Cinnamon rolls in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Cinnamon Roll Pancake$12.25
Rolled cinnamon sugar pancakes with a cinnamon-swirled mascarpone frosting and topped with candied pecans.
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Pan$26.00
Our ooey, gooey cinnamon rolls are baked form scratch and are sure to wow your guests. As a result, we need at least a night's notice for ordering.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Delicious, homemade cinnamon rolls are baked each morning, Thursday through Sunday. Generally available fresh from the oven at 8 AM, unless pre-ordered and requested earlier.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRIOCHE CINNAMON ROLL$6.00
More about The Copper Hen
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Local Roots
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Cinnamon Roll$6.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Stack)$7.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Single)$3.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Dunn Brothers Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dunn Brothers Coffee

9700 France Ave South, Bloomington

Avg 5 ( reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Cinnamon Roll (1)$0.40
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee
Cinnamon Roll image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
Flaky pastry with a cinnamon coriander filling, rum raisins, and a rum raisin glaze.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, cooked alcohol.
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Of Unusual Size$7.00
Cardamom Date Filling + Cashew Cream Cheese Icing. Contains Tree Nuts.
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
Cinnamon Roll image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Danish dough swirled with cinnamon sugar (contains eggs).
More about Alma
Cinnamon Roll image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Baked Fresh Daily & served with cream cheese icing on the side. For orders greater than 8 please email bakeryorders@thebutteredtin.con and allow for 24 fulfillment time.
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Fresh baked cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting
More about Standish Cafe
Item pic

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro

