Lobsters in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lobsters

Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$22.00
torchio pasta, butter poached lobster, pancetta, grape tomato, cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
More about Eat Street Social
Lobster Salad Roll image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Grilled Cheese$14.95
Lobster Salad Roll$18.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Classic Lobster Roll$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Eggs & Lobster$25.00
Grilled sourdough topped with soft scrambled egg with poached lobster meat and cream cheese folded in. Garnished with minced chives.
Smoked Spaghetti w/Brown Butter and Lobster$37.00
Fresh spaghetti made with semolina flour smoked in-house with cherry wood. Tossed with shallots caramelized in brown butter, lobster, Grana Padano cheese, and chili flake.
More about Bar La Grassa
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce$12.95
Shrimp stir fried with peas, carrots, onions and water chestnuts in an imitation lobster sauce.
Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
More about V Bistro
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$10.00
available Saturdays only
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac$30.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
5f346625-2444-4fd4-ba36-d78b2c008819 image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Toast$29.00
butter, fried egg, tarragon, celery
Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
More about Martina
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll*$23.95
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)
More about Yumi Southdale
Colita image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER TOSTADAS$30.00
guajillo remoulade, sweet corn, fresno beurre blanc, tobiko
More about Colita
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bucatini$25.00
andouille sausage, fennel, garlic, shallots, arugula, vodka sauce
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$18.50
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

