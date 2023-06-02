Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gai Noi

1610 Harmon Pl

Minneapolis, MN 55403

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Snacks

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Jalapeno Wontons

$8.00

Calamari

$13.00

Green Beans

$10.00

Fried Tofu

$10.00

Watermelon w/ Shrimp Flakes

$15.00

Salads

Lao Yum Salad

$13.00

Silver Noodle

$13.00

Laab Seen

$16.00

Laab Gai

$15.00

Laab Tofu

$15.00

Specials

Panang Spaghetti

$13.00

Green Curry Noodles

$15.00

Crispy Bean Sprout Salad

$15.00

Gai Basil

$16.00

Mok Paa

$12.00

Mok Gai

$12.00

Papaya Salad

Green Papaya

$13.00

Cucumber

$13.00

Tum Noodles

$13.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.00

Pad See Eww

$13.00

Peanut Noodles

$13.00

Khao Soi Heng

$15.00

Meat

Salmon Skewers

$18.00

Shrimp Skewers

$16.00

Lemongrass Chicken Skewers

$14.00

Crispy Pork

$12.00

Seasoned Fried Beef

$12.00

Grilled Ribeye

$19.00

Curries

Red Curry

$15.00

Green Curry

$15.00

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Rice

Egg and Basil Fried Rice

$11.00

Pork Fried Rice

$16.00

Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Noodle Soup

Mee Tom Yum

$18.00

Khao Poon Gai

$15.00

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Pickled Vegetables

$5.00

Jeows

$3.00

Sauce

$2.00

Fried egg

$2.00

Fried Jalapenos

$5.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

Cabbage

$2.00

Dessert

Kanom Krok

$9.00

Black Sesame Mochi Bar

$9.00

Chocolate Cremeux

$9.00

Mango Cremeux

$9.00

Rainbow Song

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gai Noi, short for khao gai noi, is a type of short grain glutinous rice emblematic of the northern Xieng Khouang regions of Laos, where chef Ann and her family are from. Also known as ‘little chick’ due to its spotted appearance and small shape, khao niew (sticky rice) is a staple of the Lao diet and is eaten in tandem with nearly all other dishes. So important is sticky rice in Lao culture, most Laotians refer to themselves as ‘luk khao niew’, or ‘children of the sticky rice’, as sticky rice is the sustenance of the people; the central component of any meal and gathering. Honoring this reference and cultural significance, Gai Noi hopes to be a binding agent for the community and connection to a heritage, culture, and lifestyle worlds apart from our own; a place to gather, share, celebrate, and nourish, coming as you are and being welcomed as luk khao niew.

Location

1610 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Directions

