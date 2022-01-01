Lobsters in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lobsters
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$22.00
torchio pasta, butter poached lobster, pancetta, grape tomato, cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$14.95
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Soft Eggs & Lobster
|$25.00
Grilled sourdough topped with soft scrambled egg with poached lobster meat and cream cheese folded in. Garnished with minced chives.
|Smoked Spaghetti w/Brown Butter and Lobster
|$37.00
Fresh spaghetti made with semolina flour smoked in-house with cherry wood. Tossed with shallots caramelized in brown butter, lobster, Grana Padano cheese, and chili flake.
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
|$12.95
Shrimp stir fried with peas, carrots, onions and water chestnuts in an imitation lobster sauce.
Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Lobster Bisque
|$10.00
available Saturdays only
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Lobster Mac
|$30.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Lobster Toast
|$29.00
butter, fried egg, tarragon, celery
|Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster
|$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Lobster Roll*
|$23.95
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|LOBSTER TOSTADAS
|$30.00
guajillo remoulade, sweet corn, fresno beurre blanc, tobiko
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Lobster Bucatini
|$25.00
andouille sausage, fennel, garlic, shallots, arugula, vodka sauce