with red cabbage, fresh avocado, Monterey jack, fresh cilantro and baja sauce.
Cons Chicken Tacos
Adobo marinated chicken tenders with red cabbage, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Blackened Mahi Mahi
Pan fried blackened Mahi-Mahi on corn tortillas with shredded red cabbage, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and Lupe's mango corn salsa.
Burgers
Hamburger
Classic hamburger, some meat on a bun
Cheeseburger
Choose from Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Gouda, Bleu cheese crumbles, Montamore, Pepper-jack or American.
Bacon Curd
Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.
Bourbon Burger
Bourbon glaze onion jam, Montamore cheese, arugula and roasted garlic aoli.
Drunken Portabella & Swiss
Thick sliced portabella mushrooms sauteed in our whiskey sauce with melted Swiss cheese and roasted garlic aoli.
Elvis
Skippy crunchy peanut butter, crispy bacon, house pickles and roasted garlic mayo on a pub bun. "Thank you very much".
Flammin Blueberry
Our Twin Cities Buger Battle entry. Our stead burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.
Over Easy Burger
Loaded with tator tots, our house cheese sauce, crispy bacon, an over easy egg and chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted English muffin.
Rodeo Cow
Cheddar cheese, bacon, a jumbo onion ring and our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.
Southwest Turkey Burger
Ground turkey stuffed with green chilis and southwest spices, topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a pub bun with Baja sauce.
The Mad Cow
3 quarter pound burgers, raw onion, quick pickles and 3 slices of American cheese.
The Wrangler
Cooked to perfection in a cast iron skillet, grilled onion, smoked gouda, bacon and roasted garlic aoli.
Flatbreads
Margarita Flatbread
Roma tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and garlic olive oil.
Lupe's Avocado Chicken
Grilled flat bread topped with fresh avocados, grilled marinated chicken, Lupe's mango corn salsa, pickled onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.
Holy Pepperoni!!!
American pepperoni, old world pepperoni, pepperoni confit, 5-cheese blend and marinara sauce.
The Meat Head
Pepperoni meatballs, old world pepperoni, pepperoncini mozzarella sausage, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella an Montamore cheddar cheese.
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
Honey Smoked Salmon, everything bagel seasoned with whipped cream cheese, chopped hard boiled egg and pickled onions. Finished with fresh chopped parley and lemon zest.
Entrées
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our 4 cheese cream sauce. Add any of the following; Buffalo Style $5 Chicken $5 Bacon $3.50
Blackened Catfish
Pan-fried blackened catfish fillet served over a creole fried rice and finished with an avocado corn relish.
Arribbiata Pork Chop
A 12oz center cut pork chop quick braised in a three pepper Arribbiata sauce, served over an andouile sausage hash.
Herb's Roasted Garlic Sirloin
An eight ounce cash iron seared steak, basted with a roasted garlic herb butter. Served with a loaded baked potato.
Shrimp & Grits
Five jumbo shrimp sauteed with bacon, red pepper, parsley and lemon. Served over Montamore stone-ground grits.
Paco's Chicken Fettuccine🌶
Bell peppers and pico de gallo in a tequilla lime cream sauce tossed with fettuccini pasta. Topped with grilled marinated chicken breast and sliced avocado.
Andouille Rigatoni
Sauteed bell peppers and onions with ground Andouille sausage and rigatoni pasta in a spicy tomato sauce. Served with grilled French bread.
Power Bowl
Stir-fry vegetables, ancient grains and kale. Choice of grilled all white meat chicken breast of blackened Mahi-Mahi.
Truffle Ravioli
A three cheese and truffle mushroom stuffed ravioli with red onion, portabella mushrooms and bacon in a cabernet cream sauce.
Kids
Kids Grilled Cheese
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
Kids Corn Dog
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Hamburger
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
Kids Chicken Strips
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
Kids Mac & Cheese
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
Kids Pizza
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
Desserts
Bananas Foster Cream Pie
A not so traditional banana cream pie with a Nilla wafer crust, topped with rum carmalized bananas, whipped cream and candied almonds
Dueling Beignets
The French Quarter classic powdered sugar style paired with a twist on an Indian classic. lavender corriander honey glaze. Both will melt in your mouth.
Raspberry Chocolate Brownie Triffle
A raspberry lime cheesecake layered with home-made dark chocolate brownies spiced with a hint of guajillo chilis.
Sides*
Baja
BBQ
Berry Ketchup
Black Berry Habenero
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
Garlic Aioli
Gravy
Horseradish Sauce
Large Side Queso
Lemon Aioli
Marinara
Marmalade
Mayo
Ranch
Raspberry Marshmallow
Salsa
Seasoned Sour Cream
Small Side Queso
Sour Cream
Spicy Mustard
Syrup
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Raspberry Vinaigrette
French
Ranch
Blue Cheese
TB
Miso Ginger
1000 Island
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Pickle
Jalapenos
Avocado
Mango Salsa
Green Peppers
Egg
Croutons
Limes
Lemons
Pico De Gallo
Red Peppers
Pepperoni Slices
Cheddar
Swiss
Smoked Gouda
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Montamore
Pepper Jack
American
Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Shrimp
Bacon
Hamburger Patty
French Bread
Fry Bread
Mussel Bread
Texas Toast
Side of Kettle Chips
Bowl of Kettle Chips
Side of Fries
Side of Dilly Fries
Side of Buffalo Ranch Fries
Side of Tots
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Cheese Curds
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Cottage Cheese
Side of Fruit
Side of Chef's Veggie
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Potato
Side Of Celery
Side Of Carrots
Large Bowl Tortilla Chip
Side Tortilla Chips
Add-ons
Side of Kettle Chips
Basket Of Kettle Chips
Side Of Fries
Side Of Dilly Fries
Side Of Buffalo Ranch Fries
Side Of Tots
Side of Onion Rings
Side Of Cheese Curds
Side Of Mac&Cheese
Side Of Cottage Cheese
Side Of Fruit
Side Of Chef's Veggies
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Potato
Side Of Celery
Side Of Carrots
Large Bowl Tortilla Chips
Side Of Tortilla Strips
Fry Bread
French Bread
Mussel Bread
Texas Toast
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Shrimp
Bacon
Hamburger Patty
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9690 Colorado Ln N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445