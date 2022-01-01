Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried rice

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice$10.95
#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice$10.95
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.45
Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs
THAI FRIED RICE image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI FRIED RICE$11.50
egg, carrot, onion, thai basil, thai chili, ginger, garlic, ponzu, scallion, fish sauce
add protein | 2
add shrimp | 3
Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Mockduck Fried Rice$9.25
Mockduck Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Egg Fried Rice$9.25
Egg Fried Rice with peas, carrots and white onions.
Chicken Fried Rice$9.25
Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$3.25
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#61 Thai Style Fried Rice$17.00
Rice, broccoli, yellow onion, carrot, garlic, green onion, egg
K5. Golden fried cheese With Rice$9.00
K3. Shrimp fried rice$10.00
egg, broccoli, carrots
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Broasted Fried Rice$16.00
Fried coconut rice with power greens, carrot, pepper, broasted chicken, and topped with yum yum sauce, green onion, and peanuts
Breakfast Fried Rice Bowl$16.00
Fried coconut rice with egg, power greens, carrot, pepper, broasted chicken, and topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, green onion, and peanuts
PS Steak

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$15.00
W/ Vegetables, Crab, Basil, & Soy.
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12. Thai Fried Rice
Seasoned with onions, green onions, and eggs
12B. Thai Curry Fried Rice
Seasoned with curry powder, onions, peapods, carrots and eggs
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$15.95
Sriracha Fried Rice$15.95
Mango Fried Rice$15.95
Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Amazing Thai Fried Rice$24.75
Rice fried with pineapple, egg, onion, bean sprout, sweet peas, chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, squid, mussels and scallops. Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
Sriracha Fried Rice$15.75
Rice fried with egg, onion, sweet peas, carrots, cauliflowers, broccoli, cilantro and Sriracha sauce. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Thai Style Fried Rice$15.75
Rice fried with egg, onion, tomato and cilantro. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Beef Fried Rice$13.95
Vegetable Fried Rice$9.95
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Spicy Basil Fried Rice$11.95
Beef Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Vegetable Tropical Fried Rice$11.95
Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Tamarind Fried Rice$13.00
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$6.95
Rice wok tossed with eggs, onions, peas and carrots.
Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice$13.00
Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#55 Thai Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with black soy sauce, egg, spices & green onions. Tomato & sliced cucumber
#56b Mango Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with Mango. Topped with green onions.
#55b Curry Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg, yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods. Topped with green onions.
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Fried Rice$15.00
jasmine rice, breakfast sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, peas, sesame kale, yum yum sauce
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra Fried Rice (Plain)$2.00
Vegetable Fried Rice$8.00
Take Out Only
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$8.00
Take Out Only
Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
39 . Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Battered chicken breast served over fried rice and cucumber.
52. Fried Rice$10.99
Egg, broccoli, onion, carrot, served with sliced cucumber.
56. Thai Fusion Fried Rice$13.99
Barbecue pork, Chinese sausage, egg, broccoli, carrot, broccoli, onion and served with sliced cucumber
