- Alma
1,031 Reviews
$$
528 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Bakery
Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie
Made with Valrhona chocolate and cold press coffee. Contains eggs. (gf)
Gluten-Free Almond Financier
Mini almond cake infused with orange. (gf)
Lemon-Lavender Cookie
An old fashioned sugar cookie infused with lemon and lavender.
Oatmeal-Toffee Cookie
Made with rolled oats and melty bits of toffee.
Coconut Macaroon
A traditional style Macaroon made with grated coconut, sugar and egg whites.
Lemon-Currant Scone
Tender pastry flecked with dried currants and lemon zest.
Butter Croissant
Housemade laminated butter croissant.
Chocolate Croissant
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.
Cinnamon Roll
Danish dough swirled with cinnamon sugar. (contains eggs)
Seasonal Fruit Galette
Today's selection is spiced apple.
Blueberry Danish
Vanilla pastry cream, salted butter streusel. Contains eggs.
Puff Pastry Tart
Ricotta, kimchi, cheddar.
Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit
Flaky rolled & cut style biscuits.
Dietary Key
Gluten Free (gf*), Gluten Free Option (gfo**), Dairy Free (df), Vegetarian (veg) Vegetarian Option (vego) *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. **Our food is prepared in a common kitchen with risk of gluten exposure and nut cross-contamination. Individuals with gluten sensitivity and nut allergies should exercise discretion.
Napkins Only, Please!
Alma Sourdough-Loaf
A country style sourdough made with a touch of creme fraiche.
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
Valrhona milk chocolate, chocolate chips, and cocoa nibs.
Tipping is accepted, but never expected at Cafe Alma. Our prices support fair wages for our entire team, currently $16-$31/hour.
Select this for us to include compostable fork, knife, spoon, and napkin utensil packets.
Breakfast
Alma Sourdough-Side
Sliced and served fresh or toasted. Served with sea salt butter and triple berry jam. (veg)
Granola & Dairy Free Yogurt
Nuts, seeds, oats, toasted coconut and strawberry compote on a coconut based yogurt. (vegan)
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Brown butter roasted apples, cinnamon and granola.
Fresh Ricotta & Toast
Honey, olive oil, fresh herbs and cherry mostarda.
Potato Fritter Sandwich
Spicy herb sauce, cherry mostarda and spiced coconut flakes on a toasted roll. (veg, gfo) *vegan option
Baked Egg Strata
Organic eggs, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, gruyere cheese, bread and fresh thyme. Served with tomato jam (veg).
Up South
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, pimento cheese and sweet peppers (veg, gfo).
Sunshine Helps
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
Torta Sorta
Toasted roll, scrambled eggs, black bean refritos, jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
Corner Store
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, American cheese and two slices Peterson's bacon (gfo).
Side of Bacon
Peterson Farm's thick-cut bacon.
Select this for us to include compostable fork, knife, spoon, and napkin utensil packets.
Deli Style Sandwiches
Smoked Turkey & Cheddar
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo and herb vinaigrette. Served on a french roll.
Smoked Turkey & Salami
Giardiniera, provolone cheese, garlic mayo and lettuce. Served on a french roll. (gfo)
Shaved Ham Banh Mi
House pate, ginger-lime aioli, spicy slaw and cilantro. Served on a french roll. (gfo) **contains fish sauce**
Red Beets & Grilled Halloumi
Tahini hummus, capers, herb dressing & lettuce. Served on a french roll. (veg)
Specialties
Spicy Turkey Burger
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
Rigatoni & Sausage Ragu
Tomato, cream, garlic, chili flakes and pecorino. (gfo)
Saffron Rice & Chickpeas
Tahini sauce, hazelnuts and green herbs. (gf,df,veg).
Fried Cauliflower
Spicy herb sauce, ginger, mint, and sesame. (df, vego, gluten friendly)
Bibb Lettuce Salad
Buttermilk-herb dressing, parmesan and rosemary toasted almonds (gf).
Olives, Almonds & Cheese
A platter of marinated olives, spiced almonds and chunks of young manchego cheese. (gf,veg)
Soup of the Day - Creamy Cauliflower & Miso
Soup season is in full swing, and here at Alma we couldn't be more excited. We are featuring creamy cauliflower and miso as our soup du jour. It is vegetarian and gf, but contains dairy. Garnished with preserved lemon gremolata and fresh mint
Sides & Extras
Crispy Smashed Potatoes
Tossed with garlic & duck fat persillade. (vego, gf)
Spicy Citrus Slaw
Aromatic lime dressing, cilantro, mint and jalapeno. (df,gf)
Chickpea Chop Salad
Farro, mozzarella cheese, giardinieria and vinaigrette (veg)
Old Dutch Sea Salt Kettle Chips
The one and only (1.5 oz).
Marinated Red Beets
Truffle-buttermilk dressing, hazelnuts and orange zest. (veg,gf)
Select this for us to include compostable fork, knife, spoon, and napkin utensil packets.
Beverages
Dark Roast
10-16oz - Peace Coffee
Light Roast
10-16 oz - Bootstrap Coffee
Brewed Decaf
10-16oz - Peace Coffee
Espresso
2/4 Shot Pull - Kopplin's Coffee
Decaf Espresso
2 /4 shot pull - Single Origin. The Get Down Coffee Co.
Americano
2 pull shot and hot water
Cappuccino
10oz
Cortado
6 oz
Spiced Pear Lemonade
Our newest seasonal, delicious beverage with warming notes of toasted cinnamon and cardamom, which "pears" nicely with the tart lemonade. It really is the perfect fall lemonade! (16 oz.)
Brown Butter Latte
Brown butter latte is a nutty, toasty, caramel-y syrup with a bit of floral lightness from fresh lemon zest. A lovely pairing with our delicious Kopplin's espresso, and makes you want to go for a walk outside to enjoy the fall weather. Cannot be dairy-free.
Latte
10 oz (double shot) or 16 oz (quad shot)
Housemade Chai Latte
10-16oz - house made Chai
Mocha
10-16oz - w/ Valrhona Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
10-16oz
London Fog
Earl grey and lavender tea latte. Made with whole milk unless otherwise noted.
Matcha Latte
10-16oz
Hot Tea
Assorted black, green and herbal by Rishi Tea.
Cold Brew
10-16oz - featuring the Get Coffee Co's Drip Drip blend
Blueberry Smoothie
Greek yogurt, blueberry, banana, soy milk, honey, and lemon zest.(gf)
Affogato
Housemade vanilla ice cream and Kopplin's espresso.
Diet Coke
12oz - Can
Coca Cola
12oz
Sprite
12oz - Can
La Croix - Grapefruit
12oz - Can
3leche - Zenzero
12oz. Naturally made pineapple-style soda.
3leche - Ispahan
12oz. A fermented botanical beverage. Flavor notes of raspberry, litchi and rose.
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
750 ml glass bottle
Iced Tea
Unsweetened black tea from Rishi.
Orange Juice
10oz
Carrot-Apple Juice
Housemade with fresh carrots, apples, ginger and turmeric. (10oz)
To go water
Provisions - Pantry
Apple Butter
Our seasonal apple butter. Perfect topping for our croissants or Alma Loaf (4 oz).
Backstory Single Origin Coffee Beans
Rotating Single Origin light roast from Backstory Coffee Roasters based out of St. Paul (12 oz).
Bloody Mary Kit
Our signature Bloody Mary mix, pimento stuffed olives, dill pickle salt, garnish skewers, and compostable cocktail straws. Makes 4 drinks.
Brasa Chocolate Bar
Dark chocolate bar with milk chocolate & crisped yams Contains soy & milk
Brown Butter
Rich and nutty...one of our secret ingredients (3oz).
Buttermilk-Herb Dressing
Our house vinaigrette. A light and fresh dressing for the perfect seasonal salad (8oz).
Cherry Mostarda
Housemade preserves in the Italian tradition. Excellent with cheese and charcuterie. (4 oz)
Chickpea Chop Salad
Farro, mozzarella cheese, giardiniera and vinaigrette (veg)
Chive Salt
A fresh and herbaceous finishing salt for popcorn, creamy dips, baked potatoes and steak.
Dried Citrus
Organic dried citrus--perfect for snacking, craft cocktails, adding a little flair to your charcuterie board, and much more! Includes, oranges, grapefruit, blood oranges, lemons, & limes (1 oz.)
Dried Pasta - Rustichella d'Abruzzo Torchio
1 lbs of dried Rustichella d'Abruzzo Torchio pasta, ready to go from Alma to your kitchen pantry. Includes preparation instructions (16 oz).
Dried Pasta - Rustichella Gluten Free Rice Penne
1 lbs of dried Rustichella Gluten Free Rice Penne pasta, ready to go from Alma to your kitchen pantry. Includes preparation instructions (16 oz).
Giardinieria
Preserved carrots, peppers, cauliflower, green beans and celery with olive oil, oregano and pepper flakes. Excellent as antipasti or a condiment to sandwiches.
Gluten Free Crackers
A 3 oz portion of housemade gluten free crackers made with almond flour, benne seeds and olive oil (gf, df).
Kenny's Licorice
Wiley Wallaby soft and chewy, natural strawberry flavored licorice.
Kimchi
Our signature recipe for funky, delicious kimchi. Packed with probiotics and nutrients, this portion is great for snacking, adding to a sandwich and more! (gf)
Kopplin's Espresso
Whole Bean Espresso. Traditional roast with notes of bittersweet caramelized sugar (8oz).
Marinated Olives
Castelvetrano & Kalamata Olives mixed with orange zest, ginger, fennel seed, garlic and thyme (4oz).
Mole Chile Powder
Freshly ground ancho, guajillo, pasilla and chipotle chilies with dark spices, sesame & cocoa. Great in your homemade chili recipe or seasoning steaks, salmon, or vegetables on the grill (4 oz). *Medium heat.
Old Dutch Sea Salt Kettle Chips
The one and only (1.5 oz).
Olympia Provisions Sopressata Sausage
Classic Italian style salami with clove, oregano, garlic, & chili flake. (4.2 oz)
Pantry Pesto - Kale & Pumpkin Seed
Serve with a pound of pasta. Toss with a half cup of reserved pasta cooking water and parmesan cheese. Contains dairy & tree nuts. (8oz)
Pantry Soup of the Day - Cauliflower & Miso
Soup season is in full swing, and here at Alma we couldn't be more excited. We are featuring creamy cauliflower and miso as our soup du jour. It is vegetarian and gf, but contains dairy. We recommend to garnish with fresh lemon and mint.
Papi Chulo Herb Sauce
Inspired by Berkley's Cheeseboard collective. Like a spicy, citrusy chimichurri. Fresh and bright with a bit of a kick, it will quickly become a staple in your kitchen. (6 oz)
Partanna Olive Oil
Alma's favorite Sicilian olive oil for sautéing and vinaigrettes (1L tin).
Peace Coffee
Whole bean Peruvian single origin. Medium roast. Sweet & smooth (12oz).
Pearson's Nut Roll
Vanilla, nougat, golden caramel and roasted peanuts
Pimento Cheese
A savory spread with pickled peppers, signature spices and three cheeses.
Fig BBQ Sauce
Our seasonal BBQ sauce is back again! Featuring local and delicious figs, this sweet and spicy barbecue Carolina-style sauce is sure to be a hit at your next grill-out (8 oz)
Ricotta w/ Honey & Herbs
House-made ricotta with olive oil, honey, and fresh herbs. Serve with toasted bread, the base for a homemade tart, or a savory/sweet pancake.
Rosey Rub
Chef Rosenbrook's signature sweet & spicy bbq seasoning. Great on ribs, chicken, a great curing salt for smoked salmon or any grilled vegetable. (4 oz).
Salt & Pepper Crackers
Housemade crackers. Versatile and flavorful, the perfect accompaniment to hummus, cheese, or on the go snacking.
Sarvecchio Cheese
An individually packaged 5 oz portion of our favorite regional “parmesan” style cheese. This versatile cheese is featured in many of our signature dishes.
Sea Salt Caramel
Our pastry chef, Jessica Vostinar's latest delicious creation. The perfect bite-sized treat with sweet caramel and flakey sea salt.
Seasonal Cocktail Syrup - Pear Spice
Our newest seasonal syrup available to enjoy at home! Pear Spice syrup comes with 8 oz of syrup. Its great for cocktails, N/A beverages, and much more. Includes a recipe card.
Seasoned Duck Fat - Large
From MN Wild Acres ducks. Rendered with our signature “confit” herbs and spices. (16 oz)
Seasoned Ricotta
Our delicious, housemade ricotta is now available to grab and go. Perfect for homemade lasagnas, pasta sauce, cheese boards, on top of toast, and more (8 oz).
Signature Spiced Almonds
Our signature restaurant recipe from 1999. Seasoned with pimenton, star anise, brown sugar and sea salt. In a resealable grab and go bag.
Spice Kit
A curated selection of Alma's signature spice blends. Includes Mole chili powder, Za'atar, Chef Lucas' barbeque Rub, and Chive Salt. The gift box comes with descriptions and suggested uses, as well as a wooden demitasse spoon.
Spicy Pickled Red Onions
Flavored with carrots and chipotle. An excellent compliment to sandwiches and tacos.
Tahini Hummus & Za'atar
Made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. (gf,df)
Tomato-Bread Soup
Caramelized garlic, parmesan, olive oil, rosemary and fresh basil. (1 pint)
Triple Chip Cookie Dough
Our signature triple chip cookie dough is now available to take and bake at home! Includes baking instructions.
Za'atar
A Lebanese style of Za'atar. Wild sumac, thyme, sesame seeds, dark spices & salt. A great condiment for grilled bread, rice, soft cheese or scrambled eggs (4 oz).
Provisions - Goods
Holland Bowl Mill Walnut Cutting Board
Handmade from sustainably harvested walnut, these 10 x 8 inch live edge boards are great for use in the kitchen but we love them for showing off delicious charcuterie & cheese presentations.
ALMA Wooden Cooking Spoon
One of Chef Alex’s favorite kitchen utensils is a simple, thin wooden spoon. This one is made of durable bamboo and comes with our logo printed on the handle for a little Alma inspiration in the kitchen.
Linen Bread Bag
Natural linen bread bags made with heavy, rustic textured linen to keep your Alma Loaf fresh. Made by Minnesota-based Lakeshore Linen.
Beeswax Bread Bags
Keep bread fresh longer, without all the plastic. Perfect for storing all of your baking. Can also be used for produce. Can easily store in the fridge or freezer. Just load and fold them over. Natural, non-toxic, reusable, biodegradable. Handmade in Canada with 100% cotton, local beeswax and jojoba oil.
Natural Nail Brush
A must have for cooks in the kitchen. This plastic-free nail brush is made with plant-based bristles and beech wood.
Salt Spoon
Lightweight multi use condiment spoon. 3.5 inches in length.
Ceramic Flatware Rests
If you’ve dined in our restaurant, you’re familiar with our flatware rests. Potter Guillermo Cuellar hand crafts these custom, limited edition pieces in his studio in the upper St. Croix river valley. Your beautiful table setting awaits (set of 2).
Handcrafted Clay Taper Candle Holder
Handcrafted, unique and intricately designed candlestick holder from our friend Alana Cuellar. The perfect refined centerpiece for your table or mantel.
Handcrafted Clay Dish
Intricately designed and handmade by local potter Alana Cuellar. Use to hold soap or as a decorative tray to hold jewelry and other special items.
Auburn Taper Candle Holder
Contemporary glass candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle. Featuring an auburn colored ribbed glass
Amber Taper Candle Holder
Contemporary glass candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle. In classic amber colored glass
Reversible Amber Candle Holder
Delicately shaped candle holders add class and versatility. Use with tea lights or taper candles.
Porcelain Chine Holder
Chime candle holders in white finish. For ½” diameter candles or smaller. Melt a small amount of wax in the bottom of the chime to hold the candle upright.
Beeswax Birthday Cake Candles
Feel good about using these natural, eco-friendly candles on your special occasions. 100%beeswax with pure cotton wick. Paraffin free, lead free, non toxic. Set of 10.
Organic Coconut Tea Light Candle Refills
Handmade organic coconut wax candles with cotton wick. 2 hour burn time.
Beeswax Taper Candles
Hand dipped, 12 inch, pure, aromatic beeswax tapers with cotton wick. Naturally honey scented.
Set of Two Linen Napkins
Classic, linen napkins with a clean edge to compliment your table setting. Linen napkins are stain resistant, get better and softer with use, and with proper care will last forever.
KISA Turkish Hand Towel
By locally-owned KISA Boutique. A fun addition to kitchens and bathrooms. Natural, 100% cotton, lightweight and pretty. All the things we love!
KISA Rainbow Pom Pom Towel Blanket
This bright and cheery rainbow hand towel, by locally-owned KISA Boutique, is a fun addition to kitchens and bathrooms. Natural, 100% cotton, lightweight and pretty. All the things we love!
ALMA Tote Bag
Our tote bag is the perfect addition to your farmers' market outings, Alma takeout, and so much more. Made with 100% organic cotton and featuring a screen print of our building illustration by local company T Squared.
Cinnamon & Black Matches
40 matches in wide corked vial with adhesive match striker on bottom.
Wine Journal
Create memories by journaling your wine tasting experiences and collecting labels.
Weekly Night Specials Art
Cafe Alma special prints by longtime collaborator, local graphic designer and artist Nick Zdon. 5" x 7" print with white mat backing ready for framing.
Handcrafted Clay Mugs
One of the Alma team’s most beloved items. These beautiful espresso cups are handcrafted by our dear friend and local potter, Guillermo Cuellar.
Gold Snap Ball Infuser for Loose Leaf Tea
Snap ball tea strainer with handle in stylish gold plated stainless steel.
Bamboo Coffee Scoop with Clip
Perk up your kitchen tool or gadget assortment with this handy Coffee Scoop! Cleverly designed to clip right onto the coffee bag to keep it sealed. It also works wonderfully for tea, matcha, and more. Scoop measures 7-5/8" long.
Coffee Scoop with Sealing Clip
Designed in a shiny brass finish. Made of stainless steel, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Clasp to your coffee bag to maintain freshness. 7 inches in length.
Espresso Spoon
Stainless steel in shiny Alma gold. Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. 5.3 inches.
Matcha Whisk
An essential tool when mastering the art of matcha. This bamboo whisk is masterfully carved by hand from a single stock of bamboo. Each finely tuned matchstick-like spoke helps whisk your matcha to perfection. Made in Japan.
Matcha Whisk Holder
This bamboo whisk holder, known as a Kuse Naoshi, is the ideal way to store your matcha whisk at home. The tulip shape will help maintain your matcha whisk’s beautiful form while allowing it to thoroughly dry after each use, preventing mold.
Gunmetal Cocktail Shaker
Craft at-home cocktails with this stylish gunmetal 18 ounce cocktail shaker. Plated stainless steel.
Natural Wood Juice Reamer
A barware basic. Crafted from smooth sand wood, this Natural Wood Reamer juices citrus fruits to capture maximum flavor with minimum exertion. Ergonomic handle. Hand wash recommended.
Cocktail Spoon
Cocktail Jigger
Mixing style & class, this Japanese Cocktail Jigger measures 1 ounce by 2 ounce for precise liquid measurements. A must-have Alma bar tool. Made from durable stainless steel material with a gold finish.
Reusable Straws
Stainless 10 inch straw. BPA and lead free. Dishwasher safe. Reusable and environmentally friendly. Use for cocktail tasting or for drinking.
Pourer
Reusable stainless steel long pourer in gold or black finish. Great for use with our olive oil, cocktail and coffee syrups.
Bar Keepers Salt Box
Natural Wood Top Cork Stopper
Made of wood and 100% cork, personalized with our Alma building logo. Perfect for recorking wine, olive oil and spirits.
Power Corkscrew with Beechwood Handle
Quickly and easily open bottles of wine. Traditional "T"-shaped design makes quick work of opening bottles. To use, cut the foil around the neck of the bottle with the tip of the open spiral worm. Remove the foil capsule and insert the worm into the center of the cork. Turn the handle to drive the worm further into the cork. Once the worm is fully-inserted, pull the handle up to extract the cork.
Brass Incense Holder
Scents drive memories and emotions, and they can be essential to calming and revitalizing us in our fast-paced lives. This simple incense stick holder keeps form and function in mind. Made with pure brass, the tray at the base picks up the ashes from the incense sticks. So, light up and welcome peace into your home!
Brass Nut & Olive Bowls
Soft Brass Butter & Cheese Spreader
Elegant enough for dinner parties yet sturdy enough for everyday use. Hand wash with mild soap.
Brass Coffee Spoons
Made with pure brass, these spoons feature the anomalies that arise from the process of casting that adds a beautiful uniqueness to each one of them. Hand wash with mild soap.
Candle Snuffer
Stylish with a simple modern design and shiny finish.
Provisions - Apothecary
About Our Fall Signature Scent
Autumn has its own scent. As leaves change colors and fall, they conjure up a spicey, earthy sweetness in the air. Of course, our sense of smell is an individual experience, with our emotions and memories always at play. Alma’s expression of Fall combines the spiciness of clove, the sweetness of bergamot and earthy cedarwood. We hope our signature scent reflects the sentiment and beauty of the season. Sweet and spicy coriander, rich and exotic chamomile, crisp and refreshing may chang, cucumber hydrosol & grapefruit are combined to create a pleasant and uplifting scent profile. These essential oils are also known to be beneficial for healthy hair and skin. All of our apothecary products are handcrafted in small batches using organic, natural, plant based, non toxic, sls free and phthalate free ingredients, because... What goes ON your body goes IN your body.
Air & Pillow Mist
A naturally aromatic & uplifting air & linen spray made with floral waters, organic sugarcane alcohol, and the Alma Fall scent. Use as often as desired. Spray on pillows, bed linen, towels and drapes. Apply to clothes fresh from the dryer or use as an air freshener. (4oz).
Amber Glass Candle - 4 oz
Amber Glass Candle - 8 oz
Bamboo Incense
Encased in natural tree powder and hand dipped in pure essential oils and natural fragrance. Packaged in brightly colored rice paper. Includes a simple wooden incense holder. 25 pieces.
Body Balm
A little goes a long way. Stay soft and smooth this autumn with this luxurious body butter formulated with organic shea butter, organic Moroccan argan oil, organic beeswax, organic coconut oil and other naturally therapeutic oils infused with the Alma Fall scent of bergamot, cedarwood, lavender & clove (4oz).
Body Spritz
Shake & spray this naturally hydrating & uplifting mist on your face & body. Formulated with purified spring water, organic aloe vera, witch hazel, organic coconut oil & lavender floral water infused with the Alma Fall blend of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender (2oz).
Bubble Bath
Organic aloe vera leaf based soap infused with healing oils of argan, rosehip seed, hemp and the Alma Fall scent. (12oz).
Candle - Glass Vessel
Hand poured luxurious vegan apricot & coconut wax with a crackling wooden wick Blended with pure essential oils of bergamot, organic cedar wood, pink grapefruit, lavender, organic clove and phthalate free fragrance. Vessel colors include soft browns, matte wine, copper, clay and olive. Over 40 hours of burn time. Reusable jar. (12oz). scent and a natural, phthalate free fragrance oil. Approximately 12oz. Over 40 hours of burn time.
Citrine Stone
Citrine promotes happiness and creativity and encourages a positive attitude. This crystal’s positive properties can be extremely useful as the days become shorter and the nights grow longer. Think of citrine as a little drop of sunshine in your pocket. Each rough stone is grade A quality. Unpolished finish allows for absorption of oils.
Essential Oil
A sweet and exotic blend of the Alma Fall pure essential oil scent. Add a few drops to a diffuser, warm bath, massage oil or your favorite carrier oil to make a pleasant perfume (0.5oz).
Glow Oil
Nourishing body oil made with apricot, organic argan, rose hip seed, organic hemp, sesame & organic coconut oil infused with organic turmeric and therapeutic essential oils of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove, lavender & gold mica for a natural glow (2oz).
Hand & Body Lotion
Aloe vera, oat bran, Moroccan argan oil & rosehip seed oil hand lotion infused with the Alma Fall essential oil blend in a reusable amber glass pump bottle. (8oz).
Hand Soap
Organic castile and aloe vera liquid soap infused with the Alma Fall essential oil blend of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender in a reusable amber glass pump bottle. (8oz).
Matcha & Turmeric Hot Bath
Inspired by the tradition of bathing as a healing and wellness practice, this dead sea salt soak is infused with organic coconut oil, organic rosehip seed oil, organic turmeric, organic matcha and the Alma fall scent of cedarwood, clove lavender and bergamot. Sweat, detox and soften skin while replenishing mind and body. (12oz). *If you are pregnant, take care & please consult a health care professional before using this product.
Matcha & Turmeric Hot Bath
Natural Lava Stone Beads
Known for being a grounding stone, promoting calmness, balance and strength. The irregular shape and sponge like texture allows for essential oils to be diffused in each bead. Can be worn or used as decorative garland. Choose from naturally dyed multi colored strings or black.
Perfume Roll On
Reed Diffuser
Alma signature fall scent of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender in a coco vegan non toxic diffuser base with rattan reeds in a decorative and reusable clear glass vessel. (8oz).
Turmeric & Oat Bar Soap
Glycerin bar soap fortified with organic rosehip seed oil and turmeric to cleanse, detox and brighten skin and infused with the Alma Fall scent. Includes a natural ramie fiber exfoliating bag that can be used as a washcloth.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Since 1999 we have welcomed guests with genuine hospitality and diverse, contemporary American cooking. We strive to create beautiful, casual environments worthy of everyday visits & celebrations.
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414