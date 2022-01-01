Steakhouses
PS Steak
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
P.S. Steak is a modern steakhouse located in the main level of the historic 510 Groveland building in Minneapolis, MN. We serve classic steakhouse fare with seasonal and rotating dishes including dry aged steaks and seafood. The historic spaces and classic furnishings set the tone of warmth to accentuate our hospitality.
Location
510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse
No Reviews
456 Concord Exchange S South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View restaurant