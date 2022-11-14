- Home
- Minneapolis
- Vietnamese
- V Bistro
V Bistro
1,744 Reviews
$$
7429 E River Rd
Fridley, MN 55432
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter A
1 Eggroll, 1 Veggie Eggroll, 4 Chicken Wings, 4 Cream Cheese Wontons served with fish sauce and sweet&sour sauce
Appetizer Platter B
4 Butterfly Shrimp, 4 Cream Cheese Wontons, 4 Crab Meat Ragoons, 4 :Pork Potstickers (choice of fried or steamed), served with sweet&sour sauce and potsticker sauce
Cream Cheese Wontons
6 deep fried cream cheese wontons served with sweet and sour sauce
Eggrolls (Cha Gio)
2 deep fried Vietnamese Pork Filled Eggrolls served with fish sauce
Fried Chicken Wings
6 deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)
2 fresh spring rolls filled with bbq pork, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, vermicelli noodles served with peanut sauce
Vegetarian Eggrolls (Cha Gio Chay)
2 Vegetarian Eggrolls served with a choice of Fish Sauce or Sweet and Sour Sauce
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon Chay)
2 Spring Rolls filled with Mock Duck, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and vermicelli noodles served with peanut sauce
Potstickers
6 pork filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.
Crab Meat Ragoons
6 cream cheese wontons filled with green onions and imitation crab served with sweet and sour sauce
Butterfly Shrimp
6 breaded deep fried shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce
Vegetarian Potstickers
6 tofu and vegetables filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.
Starter Soups
Wonton Soup
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
Vegetable Soup
Straw mushrooms, bamboo, broccoli, celery, carrots, baby corn , and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
Egg Drop Soup
Egg with peas and carrots in a chicken broth
Meatball Soup
Beef Meatballs in a beef broth soup, topped with green onions and cilantro
Wonton Soup Large
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
Vegetable Soup Large
Egg Drop Soup Large
Meatball Soup Large
Noodle Salad
Noodle Salad with Beef
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Noodle Salad with Pork
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Pork with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Noodle Salad with Shrimp
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Shrimp with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Noodle Salad with Eggrolls
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro with Deep Fried Pork Eggrolls. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce.
Noodle Salad with Chicken
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Chicken with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Noodle Salad with Tofu
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Fried Tofu stir fried with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Noodle Salad with MockDuck
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Mockduck with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Noodle Salad Beef and Shrimp
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef and Shrimp with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Noodle Salad with Vegetarian Eggrolls
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro with Deep Fried Vegetarian Eggrolls. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce.
Noodle Soup
Pho Dac Biet/Combo
Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, and Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Meatballs/Bo Vien
Pho With Beef Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Beef/Tai
Pho with Lean Beef Slices. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Beef & Meatballs
Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Beef Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Beef & Brisket
Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Brisket. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Beef & Tripe
Pho with Lean Beef Slices And Tripe. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Beef & Tendon
Pho with Lean Beef Slices And Tendon. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Shrimp/Tom
Pho with Shrimp. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Chicken/Ga
Pho with Chicken. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Tofu
Pho with Fried Tofu. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Mockduck
Pho with Mockduck. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Vegetable
Pho with Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, celery, peapods, and broccoli. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Kid's Pho with Meatballs
Kids size - Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with beef meatballs. No vegetables served.
Pho Beef & Flank
Pho with Lean Beef Slices And Flank. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Make Your Own
Pho with 2 choices of protein/vegetables. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Broth Large
Large container of plain pho broth
Kids Pho (only noodles and broth )
Kids size pho with just noodles and broth. No vegetables served.
Pho Seafood
Pho with Imitation Crab, Shrimp, Squid, and Fish Meatballs. Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onionsv
Kids Pho Combo/Dac Biet
Kids Size Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Meatballs, Tendon, and Tripe. No vegetables served.
Pho Chicken and Veggies
Pho with Chicken and Mixed Vegetables (Baby Corn, Bamboo, Broccoli, Celery, Carrots, Peapods, and Straw Mushrooms). Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Kids Pho Beef/Tai
Kids Size Pho with Rare Beef Slices. No vegetables served.
Pho No Meat
Kids Pho Chicken
Pho Broth Small
Bun Bo Hue
Traditional Spicy Beef and Pork Soup with Thick Vermicelli Rice Noodle served with side of sliced cabbage, mint, bean sprouts, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions.
Bun Bo Hue Dac Biet/Combo
Traditional Spicy Beef and Pork Lemongrass Soup with Thick Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Brisket, Shank, Pork Loaf, Fried Tofu, Meatballs and Beef. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, bean sprouts, mints, jalapeno peppers and wedge of lime. Chili oil included
Mi Wonton
Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions. Pork & Shrimp filled wontons and BBQ Pork Slices
Mi Combo/Thap Cam
Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions. BBQ Pork slices with Shrimp, Squid, Imitation Crab and fish meatballs
Mi Seafood
Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions. Shrimp, Squid, Imitation Crab, and Fish Meatballs
Mi Chicken
Egg Noodle Soup with Chicken
Mi Meatballs/Bo Vien
Egg Noodle Soup with Beef Meatballs
Entrees
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Beef Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
BBQ Pork Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Tofu Fried Rice
Fried Tofu Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Mockduck Fried Rice
Mockduck Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions. Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, and celery
Combo/Special Fried Rice
Combination of Chicken, BBQ Pork, and Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Egg Fried Rice
Egg Fried Rice with peas, carrots and white onions.
Chicken Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Chicken
Beef Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Beef
Pork Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Pork
Shrimp Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Shrimp
Tofu Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Fried Tofu
Mockduck Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with Mockduck
Vegetable Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with white and green onions, and bean sprouts with variety of mixed vegetables - Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, and celery
Combo Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with a mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef and, Shrimp
BBQ Pork Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts with BBQ Pork
No Meat Lomein
Soft egg noodles stir fried with carrots, white and green onions, peapods and bean sprouts
Chicken Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Chicken in a white sauce
Beef Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Beef in a white sauce
Pork Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Pork with a white sauce
Shrimp Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Shrimp in a white sauce
Tofu Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Fried Tofu in a white sauce
Mockduck Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with Mockduck in a white sauce
Vegetable Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts in a white sauce
Combination Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with a mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp in a white sauce
BBQ Pork Chowmein
Crispy fried egg noodles with stir fried Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, celery, and bean sprouts with BBQ Pork in a white sauce
Chicken Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Chicken
Beef Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Beef
Pork Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Pork
Shrimp Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Shrimp
Tofu Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Fried Tofu
Mockduck Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with Mockduck
Vegetable Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, bean sprouts, baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, carrots, broccoli, and celery
Combo Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp
BBQ Pork Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts with BBQ Pork
No Meat Chowfun
Flat wide rice noodles stir fried with white and green onions, peapods, and bean sprouts
Cashew
Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp stir fried in a spicy sauce with cashews, bell peppers, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Curry
Stir fried with bamboo, white and green onions in a creamy coconut yellow spicy curry sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Deep Fried Potatoes
Sautéed with deep fried potatoes and green and white onions. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
General Tao's
Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet hot sauce with stir fried broccoli, baby corn, straw mushrooms, and carrots. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab) Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Hot and Spicy Chicken
Tender chicken sautéed with lemongrass, peapods and white and green onions in a hot sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Kung Pao
Celery, water chestnuts, peanuts, and straw mushrooms stir fried in a spicy rich brown sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Lemon
Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet and tangy lemon sauce. Served with lemon slices. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Tender Chicken stir fried with bamboo, straw mushrooms, water chestnuts, peapods and carrots in a rich white sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Orange
Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet orange sauce. Served with orange slices. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Pepper Steak
Beef stir fried with onions and bell peppers in a dark soy sauce based sauce Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Sesame
Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet spicy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
Shrimp stir fried with peas, carrots, onions and water chestnuts in an imitation lobster sauce. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Stir Fried Broccoli
Stir fried broccoli and onions. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Stir Fried Peapods
Stir fried peapods and onions Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Stir Fried Vegetables
Mixed of baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, broccoli, celery, and peapods Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Sweet and Sour
Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple chunks, carrots, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Triple Delight
Mix of Chicken, Beef and Shrimp stir fried with baby corn, broccoli, peapods, straw mushrooms, and carrots in a spicy sauce Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Rice Platter with Chicken
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Chicken of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Rice Platter with Beef
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Beef of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Rice Platter with Pork
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Pork of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Rice Platter with Shrimp
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Shrimp of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Rice Platter Beef and Shrimp
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Mix of Beef and Shrimp of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Rice Platter Tofu
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Fried Tofu of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Rice Platter Mock Duck
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce. Mockduck of stir fried protein with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Rice Platter with Eggrolls
Steamed Rice Plate with cucumber and tomato slices with Deep Fried Eggrolls. Garnished pickled carrots and daikon. Served with a side of fish sauce.
Chicken Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Beef Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Pork Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Shrimp Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Tofu Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil with Fried Tofu. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Mock Duck Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Combo Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil with mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef and Shrimp. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Vegetable Pad Thai
Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, and celery stir fried with rice noodles, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
BBQ Pork Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
No Meat Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Chicken Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Beef Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Pork Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Tofu Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce with Fried Tofu. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mock Duck Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Shrimp Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Combination Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions stir fried in a black bean sauce with a mix of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mixed Vegetables Black Bean
Mix of bamboo, broccoli, carrots, celery, baby corn, straw mushrooms, and peapods stir fried with white onions and bell peppers in a black bean sauce
Mandarin Chicken
Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mandarin Beef
Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mandarin Pork
Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mandarin Shrimp
Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mandarin Combo
Mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mandarin Tofu
Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mandarin Mockduck
Stir Fried with peapods, straw mushrooms, carrots and baby corn. Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mandarin Vegetables
Stir Fried with Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, peapods, broccoli, and celery Served with white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Mongolian Chicken
Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mongolian Beef
Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mongolian Pork
Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mongolian Combo
Mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mongolian Shrimp
Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mongolian Tofu
Stir Fried with onions and green onions with fried tofu. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mongolian Mockduck
Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Mongolian Vegetable
Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, broccoli, carrots, celery, and peapods Stir Fried with onions and green onions. Served with side of white rice. Substitute Fried Rice for $1 extra (under sub tab)
Szechuan Chicken
Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan Beef
Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan Pork
Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan Shrimp
Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan Combo
Mixed of Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan Tofu
Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan Mockduck
Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan Vegetables
Baby corn, straw mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, broccoli, celery, and peapods Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Szechuan BBQ Pork
Stir fried with white and green onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of white rice. Substitute fried rice for $1 extra (under sub tab). Spicy
Steamed Vegetables
Extra sauce to go/Utensils
No Utensils
Chopsticks
Forks
Napkins
Spoons
Soup Spoons
Duck sauce packets
Hot mustard packets
Soy sauce packets
Extra Chili Oil
Extra Chili Garlic
Extra Fish Sauce
Extra Hoisin
Extra Peanut Sauce
Extra Potsticker Sauce
Extra Sriracha
Extra Sweet and Sour
Chicken Broth Large
Large Container of Plain Chicken Broth
Chicken Broth Small
Small Container of Plain Chicken Broth
Chili Oil Hot Sauce Small
16 oz container
Chowmein Noodles
Fish Sauce Small
16 oz container
Fried Rice Large
Quart Size - Plain Fried Rice with Egg, Peas, Carrots and White Onions
Fried Rice Small
Pint Size - Plain Fried Rice with Egg, Peas, Carrots and White Onions
General Tao’s sauce Small
8 oz container
Kung Pao Sauce Small
8 oz container
Lemon Sauce
8 oz container
Orange Sauce
8 oz container
Peanut Sauce Small
16 oz container
Potstickers Sauce Small
16 oz container
Rice Large
Quart size of white rice
Rice Small
Pint size of white rice
Sesame Sauce
Soup BBH Large
Large Container of Bun Bo Hue Broth
Soup BBH Small
Small Container of Bun Bo Hue Broth
Soup Pho Large
Large Container of Pho Broth
Soup Pho Small
Small Container of Pho Broth
Sweet and Sour Sauce Small
8 oz container
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coffee and Tea
We are a family owned Vietnamese and Chinese fusion restaurant. V Bistro Vietnamese & Chinese Fusion Restaurant 7429 East River Road Fridley, MN 55432 763-444-1877
7429 E River Rd, Fridley, MN 55432