The Nicollet Diner

1333 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Popular Items

Shake/Malt
The Cabaret Burger
All American Breakfast

Promotions

Here is what's happening at The Nicollet Diner & Roxy's Cabaret!
Craft cocktails, elevated.

Craft cocktails, elevated.

Our 2nd floor lounge and expansive outdoor patio is open 4PM-2AM daily specializing in competition level craft cocktails and features amazing eats from our menu. Join us weekdays from 4PM-6PM for happy hour! Find out more at mplsontherox.com

All That Jazz

All That Jazz

It's Almost Friday ! Perfect reason to have a great drink, or a fine glass of wine, while the Divas of Roxy's "serenade" you with our take on all the jazzy classics and favorites. We will have you tapping your toes and snapping your fingers in no time. Doors 7PM Show 8PM - Get your Tickets at roxyscabaret.com

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

Famous Drinks, Famous Food and "Famous" People ! Join the cast of Roxy's as we pay tribute to some of the most iconic DIVAS of all time ! Whitney?, Dolly?, Reba?, Babs?....You never know who might show up..and if you can guess who's coming ahead of time, we'll have a prize for you ! Doors 7PM - Showtime 8PM - Get your tickets at roxyscabaret.com

flamBOYance

flamBOYance

Join us for an evening of great food, amazing craft cocktails and top of the line entertainment. Starring Nina DiAngelo, Monica West and winner of Season 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race, BeBe Zahara Benet. Doors 7PM - Show 8PM - Get your tickets at roxyscabaret.com

B!ches & Bubbles Brunch

B!ches & Bubbles Brunch

An Elevated Brunch Experience. Join the cast of Roxy's for Bubbly Drinks, Tasty Bloody Mary's, and a great Brunch Menu. Classy and Fabulous, like Brunch was intended to be ! Doors 11AM - Show 12PM - Get your tickets at roxyscabaret.com

Traditional Favorites

Let us take you to Hashbrown Town! Add shredded cheddar, onion, bell pepper, bacon and sour cream to full load your hashbrowns!
All American Breakfast

All American Breakfast

$15.95

Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham served with crispy hash browns and a biscuit, toast or english muffin.

Hangover Breakfast

Hangover Breakfast

$18.95

Three eggs any style, ham, bacon, and sausage served with crispy hash browns.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.95

Golden fried chicken breast smothered in country gravy with 2 eggs any style, hashbrowns and toast, biscuit or english muffin.

Steak And Eggs

Steak And Eggs

$21.95

Ribeye steak grilled to perfection, two fresh eggs any style served with hash browns.

House Specialties

Let us take you to Hashbrown Town! Add shredded cheddar, onion, bell pepper, bacon and sour cream to your hash browns for the fully loaded hash brown experience. $2.95
Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits And Gravy

$15.95

Two fresh buttermilk biscuits smothered in fresh country gravy along with two eggs any style and hash browns. * country gravy contains pork.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. *Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian. Add a side of hashbrowns or home fries 2.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. *Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian. Add a side of hashbrowns or home fried 2.95

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.95

Ham, bacon or sausage with scrambled egg and american cheese on a croissant, biscuit or english muffin. Add a side of hashbrowns or home fries

Chicken And Waffles

Chicken And Waffles

$19.95

Golden fried chicken breast set atop one of our house-made waffles, served with a warm side of our sweet and savory red eye gravy.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.95

Two basted eggs and grilled hickory smoked ham, nestled on toasted english muffins, smothered with homemade hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns.

Eggs Florentine

Eggs Florentine

$15.95

Two basted eggs and spinach, nestled on toasted english muffins, smothered with homemade hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns.

Omelets

Served with hash browns and choice of a biscuit, toast or English muffin. Egg whites available upon request. Let us take you to Hash Brown Town! Add shredded cheddar, onion, bell pepper, bacon, and sour cream to your hashbrowns!
Protein Omelet

Protein Omelet

$16.95

Sausage, ham, bacon and swiss cheese served with sliced tomatoes.

Dion's Omelet

Dion's Omelet

$15.95

Turkey, bacon, green onions, diced tomato and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream.

The Loring Omelet

The Loring Omelet

$15.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, bacon and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream.

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$15.95

The Classic Denver Omelet is Back! House Ham, Peppers, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese. MMMMM. Delicious!

Garden Omelet

Garden Omelet

$15.95

Spinach, diced tomato, mushroom topped with cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Skillets

Hearty meals served on a bed of hash browns or home fries, topped with two eggs, and your choice of a biscuit, toast or English muffin.
Sam's Skillet

Sam's Skillet

$17.95

Fresh, house made corned beef hash and two fresh eggs any style.

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$17.45

Beyond Spicy Italian Vegan Sausage with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomato topped. Served on a bed of crispy hash browns or home fries, topped with 2 eggs, and your choice of bread.

French Toast & Pancakes

Add strawberries, blueberries, bananas, or pecans for $1.50. Enjoy 100% real maple syrup $3.49
Seriously French Toast

Seriously French Toast

$13.95

Two home style battered croissants grilled to perfection dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of apple, strawberry, blueberry or banana.

Fabulous French Toast

Fabulous French Toast

$11.95

Thick slices of battered egg bread grilled to golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.

Tall Stack (3)

Tall Stack (3)

$12.95

Classic, fluffy buttermilk batter cooked to a golden brown.

Short Stack (2)

Short Stack (2)

$9.95

Classic, fluffy buttermilk batter cooked to a golden brown..

Wonderful Waffle

Wonderful Waffle

$10.95

Thick golden brown Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup and whipped cream

Burgers And Sandwiches

All hamburgers and sandwiches are served with a side of fries. Add bacon $0.99 or upgrade fries to onion rings, fruit or soup for $2, Gluten free bun available upon request $2.49. All hamburgers served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and your choice of grilled or raw onion
The Cabaret Burger

The Cabaret Burger

$15.95

She's basic but she's classic ! Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Add an egg for $.99 Add Bacon or Avocado for $1.49

Wakin' Bakin' Burger

Wakin' Bakin' Burger

$16.95

Bacon with fried egg, & swiss cheese

Santa Fe Burger

Santa Fe Burger

$16.95

Pepper jack cheese, avocado, onion, with our southwest seasoning. Served with sour cream,

Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger

Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.95

Bacon, sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese.

Jolly Roger Burger

Jolly Roger Burger

$16.95

Pepper jack with grilled jalapeño and jalapeno cream cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.95

Our classic hand pattied hamburger on grilled rye with fried onion, swiss and american cheeses. Substitute meatloaf to take it to the next level of awesome.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Our succulent white fish hand dipped in our own beer batter served with hand cut fries and our homemade tartar sauce.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Our fresh homemade tuna salad topped with american cheese, lettuce and tomato grilled to perfection.

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Premium Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded in our own italian and parmesan crust fried to perfection and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted muenster served on a hoagie bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.

BLT

BLT

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato piled high on your choice of bread. Add avocado to make it a BLAT 1.49

Club House

Club House

$17.95

A triple decker club piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, American and Swiss cheeses with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.95

Our tender roast beef served on a hoagie bun with provolone cheese and classic au jus and a side of horseradish sauce. Add grilled onion, banana peppers and bell peppers to make it Italian!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Another triple decker neighborhood favorite featuring smoked cheddar, provolone, and pepper jack cheeses.

Traditional Reuben

Traditional Reuben

$16.95

Grilled rye piled high with fresh roasted corned beef with swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island.

Traditional Rachel

Traditional Rachel

$16.95

Grilled rye piled high with fresh roasted turkey with swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island.

Appetizers

All are served with your choice of dipping sauce, extra sauces $0.50
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$5.95

Deviled from scratch and topped with bacon bits and green onion.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$19.95

Traditional jumbo whole wings or boneless classic wings served with our homemade ranch or blue cheese dressings. Traditional buffalo | BBQ | Sriracha honey | Teriyaki | Sweet and spicy | Dry jerk | Parmesan garlic | Citrus garlic

Poutine

Poutine

$16.95

A mountain of hand cut fries topped with cheese curds and smothered in your choice of gravy. Topped with colby and green onion. * country gravy contains pork.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.95

Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.95

Fresh grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and cheese with our southwest blend of seasoning. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Frickles

Frickles

$11.95

Battered and fried with a Minnesota spicy kick. Served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Full Order Fries

Full Order Fries

$10.95

Enough for 4-6 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.

1/2 Order Fries

1/2 Order Fries

$7.95

Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.

Full Order Onion Rings

Full Order Onion Rings

$12.95

Enough for 4-6 people, beer battered and golden fried.

1/2 Order Onion Rings

1/2 Order Onion Rings

$8.95

Enough for 2-4 people, beer battered and golden fried.

2oz Side Sauce

$0.75

4oz Side sauce

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Salads

Garden

Garden

$9.95+

Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion and tomato with croutons and Colby jack cheese on top.

Caesar

Caesar

$10.95+

Fresh romaine tossed with our own creamy caesar dressing, topped with grated parmesan and croutons, served with a lemon wedge.

Chef

Chef

$12.95+

Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato, deli ham, roasted turkey, hard boiled egg with croutons and Colby jack cheese on top.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95+

Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles topped with a diced chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce.

Soup

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

$6.95
Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$8.95
Cup Beef Chili

Cup Beef Chili

$7.95

Contains pork

Bowl Beef Chili

Bowl Beef Chili

$9.95

contains pork.

Cup Broccoli Cheese

Cup Broccoli Cheese

$6.95
Bowl Broccoli Cheese

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$8.95

Cup Italian Wedding

$6.95Out of stock

Bowl Italian Wedding

$8.95Out of stock

Cup Minestrone

$6.95

Bowl Minestrone

$8.95

Cup Manhattan Clam Chowder

$6.95

Bowl Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.95

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

One Egg

$1.49
Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$2.95
Three Eggs

Three Eggs

$4.49
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.95

Let us take you to Hash Brown Town! Add shredded cheddar, onion, bell pepper, bacon, and sour cream to your hashbrowns.

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.95

Fried potatoes lightly seasoned.

Side Of Grits

Side Of Grits

$4.95

Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.95
Bowl Oatmeal With Toast

Bowl Oatmeal With Toast

$11.95

Served with raisins, brown sugar and toast, biscuit or english muffin.

Bowl Grits With Toast

Bowl Grits With Toast

$11.95

Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.

Toast

Toast

$2.95
Biscuit

Biscuit

$2.95
English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.95
Side French Toast

Side French Toast

$5.95
Side Pancakes (2)

Side Pancakes (2)

$5.95
Sausage Links

Sausage Links

$5.95
Vegan Breakfast Patties

Vegan Breakfast Patties

$5.95
Bacon

Bacon

$5.95
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$5.95
Country Ham

Country Ham

$5.95
Breakfast Steak

Breakfast Steak

$15.95
Half Biscuits And Gravy

Half Biscuits And Gravy

$6.95

Buttermilk biscuit smothered in our scratch gravy. * country gravy contains pork.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

Slow roasted corned beef, shredded hashbrowns and our own herbs and spices create a hash you won't find anywhere else.

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$5.95

Hamburger Patty

$2.50

Shakes, Floats and Sundaes

Shake/Malt

Shake/Malt

$10.95+
Specialty Shake/Malt

Specialty Shake/Malt

$11.95

Ice Cream Float

$6.95
Sundaes

Sundaes

$4.95+

Desserts/Pastries

Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.95
Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$4.95
Lemon Poppyseed

Lemon Poppyseed

$4.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.95
French Silk

French Silk

$6.95

New York Cheesecake

$8.95

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$6.95

Soft Drinks

MinneSoda

MinneSoda

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

S.F Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Juice and Milk

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.45

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mocktails

Chai-Napple Express

$7.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus Cordial / Lime / "Q" Grapefruit Soda

N/A Mule

$6.00

Sun's Out Guns Out

$7.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus Cordial / Lime / "Q" Grapefruit Soda

Virgin Buffy

$5.00

Signature Bloody Mary Mix / Soda / Secret Spice Rim

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Signature Bloody Mary Mix / Soda / Secret Spice Rim

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade Refill

$1.00
Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Restaurant info

A classic American diner specializing in breakfast all day, burgers, fries & malts featuring Roxy's Cabaret, an immersive entertainment venue highlighting female and celebrity impersonation, live music, comedy and more. Our 2nd floor craft cocktails lounge and two outdoor patio's round out our concept allowing us to provide the best food, drinks, entertainment as well as relaxing skyline views in downtown Minneapolis.

Location

1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Directions

