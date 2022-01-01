Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

PS Steak

review star

No reviews yet

510 Groveland Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
P.S. Steak is a modern steakhouse located in the main level of the historic 510 Groveland building in Minneapolis, MN. We serve classic steakhouse fare with seasonal and rotating dishes including dry aged steaks and seafood. The historic spaces and classic furnishings set the tone of warmth to accentuate our hospitality.

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

