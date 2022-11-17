- Home
Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
120 West 14th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Popular Items
Sodas
Shakes
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Kids Drinks
Coke - kids
Diet coke - kids
Sprite - kids
Barq's - kids
Cherry Sprite - kids
Ginger Ale - kids
Whole Milk - kids
Skim Milk - kids
Chocolate Milk - kids
Apple - kids
Cranberry - kids
Grapefruit - kids
Tomato - kids
Orange Juice - kids
Lemonade - kids
Coffee - TO GO
Regular Coffee TO GO
Decaf Coffee TO GO
Espresso TO GO
Double Espresso TO GO
Cappuccino TO GO
Latte TO GO
Mocha Latte TO GO
White Chocolate Mocha TO GO
Chai Latte TO GO
Bags of Colectivo Coffee
Cold Press TO GO
Hot Chocolate TO GO
Americano
Hot Tea TO GO
Egg-Ceptional Breakfasts
Two Eggs Your Way
With Eggy's potatoes and your choice of toast or pancake
Two Eggs with Meat
Choose from bacon, ham, turkey sausage links, pork maple sausage links or patties with Eggy's potatoes and your choice of toast or pancake
Eggy's Combo
Two eggs your way, 2 pancakes, 2 strips of bacon & 2 sausage links.
Skillets
American Skillet
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
Mexican Skillet
Potatoes, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, house-made ranchero salsa, and mozarella
Veggie Skillet
Potatoes, zucchini, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar & swiss
Irish Skillet
Potatoes, corned beef, onions and cheddar
Gyros Skillet
Potatoes, fresh carved gyros meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta
Puerco Picante Skillet *NEW*
Benedicts
Eggy's Benedict
Mini belgian waffles topped with maple glazed pulled pork, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce
Biscuit Benedict
Split buttermilk biscuit topped with ham, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce. Substitute an English muffin for a more traditional benedict.
Florentine Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with sauteed spinach, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
Two split biscuits, 2 poached eggs & 2 sausage patties, topped with sausage gravy
Seafood Benedict
Spinach, tomatoes and salmon on top of an English muffin with 2 poached eggss and house made Hollandaise sauce
Eggy's Specialties
Chicken & Waffles
Half a fried chicken on a fresh golden waffle.
Breakfast Tacos
3 breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, your choice of chorizo or pulled pork, topped with pico de gallo, radish and cheddar cheese. Served with frijoles
Breakfast Poutine
Eggy's fries and cheese curds topped with 2 eggs your way and smothered in sausage gravy.
Eggy's Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs over medium, bacon, mixed greens, house-made red onion jam and herb aioli on a fresh toasted bun. Served with Eggy's potatoes
Green Eggs & Ham
Grits topped with 2 eggs your way, house-made tomatillo salsa, Tasso ham, avocado, pickled onions and queso fresco. Served with your choice of toast or pancake
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips topped with our house-made red & green salsas, 2 eggs your way, pickled onions, radish, cilantro, jalapenos, beans, queso fresco and sour cream
Pastrami Hash
Pastrami, potatoes, fennel and carrot hash, topped with 2 eggs over medium, with horseradish cream on the side. Served with your choice of toast or pancake
Corned Beef Hash
Homemade corned beef and hash with carrots and fennel. Serrved with 2 eggs your way and comes with your choice of toast or pancake
Biscuits & Gravy
Two Southern biscuits split and topped with creamy sausage gravy
Breakfast Burrito*NEW*
Fried Chicken & Biscuits*NEW*
Omelets
The Verb
Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.
The Denver
Ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese
Gyro Omelet
Fresh carved gyro meat & feta cheese
Spanish Omelet
Chorizo, jalapenos, onions and cheddar cheese, with house-made ranchero salsa on the side
BYO Omelet
Choose 2 ingridients
The Chucho
Pulled pork, jalapenos, green peppers, scallions and queso fresco. Smothered in house-made ranchero salsa and garnished with radishes, pickled onions and cilantro.
Colorado Omelet*NEW*
Healthy Corner
Pancakes
Old-Fashioned Pancakes (4)
Plain with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (4)
Old-fashioned pancakes with gooey chocolate chips
Cinnamon Roll Pancake
Rolled cinnamon sugar pancakes with a cinnamon-swirled mascarpone frosting and topped with candied pecans.
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (4)
Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries
Short Stack of Pancakes (2)
Gluten-Free Pancakes (3)
You won't even miss the gluten!
Half Cinnamon Roll
Banana Pecan Pancakes (4)*NEW*
Cookies & Cream Pancakes (4)*NEW*
Turtle Pancakes*NEW*
Waffles
French Toast
Eggy's French Toast
Thick cut challah bread French Toast
Crunchy Nutella French Toast
Eggy's French toast in a crunchy corn flake batter, stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and bananas.
Stuffed French Toast
Cream cheese stuffed Eggy's French toast, topped with strawberries, blueberris, and a mixed berry glaze.
Apple Cinnamon French Toast*NEW*
New York French Toast *NEW*
Crepes
Plain Crepes
Three sweet crepes topped with powdered sugar
Eggy's Crepes
Crepes stuffed with strawberries, bananas and pecans, topped with whipped cream
Nutella Crepes
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
Florentine Crepes
Stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar, onions, spinach and topped with house-made hollandaise
Side Of Fruit
Meat Lover Crepes*NEW*
Lunch
Grilled Cheese
A pile of thinly sliced ham, topped with melted cheddar and Swiss cheese. Served with Eggy's sauce on your choice of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye bread.
The Club
Shaved turkey, lettce, tomato,onion, and applewood smoked bacon with your choice of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye bread.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on your choice of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with melted cheddar served open-faced on an English muffin, or sandwiched between your choise of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye.
Pastrami Reuben
Classic pastrami with sauerkraut, Eggy's sauce and swiss on grilled marbled rye bread.
Turkey Reuben (Rachel)
Thinly shaved turkey with sauerkraut and melted Swiss on top of Eggy's sauce and grilled marbled rye.
Eggy's Burger
2 beef patties, cheddar, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, Eggy's sauce and one egg cooked your way on a toasted bun
Patty Melt
Beef patty with cheddar, grilled onion and Eggy's sauce on grilled pumpernickel rye
Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion, avocado, tomatillo ranch and house-made ranchero salsa on a toasted bun
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro meat, tomato, onion & house-made tzatziki sauce in a pita
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Crilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed aioli on a toasted bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a toasted bun
Chicken Tenders
Classic Burger
With lettuce, tomato, onion and Eggy's sauce on a toasted bun
Tuna Salad Sandwich*NEW*
Chicken Pita*NEW*
Soups & Salads
Bowl -Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast, corn, radish and cilantro in a chile broth. Topped with tortilla strips
Cup - Tortilla Soup
Bowl -Soup of the Day M-F
Ask your server!
Cup - Soup Of Day M-F
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato and bleu cheese. With green goddess dressing.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A grilled chicken breast, dipped in Buffalo sace, on top of mixed greens, blue cheese, tomatoes, and celery. Served with blue cheese dressing
Border Chop Salad*NEW*
Sides
Applewood Bacon
Ham
Pork Sausage Links
Pork Sausage Patties
Turkey Sausage
French Toast (half order)
Seasonal Fruit
Toast
Eggy's Potatoes
Crispy Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Chips
Plain Grits
Cheesy Grits
Biscuits and Gravy (Side)
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Avocado
Pancake
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Side Dressing
Side Sauce
Side Chicken
Side Beans
Side Of Pecans
Side Of Jalapenos
Kid's
Specials of The Week
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Don't be fooled by the name, Eggy’s is more than just breakfast (though it does have an extensive egg-centric menu). Modeled after the homey diners of the ‘60s, the menu is full of items designed to give a home-cooked feel. Think pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers.
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403