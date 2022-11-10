Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles

review star

No reviews yet

1509 Marshall St NE #100

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Valentine's Day Pre-Orders

Valentine's Day Kit

Valentine's Day Kit

$13.85

Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
▪︎coffee▪︎espresso▪︎ice cream▪︎waffles▪︎ Fletcher's offers coffee, ice cream, waffles, as well as daily deli items for carry-out and curbside pickup. Gift cards are also available for purchase from the main menu of the website.

1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis, MN 55413

