Miyabi Grill Star Lite Center

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

7607 west broadway ave

brooklyn park, MN 55428

Popular Items

Steak/Shrimp
Steak/Chicken
Shrimp/Chicken

Entrees

Vegetable Medley

$8.50

Entrée includes zucchini, onions, mushroom, broccoli, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Hibachi Chicken w/Mushrooms

$9.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Teriyaki Chicken w/Broccoli

$9.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Hibachi Steak w/Mushrooms

$10.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Teriyaki Steak w/Broccoli

$10.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Shrimp w/Broccoli

$11.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Salmon w/Broccoli

$13.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Scallops w/Broccoli

$14.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Lobster Tail w/Broccoli

$20.50

Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Combination Plates

Combination plates includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce, and a drink

Steak/Chicken

$13.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Double Chicken

$13.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Shrimp/Chicken

$13.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Steak/Shrimp

$14.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Double Steak

$15.00

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Chicken/Scallops

$16.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Steak/Scallops

$17.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Shrimp/Scallops

$17.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Samurai Triple

$19.50

Steak/Chicken/Shrimp Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Chicken/Lobster

$23.50Out of stock

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Steak/Lobster

$25.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Shrimp/Lobster

$26.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Scallops/Lobster

$28.50

Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Yaki Noodles

Yakisoba includes yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce, and a drink

Vegetable Yaki

$9.50

Includes zucchini, onions, mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Chicken Yaki

$10.50

Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Steak Yaki

$11.50

Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Shrimp Yaki

$12.50

Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Scallops Yaki

$15.50

Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Lobster Yaki

$21.50Out of stock

Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Salmon Yaki

$14.50

Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce

Sides

Sriracha mayo, pickles, milk toast

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$5.50

Toasted white bread, spicy mayo, pickles, panko dark meat

Egg Roll (2)

$3.50

Pork and veggie blend w/sweet chili sauce

Wings

$6.00+

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$3.25

Yakisoba Noodles

$3.75

Sweet Carrots

$3.75

Broccoli

$3.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.75

Zucchini

$3.75

Zucchini & Onions

$3.75

Sauteed Onions

$3.75

4oz Shrimp Sauce

$1.75

16oz Shrimp Sauce

$4.75

Sweet chili

$0.75

Teriyaki sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Drinks

Water

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Ramuné Original

$2.75

Ramuné Orange

$2.75

Ramuné Strawberry

$2.75

Ramuné Lychee

$2.75

Ramuné Grape

$2.75

Ramuné Melon

$2.75

Ramuné Peach

$2.75

Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Thai Tea

$2.75

Genki White Peach Sparkling Water

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast -N- Fresh Hibachi

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park, MN 55428

Miyabi Grill image
Miyabi Grill image

