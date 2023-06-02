Restaurant info

Gai Noi, short for khao gai noi, is a type of short grain glutinous rice emblematic of the northern Xieng Khouang regions of Laos, where chef Ann and her family are from. Also known as ‘little chick’ due to its spotted appearance and small shape, khao niew (sticky rice) is a staple of the Lao diet and is eaten in tandem with nearly all other dishes. So important is sticky rice in Lao culture, most Laotians refer to themselves as ‘luk khao niew’, or ‘children of the sticky rice’, as sticky rice is the sustenance of the people; the central component of any meal and gathering. Honoring this reference and cultural significance, Gai Noi hopes to be a binding agent for the community and connection to a heritage, culture, and lifestyle worlds apart from our own; a place to gather, share, celebrate, and nourish, coming as you are and being welcomed as luk khao niew.