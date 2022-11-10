Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
▪︎coffee▪︎espresso▪︎ice cream▪︎waffles▪︎ Fletcher's offers coffee, ice cream, waffles, as well as daily deli items for carry-out and curbside pickup. Gift cards are also available for purchase from the main menu of the website.
Location
1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Gallery
