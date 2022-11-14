Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Chinese
Asian Fusion

V Bistro

1,744 Reviews

$$

7429 E River Rd

Fridley, MN 55432

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggrolls (Cha Gio)
Cream Cheese Wontons
Pho Dac Biet/Combo

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter A

$13.95

1 Eggroll, 1 Veggie Eggroll, 4 Chicken Wings, 4 Cream Cheese Wontons served with fish sauce and sweet&sour sauce

Appetizer Platter B

$12.95

4 Butterfly Shrimp, 4 Cream Cheese Wontons, 4 Crab Meat Ragoons, 4 :Pork Potstickers (choice of fried or steamed), served with sweet&sour sauce and potsticker sauce

Cream Cheese Wontons

$5.95

6 deep fried cream cheese wontons served with sweet and sour sauce

Eggrolls (Cha Gio)

$6.25

2 deep fried Vietnamese Pork Filled Eggrolls served with fish sauce

Fried Chicken Wings

$7.45

6 deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce

Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)

$5.95

2 fresh spring rolls filled with bbq pork, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, vermicelli noodles served with peanut sauce

Vegetarian Eggrolls (Cha Gio Chay)

$5.95

2 Vegetarian Eggrolls served with a choice of Fish Sauce or Sweet and Sour Sauce

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon Chay)

$5.95

2 Spring Rolls filled with Mock Duck, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and vermicelli noodles served with peanut sauce

Potstickers

$6.95

6 pork filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.

Crab Meat Ragoons

$5.95

6 cream cheese wontons filled with green onions and imitation crab served with sweet and sour sauce

Butterfly Shrimp

$6.95

6 breaded deep fried shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce

Vegetarian Potstickers

$6.95

6 tofu and vegetables filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.

Starter Soups

Wonton Soup

$4.95

Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro

Vegetable Soup

$4.95

Straw mushrooms, bamboo, broccoli, celery, carrots, baby corn , and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95

Egg with peas and carrots in a chicken broth

Meatball Soup

$4.95

Beef Meatballs in a beef broth soup, topped with green onions and cilantro

Wonton Soup Large

$9.90

Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro

Vegetable Soup Large

$9.90

Egg Drop Soup Large

$9.90

Meatball Soup Large

$9.90

Noodle Salad

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Choice of stir fried protein with onions

Noodle Salad with Beef

$9.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Noodle Salad with Pork

$9.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Pork with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Noodle Salad with Shrimp

$10.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Shrimp with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Noodle Salad with Eggrolls

$9.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro with Deep Fried Pork Eggrolls. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce.

Noodle Salad with Chicken

$9.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Chicken with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Noodle Salad with Tofu

$9.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Fried Tofu stir fried with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Noodle Salad with MockDuck

$9.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Mockduck with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Noodle Salad Beef and Shrimp

$11.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef and Shrimp with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Noodle Salad with Vegetarian Eggrolls

$9.25

Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro with Deep Fried Vegetarian Eggrolls. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce.

Noodle Soup

Pho comes with Bean Sprouts, Basil, Lime wedge, Jalapeno peppers, hoisin and sriracha sauces. Bun Bo Hue and Mi (Egg Noodles) comes with Bean Sprouts, Basil, Lime wedge, Jalapeno peppers and chili oil hot sauce on the side

Pho Dac Biet/Combo

$10.95

Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, and Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Meatballs/Bo Vien

$10.25

Pho With Beef Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Beef/Tai

$10.25

Pho with Lean Beef Slices. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Beef & Meatballs

$10.25

Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Beef Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Beef & Brisket

$10.25

Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Brisket. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Beef & Tripe

$10.25

Pho with Lean Beef Slices And Tripe. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Beef & Tendon

$10.25

Pho with Lean Beef Slices And Tendon. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Shrimp/Tom

$10.95

Pho with Shrimp. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Chicken/Ga

$10.25

Pho with Chicken. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Tofu

$10.25

Pho with Fried Tofu. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Mockduck

$10.25

Pho with Mockduck. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Vegetable

$10.25

Pho with Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, celery, peapods, and broccoli. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Kid's Pho with Meatballs

$5.00

Kids size - Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with beef meatballs. No vegetables served.

Pho Beef & Flank

$10.25

Pho with Lean Beef Slices And Flank. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Make Your Own

$10.25

Pho with 2 choices of protein/vegetables. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Pho Broth Large

$4.00

Large container of plain pho broth

Kids Pho (only noodles and broth )

$4.50

Kids size pho with just noodles and broth. No vegetables served.

Pho Seafood

$11.45

Pho with Imitation Crab, Shrimp, Squid, and Fish Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onionsv

Kids Pho Combo/Dac Biet

$6.95

Kids Size Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Meatballs, Tendon, and Tripe. No vegetables served.

Pho Chicken and Veggies

$10.25

Pho with Chicken and Mixed Vegetables (Baby Corn, Bamboo, Broccoli, Celery, Carrots, Peapods, and Straw Mushrooms). Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions

Kids Pho Beef/Tai

$5.00

Kids Size Pho with Rare Beef Slices. No vegetables served.

Pho No Meat

$8.95

Kids Pho Chicken

$5.00

Pho Broth Small

$2.00

Bun Bo Hue

$10.25

Traditional Spicy Beef and Pork Soup with Thick Vermicelli Rice Noodle served with side of sliced cabbage, mint, bean sprouts, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions.

Bun Bo Hue Dac Biet/Combo

$12.25

Traditional Spicy Beef and Pork Lemongrass Soup with Thick Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Brisket, Shank, Pork Loaf, Fried Tofu, Meatballs and Beef. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, bean sprouts, mints, jalapeno peppers and wedge of lime. Chili oil included

Mi Wonton

$10.95

Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions. Pork & Shrimp filled wontons and BBQ Pork Slices

Mi Combo/Thap Cam

$12.95

Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions. BBQ Pork slices with Shrimp, Squid, Imitation Crab and fish meatballs

Mi Seafood

$12.45

Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions. Shrimp, Squid, Imitation Crab, and Fish Meatballs

Mi Chicken

$10.95

Egg Noodle Soup with Chicken

Mi Meatballs/Bo Vien

$10.95

Egg Noodle Soup with Beef Meatballs

Entrees

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.25

Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.

Beef Fried Rice

$9.25

Beef Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$9.25

BBQ Pork Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.25

Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.

Tofu Fried Rice

$9.25

Fried Tofu Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.

Mockduck Fried Rice

$9.25

Mockduck Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.25

Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions. Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, and celery

Combo/Special Fried Rice

$11.25

Combination of Chicken, BBQ Pork, and Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.

Egg Fried Rice

$9.25

Egg Fried Rice with peas, carrots and white onions.

Chicken Lomein

$11.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Chicken

Beef Lomein

$11.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Beef

Pork Lomein

$11.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Pork

Shrimp Lomein

$12.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Shrimp

Tofu Lomein

$11.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Fried Tofu

Mockduck Lomein

$11.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Mockduck

Vegetable Lomein

$11.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with white and green onions, and bean sprouts with variety of mixed vegetables - Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, and celery

Combo Lomein

$13.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with a mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef and, Shrimp

BBQ Pork Lomein

$11.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with BBQ Pork

No Meat Lomein

$10.95

Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts

Chicken Chowmein

$11.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Chicken in a white sauce

Beef Chowmein

$11.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Beef in a white sauce

Pork Chowmein

$11.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Pork with a white sauce

Shrimp Chowmein

$12.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Shrimp in a white sauce

Tofu Chowmein

$11.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Fried Tofu in a white sauce

Mockduck Chowmein

$11.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Mockduck in a white sauce

Vegetable Chowmein

$11.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts in a white sauce

Combination Chowmein

$13.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with a mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp in a white sauce

BBQ Pork Chowmein

$11.95

Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with BBQ Pork in a white sauce

Chicken Chowfun

$11.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Chicken

Beef Chowfun

$11.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Beef

Pork Chowfun

$11.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Pork

Shrimp Chowfun

$12.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Shrimp

Tofu Chowfun

$11.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Fried Tofu

Mockduck Chowfun

$11.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Mockduck

Vegetable Chowfun

$11.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, bean sprouts, baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, carrots, broccoli, and celery

Combo Chowfun

$13.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp

BBQ Pork Chowfun

$11.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with BBQ Pork

No Meat Chowfun

$10.95

Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts

Cashew

$11.95

Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp stir fried in a spicy sauce with cashews, bell peppers, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Curry

$11.95

Stir fried with bamboo, white and green onions in a creamy coconut yellow spicy curry sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Deep Fried Potatoes

$11.95

Sautéed with deep fried potatoes and green and white onions. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

General Tao's

$11.95

Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet hot sauce with stir fried broccoli, baby corn, straw mushrooms, and carrots. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab) Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Hot and Spicy Chicken

$11.95

Tender chicken sautéed with lemongrass, peapods and white and green onions in a hot sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Kung Pao

$11.95

Celery, water chestnuts, peanuts, and straw mushrooms stir fried in a spicy rich brown sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Lemon

$11.95

Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet and tangy lemon sauce. Served with lemon slices. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.95

Tender Chicken stir fried with bamboo, straw mushrooms, water chestnuts, peapods and carrots in a rich white sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Orange

$11.95

Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet orange sauce. Served with orange slices. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Pepper Steak

$12.95

Beef stir fried with onions and bell peppers in a dark soy sauce based sauce Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Sesame

$11.95

Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet spicy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$12.95

Shrimp stir fried with peas, carrots, onions and water chestnuts in an imitation lobster sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Stir Fried Broccoli

$11.95

Stir fried broccoli and onions. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Stir Fried Peapods

$11.95

Stir fried peapods and onions Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Stir Fried Vegetables

$11.95

Mixed of baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, broccoli, celery, and peapods Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Sweet and Sour

$11.95

Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple chunks, carrots, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Triple Delight

$12.95

Mix of Chicken, Beef and Shrimp stir fried with baby corn, broccoli, peapods, straw mushrooms, and carrots in a spicy sauce Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)

Rice Platter with Chicken

$8.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Chicken of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Rice Platter with Beef

$8.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Beef of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Rice Platter with Pork

$8.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Pork of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Rice Platter with Shrimp

$9.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Shrimp of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Rice Platter Beef and Shrimp

$10.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Mix of Beef and Shrimp of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Rice Platter Tofu

$8.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Fried Tofu of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Rice Platter Mock Duck

$8.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Mockduck of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass

Rice Platter with Eggrolls

$8.25

Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices with Deep Fried Eggrolls. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce.

Chicken Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Beef Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Pork Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Shrimp Pad Thai

$12.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Tofu Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil with Fried Tofu. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Mock Duck Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Combo Pad Thai

$13.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil with mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef and Shrimp. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Vegetable Pad Thai

$11.95

Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, and celery stir fried with rice noodles, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

BBQ Pork Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

No Meat Pad Thai

$10.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Chicken Black Bean

$11.95

Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Beef Black Bean

$11.95

Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Pork Black Bean

$11.95

Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Tofu Black Bean

$11.95

Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce with Fried Tofu. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mock Duck Black Bean

$11.95

Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Shrimp Black Bean

$12.95

Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Combination Black Bean

$13.95

Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce with a mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mixed Vegetables Black Bean

$11.95

Mix of bamboo, broccoli, carrots, celery, baby corn, straw mushrooms, and peapods stir fried with white onions and bell peppers in a black bean sauce

Mandarin Chicken

$11.95

Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mandarin Beef

$11.95

Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mandarin Pork

$11.95

Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mandarin Shrimp

$12.95

Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mandarin Combo

$13.95

Mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mandarin Tofu

$11.95

Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mandarin Mockduck

$11.95

Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mandarin Vegetables

$11.95

Stir Fried with Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, peapods, broccoli, and celery Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Mongolian Chicken

$11.95

Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mongolian Beef

$11.95

Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mongolian Pork

$11.95

Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mongolian Combo

$13.95

Mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mongolian Shrimp

$12.95

Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mongolian Tofu

$11.95

Stir Fried with onions and green onions with fried tofu. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mongolian Mockduck

$11.95

Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Mongolian Vegetable

$11.95

Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, broccoli, carrots, celery, and peapods Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)

Szechuan Chicken

$11.95

Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan Beef

$11.95

Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan Pork

$11.95

Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan Shrimp

$12.95

Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan Combo

$13.95

Mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan Tofu

$11.95

Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan Mockduck

$11.95

Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan Vegetables

$11.95

Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, broccoli, celery, and peapods Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Szechuan BBQ Pork

$11.95

Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy

Steamed Vegetables

$8.95

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.25

Flan

$3.25

Coffee Crème Brulee

$3.95

Extra sauce to go/Utensils

No Utensils

Chopsticks

Forks

Napkins

Spoons

Soup Spoons

Duck sauce packets

$0.50

Hot mustard packets

$0.50

Soy sauce packets

$0.50

Extra Chili Oil

$0.50

Extra Chili Garlic

$0.50

Extra Fish Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hoisin

$0.50

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Extra Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sriracha

$0.50

Extra Sweet and Sour

$0.50

Chicken Broth Large

$4.00

Large Container of Plain Chicken Broth

Chicken Broth Small

$2.00

Small Container of Plain Chicken Broth

Chili Oil Hot Sauce Small

$5.00

16 oz container

Chowmein Noodles

$1.50

Fish Sauce Small

$3.00

16 oz container

Fried Rice Large

$4.00

Quart Size - Plain Fried Rice with Egg, Peas, Carrots and White Onions

Fried Rice Small

$2.00

Pint Size - Plain Fried Rice with Egg, Peas, Carrots and White Onions

General Tao’s sauce Small

$2.00

8 oz container

Kung Pao Sauce Small

$2.00

8 oz container

Lemon Sauce

$2.00

8 oz container

Orange Sauce

$2.00

8 oz container

Peanut Sauce Small

$5.00

16 oz container

Potstickers Sauce Small

$5.00

16 oz container

Rice Large

$3.00

Quart size of white rice

Rice Small

$1.50

Pint size of white rice

Sesame Sauce

$2.00

Soup BBH Large

$4.00

Large Container of Bun Bo Hue Broth

Soup BBH Small

$2.00

Small Container of Bun Bo Hue Broth

Soup Pho Large

$4.00

Large Container of Pho Broth

Soup Pho Small

$2.00

Small Container of Pho Broth

Sweet and Sour Sauce Small

$2.00

8 oz container

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Orange Pop (Crush/Fanta)

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coconut Water

$2.75

Root Beer

$1.50

Soybean Milk

$1.75

Milk

$1.25Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coffee and Tea

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

Ice Tea

$1.50

Unsweetened Jasmine Iced Tea

Hot Coffee Black

$3.00

Hot Coffee with Condensed Milk

$3.50

Iced Coffee Black

$3.00

Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk

$3.50

GIFT CARD

10.00

$10.00

100.00

$100.00

15.00

$15.00

20.00

$20.00

25.00

$25.00

30.00

$30.00

40.00

$40.00

50.00

$50.00

60.00

$60.00

70.00

$70.00

80.00

$80.00

90.00

$90.00

75.00

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a family owned Vietnamese and Chinese fusion restaurant. V Bistro Vietnamese & Chinese Fusion Restaurant 7429 East River Road Fridley, MN 55432 763-444-1877

Website

Location

7429 E River Rd, Fridley, MN 55432

Directions

Gallery
V Bistro image
V Bistro image

Map
