The Buttered Tin - NE Minneapolis

review star

No reviews yet

2445 Marshall St. NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Smothered Breakfast Burrito*
Hash Browns
Pierogi, Eggs & Sausage*

Egg Dishes

Soft Scramble*

Soft Scramble*

$13.95

Three organic eggs scrambled softly with fresh daily ingredients. Served with house salad with cider vinaigrette and house made sunflower toast. (Please check our daily specials at https://www.thebutteredtin.com/northeast-daily-specials for specific ingredients.)

Grain Belt Breakfast*

Grain Belt Breakfast*

$13.50

Two organic eggs your way, choice of Kramarczuk's polish sausage, Fischer Farm's ham or bacon, or turkey sausage patties, home fries or hash browns. Served with house made sunflower wheat toast & fresh fruit.

Pierogi, Eggs & Sausage*

Pierogi, Eggs & Sausage*

$15.00

Pan seared potato & cheese pierogis, two organic sunny side up eggs, braised red cabbage, Kramarczuk's Polish sausage, horseradish cream & house made sunflower wheat toast with butter & house made jam

Walleye Bennie*

Walleye Bennie*

$15.00

Lake Superior walleye cake, two organic poached eggs, arugula, pickled pepper salad, lemon hollandaise & home fries

Smashed Avocado Toast* V

Smashed Avocado Toast* V

$12.50

Toasted baguette, house made avocado spread, crushed red pepper, queso fresco, pickled onions, an organic over easy egg, served with a house salad with cider vinaigrette (V)

Huevos Rancheros Benedict* V

Huevos Rancheros Benedict* V

$13.50

Two organic poached eggs on house made cornbread with guacamole, corn & black bean salsa, ranchero sauce, cilantro lime sour cream & corn tortilla strips. Served with house salad with cider vinaigrette + House made chorizo $2.00

Biscuits & Gravy*

Biscuits & Gravy*

$13.50

House made buttermilk-thyme biscuits with house made sage sausage gravy & two organic poached eggs, topped with diced tomatoes & pickled onions

The Buttered Tin Hash*

$15.50

Honey peppercorn salmon, roasted red & gold beets, onion, potato, fennel & carrots. Topped with an organic over easy egg & bearnaise sauce

Napkins & Utensils

Napkins & Utensils

In an effort to reduce waste we include napkins & utensils by request only. Please let us know the quantity you would like for your meal.

Toast & Pancakes

Pancakes Full

Pancakes Full

$12.00

House made maple bacon butter & real maple syrup garnished with fruit.

Maple Peach French Toast (V)

Maple Peach French Toast (V)

$12.00

Maple roasted peaches on griddled baguette, toasted hazelnuts with lemon zested whipped cream. (V)

Pancake- Single

Pancake- Single

$4.00

One pancake with house made maple bacon butter & real maple syrup.

Pancake- Double

Pancake- Double

$8.00

Two pancakes with house made maple bacon butter & real maple syrup.

Breakfast Sandwiches & Specialties

Loaded Hash Browns

Loaded Hash Browns

$13.95

Hash browns stuffed with daily ingredients, served with house salad with cider vinaigrette. Please see our specials page for daily preparation. + put an egg on it! $2

Biscuit Sammie*

Biscuit Sammie*

$9.00Out of stock

House made buttermilk & thyme biscuit with turkey sausage, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & an organic over easy egg

Damn Good Egg Sandwich*

Damn Good Egg Sandwich*

$13.50

Two organic sunny side up eggs, white cheddar, Fischer Farm's bacon, tomato, onion & aioli on toasted white bread, served with house salad with cider vinaigrette.

Smothered Breakfast Burrito*

Smothered Breakfast Burrito*

$15.50

Organic scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, house made chorizo, roasted corn & black bean salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa verde & ranchero sauce.

Granola, Yogurt & Fruit

Granola, Yogurt & Fruit

$8.50

Fresh fruit, our house made granola & greek yogurt. (V, GF)

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Fischer Farm's bacon, spring greens, tomato with roasted garlic aioli on house made sunflower wheat. + chicken $3 + guacamole $2 +put an egg on it! $2

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Thin sliced herb porchetta, pickled peppers, arugula & Calabrian pepper aioli on toasted ciabatta.

TBT Grilled Cheese (V)

TBT Grilled Cheese (V)

$11.00

White cheddar and provolone cheese on white toast (V) + tomato $1 + bacon $2

TBT Muffaletta

TBT Muffaletta

$15.00

Mortadella, salami, ham, provolone, roasted red pepper, olive relish & garlic aioli on toasted house made focaccia.

Garden Melt (V)

Garden Melt (V)

$13.50

Roasted squash, roasted tomato, red onion, broccolini, peppadew peppers, brie cheese & date jam served on toasted house made sunflower wheat (V)

Walleye Tacos

Walleye Tacos

$15.00

Seared Lake Superior walleye, red cabbage slaw, guacamole, Sriracha lime crema, queso fresco & fresh cilantro on corn tortillas.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens and may on toasted focaccia.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, spring greens, tomato & avocado green goddess dressing on toasted focaccia.

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Herb Chicken breast, feta, olive & pepperoncini relish, greens, marinated tomatoes, red onion & Tzatziki sauce on toasted focaccia.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey meatloaf, pickled onions, mixed greens, Calabrian aioli, on toasted marble rye. Served with chips.

Salads & Soups

The Buttered Tin Salad

The Buttered Tin Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red onion, maple pecans, house made cider vinaigrette dressing. (GF, V) + chicken $3

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50

Mixed organic greens, pickled onions, fresh thyme, cider vinaigrette. (GF, V) + side salad $3.95 + chicken $3

Small House Salad

$3.95

A smaller size of our house salad. Mixed organic greens, pickled onions, fresh thyme, cider vinaigrette. (GF, V) + side salad $3.95 + chicken $3

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.50

Served with grilled cheese croutons. (V)

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.50

Please see our daily specials page for daily preparation.

Lunch Specialties

Brown rice, quinoa, kale & edamame grain blend, chipotle sweet potatoes, roasted corn and black bean salsa, avocado, pickled onions & chimichurri sauce chicken $3
Harvest Grain Bowl PB GF

Harvest Grain Bowl PB GF

$12.00

Brown rice, quinoa, green garbanzos, edamame, chipotle sweet potaoes, kale, roasted corn & black been salsa, avocado, pickled onions & chimichurri sauce. PB GF

Breakfast Sides

Single Egg any way

Single Egg any way

$2.00

One organic egg.

2 Eggs any way

2 Eggs any way

$4.00

Two Organic Eggs

Bacon

Bacon

$5.00

Fischer Farm's Bacon

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.00
Ham

Ham

$5.00

Fischer Farm's Ham.

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$4.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Sauteed potatoes with peppers & onions.

Porchetta

$5.00

House made

Pierogis

$5.00

Includes three pierogis

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$5.00

Kramarczuk's Polish sausage

Sunflower Toast

Sunflower Toast

$2.50

Our house made sunflower bread, toasted with butter & fresh made jam.

Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

House made turkey sage sausage patties.

Jam

Jam

$1.00

House made jam.

Daily Pastries

Available only Saturdays & Sundays. Our delicious milk bread baked and filled with something sweet.
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Baked Fresh Daily & served with cream cheese icing on the side. For orders greater than 8 please email bakeryorders@thebutteredtin.con and allow for 24 hour fulfillment time.

Pecan Coffee Cake

Pecan Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Hand Pie

Hand Pie

$5.00
Buttermilk Cheddar & Thyme Biscuit

Buttermilk Cheddar & Thyme Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

Freshly baked every morning.

Sweet Bread Slice

Sweet Bread Slice

$2.50
Twin Key

Twin Key

$2.50Out of stock
Sunflower Bread Loaf

Sunflower Bread Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies & Bars

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00+
Whoopie Cookies

Whoopie Cookies

$2.50
Bars

Bars

$3.00

Cupcakes

Freshly baked with love.
Cupcake Flavors

Cupcake Flavors

$3.50

Cakes & Pies

Cake Slice

$4.25
Pie Slice

Pie Slice

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee Here

$3.00
Coffee To Go

Coffee To Go

$2.50+

B&W Roaster's - This well balanced coffee is rich and sweet, with overtones of fruit and chocolate.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Espresso & steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso & frothed milk

Americano

$3.00

B&W Roaster's Espresso & hot water

Espresso

$2.25

A 2 oz shot of B&W espresso.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50

Espresso, chocolate ganache & steamed milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

Sattwa chai & steamed milk.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Turmeric & Ginger with steamed milk.

Hot Choc

Hot Choc

$4.00

Semi sweet chocolate & steamed milk.

Hot Cider

Hot Cider

$3.50

Apple cider mulled with spices served hot.

Depth Charge

$4.25

Coffee & espresso

Cold Press

Breve

$4.00

Espresso with steamed half n half.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Coffee & steamed milk

London Fog

$3.00

NA BEVS

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Lemonade

$3.50

House made Ginger Lemonade.

Lav Lemonade

Lav Lemonade

$3.50

House made Lavender Lemonade.

Arnie Palmer

Arnie Palmer

$3.50

House made ginger lemonade mixed with organic black iced tea.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Organic black or Hibiscus Berry.

Hot Tea

$2.00

La Croix

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Milk

Bottled water

Bottled water

$3.00

Made in House

Avocado Spread 8 oz

$8.00

Avocado Spread Pint

$10.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary Mix

$8.00Out of stock

Cider Vinaigrette

$5.00Out of stock
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00

Big Raspberry Jam

$8.00

Granola 8 oz

$8.00
Ginger Lemonade Bottle

Ginger Lemonade Bottle

$4.25
Lavender Lemonade Bottle

Lavender Lemonade Bottle

$4.25

House made Pickles 8oz

$6.00

House made Pickles Pint

$10.00Out of stock

Pico De Gallo

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Tea Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Maple Bacon Butter

$8.00

Dill Spread

$5.00Out of stock

Pickled Peppers 8 oz

$6.00

Pickled Red Onions 8 oz

$5.00

Pimento Cheese 8 oz

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Pint

$10.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Soup Quart

$10.00

Raspberry Spread

$5.00

Spicey B&B Pickles 8 oz

$6.00
Sunflower Bread - Whole Loaf

Sunflower Bread - Whole Loaf

$5.00

Toffee 8 oz

$8.00Out of stock

TBT Hot Sauce

$7.00

Market Food

Fisher Farm's Bacon 1lb

Fisher Farm's Bacon 1lb

$12.00

Fisher Farm's Bacon.

Rolled Oats

$8.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hope Creamery Butter Unsalted

$7.00

Honey

$6.00

Retail

Ceramic Mug

$10.00

Travel Mug

$12.00

Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00

Farmer's Union Book

$27.99Out of stock

Apparel

Scoop Neck T Shirt

$18.00

Crew Neck T Shirt

$18.00

Long Sleeve T Shirt

$28.00

Sweatshirt

$54.00

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Knit Cap

$20.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$24.00

Great for groceries or just running errands! Has a zipper top!

Valentine's Bakery

Cookie Tin

$40.00

4 Pack Cupcakes

$16.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$16.00

12 Iced Sugar Cookies

$48.00

12 Black & White Cookies

$48.00

6" Heart Cake

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our menu is fun and highlights American breakfast classics. It's comforting farm food - real food that's simple, fresh, local and delicious!

Website

Location

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Directions

Gallery
The Buttered Tin image
The Buttered Tin image
The Buttered Tin image
The Buttered Tin image

