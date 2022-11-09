Hazel's Northeast imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Hazel's Northeast

1,041 Reviews

$$

2859 Johnson St. NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Cold Press Coffee

$4.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Apple Cider

$2.50

Milk (Small)

$1.50

Milk (Large)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice (Small)

$2.00

Orange Juice (Large)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice (Large)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice (Small)

$2.00

Apple Juice (Large)

$3.50

Apple Juice (Small)

$2.00

Tomato Juice (Large)

$3.50

Tomato Juice (Small)

$2.00

Breakfast

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

A golden Belgian waffle w/ powdered sugar & whipped butter

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.50

A homemade buttermilk biscuit covered in sausage gravy w/ hash browns & 2 eggs any style.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00
Brisket Hash

Brisket Hash

$14.00

Slow cook brisket w/ hash browns, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, 2 eggs any style, & toast

Brother's Combo

Brother's Combo

$12.50

Choose pancakes, french toast or waffle, 2 eggs, & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.00

Fried chopped steak covered in sausage gravy w/ two egg & hash brown

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs, hash browns, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, & toast

Drunken Banana French Toast

Drunken Banana French Toast

$12.00

Sarah Jane's Bakery cinnamon swirl bread, banana, pecan, rum-soaked raisins, & homemade caramel sauce.

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Eggs Florentine

$15.00
French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

2 slices brioche french toast w/ powdered sugar & whipped butter

Hippie Cakes

Hippie Cakes

$12.00
Jean's Mean Fried Egg Sandwich

Jean's Mean Fried Egg Sandwich

$11.00

2 over medium eggs, bacon, bleu cheese, thyme, & tomato on grilled sourdough w/ hash browns.

Meat Waffle

Meat Waffle

$12.00

A malted Belgian waffle stuffed w/ applewood smoked bacon, ham, & cheddar jack cheese.

Omelet w/ Meat

Omelet w/ Meat

$13.00

Ingredients change daily; served w/ hash browns & toast

Omelet w/ Veggie

Omelet w/ Veggie

$13.00

Ingredients change daily; served w/ hash browns & toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.00

Grandma Hazel's famous buttermilk pancakes w/ powdered sugar & whipped butter.

Quiche

Quiche

$12.00

Ingredients change daily; served w/ an artisan simple salad & house vinaigrette.

Savory Special

$16.00

Single Banana French Toast

$6.00

Single Hippie Cake

$6.00

Sweet Special

$13.00

Breakfast Sides

1 Slice Toast

$1.50

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00
Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Our twist on this New Orleans treat. Served w/ powdered sugar & maple syrup.

Berries & Whipped

$3.00
Caramel Roll

Caramel Roll

$4.50

Grandma Hazel's famous recipe made fresh every weekend. Topped w/ pecans.

Egg Whites

$1.50

Eggs (1)

$1.50
Eggs (2)

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Served any style

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Granola

$3.00

Ham

$5.00
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Our famous house hash browns *contains dairy & onion*

One Biscuit & Gravy

$4.50

One French Toast

$4.50

One Pancake

$4.50

Plain Biscuit

$2.50

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Whipped Cream

$1.50

Kid's Breakfast

5 silver dollar pancakes w/ powdered sugar, whipped butter, choice of meat, & drink.

Kid's French Toast

$7.00

One slice french toast, choice of meat, and a drink.

Kid's Scrambled Eggs

$7.00

Cheesy scrambled eggs, choice of meat, toast, & a drink.

Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.00

Kid's Waffle

$7.00

A Belgian waffle w/ powdered sugar, whipped butter, & a drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Appetizer

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Audubon

$13.00

Big Cheeseburger Lunch

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich Lunch

$15.00

Cuban Lunch

$15.00

Greenway

$13.00

Rachel

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Swedish Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Sides

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Simple Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable Side

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Applesauce

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Cup Ice Cream

$3.00

Mini Donuts

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Cup Ice Cream

$3.00

Mini Donuts

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.50

Cheesecake

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Directions

Gallery
Hazel's Northeast image

