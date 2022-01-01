Cinnamon rolls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Eggy's Diner
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Half Cinnamon Roll
|$6.50
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake
|$12.25
Rolled cinnamon sugar pancakes with a cinnamon-swirled mascarpone frosting and topped with candied pecans.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll Pan
|$26.00
Our ooey, gooey cinnamon rolls are baked form scratch and are sure to wow your guests. As a result, we need at least a night's notice for ordering.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Delicious, homemade cinnamon rolls are baked each morning, Thursday through Sunday. Generally available fresh from the oven at 8 AM, unless pre-ordered and requested earlier.
More about The Copper Hen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|BRIOCHE CINNAMON ROLL
|$6.00
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Giant Cinnamon Roll
|$6.95
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Stack)
|$7.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Single)
|$3.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dunn Brothers Coffee
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Mini Cinnamon Roll (1)
|$0.40
More about Café Cerés
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
Flaky pastry with a cinnamon coriander filling, rum raisins, and a rum raisin glaze.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, cooked alcohol.
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
Reverie Cafe + Bar
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll Of Unusual Size
|$7.00
Cardamom Date Filling + Cashew Cream Cheese Icing. Contains Tree Nuts.
More about Alma
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
Danish dough swirled with cinnamon sugar (contains eggs).
More about The Buttered Tin
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Baked Fresh Daily & served with cream cheese icing on the side. For orders greater than 8 please email bakeryorders@thebutteredtin.con and allow for 24 fulfillment time.
More about Standish Cafe
Standish Cafe
2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
Fresh baked cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting