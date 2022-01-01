Fried rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried rice
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice
|$10.95
|#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.45
Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$11.50
egg, carrot, onion, thai basil, thai chili, ginger, garlic, ponzu, scallion, fish sauce
add protein | 2
add shrimp | 3
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice
|$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Mockduck Fried Rice
|$9.25
Mockduck Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
|Egg Fried Rice
|$9.25
Egg Fried Rice with peas, carrots and white onions.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.25
Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#61 Thai Style Fried Rice
|$17.00
Rice, broccoli, yellow onion, carrot, garlic, green onion, egg
|K5. Golden fried cheese With Rice
|$9.00
|K3. Shrimp fried rice
|$10.00
egg, broccoli, carrots
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Broasted Fried Rice
|$16.00
Fried coconut rice with power greens, carrot, pepper, broasted chicken, and topped with yum yum sauce, green onion, and peanuts
|Breakfast Fried Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Fried coconut rice with egg, power greens, carrot, pepper, broasted chicken, and topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, green onion, and peanuts
PS Steak
510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis
|Crab Fried Rice
|$15.00
W/ Vegetables, Crab, Basil, & Soy.
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|12. Thai Fried Rice
Seasoned with onions, green onions, and eggs
|12B. Thai Curry Fried Rice
Seasoned with curry powder, onions, peapods, carrots and eggs
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Fried Rice
|$15.95
|Sriracha Fried Rice
|$15.95
|Mango Fried Rice
|$15.95
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Amazing Thai Fried Rice
|$24.75
Rice fried with pineapple, egg, onion, bean sprout, sweet peas, chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, squid, mussels and scallops. Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
|Sriracha Fried Rice
|$15.75
Rice fried with egg, onion, sweet peas, carrots, cauliflowers, broccoli, cilantro and Sriracha sauce. Can be made GF or V upon request.
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$15.75
Rice fried with egg, onion, tomato and cilantro. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Beef Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$9.95
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Vegetable Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Beef Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Vegetable Tropical Fried Rice
|$11.95
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.00
|Tamarind Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Fried Rice
|$6.95
Rice wok tossed with eggs, onions, peas and carrots.
|Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)
|$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie
|$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
Coconut Thai
3948 W 50th St, Edina
|Curry Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#55 Thai Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with black soy sauce, egg, spices & green onions. Tomato & sliced cucumber
|#56b Mango Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with Mango. Topped with green onions.
|#55b Curry Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg, yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods. Topped with green onions.
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Fried Rice
|$15.00
jasmine rice, breakfast sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, peas, sesame kale, yum yum sauce
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
|Extra Fried Rice (Plain)
|$2.00
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$8.00
Take Out Only
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$8.00
Take Out Only
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|39 . Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Battered chicken breast served over fried rice and cucumber.
|52. Fried Rice
|$10.99
Egg, broccoli, onion, carrot, served with sliced cucumber.
|56. Thai Fusion Fried Rice
|$13.99
Barbecue pork, Chinese sausage, egg, broccoli, carrot, broccoli, onion and served with sliced cucumber