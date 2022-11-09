About Our Fall Signature Scent

Autumn has its own scent. As leaves change colors and fall, they conjure up a spicey, earthy sweetness in the air. Of course, our sense of smell is an individual experience, with our emotions and memories always at play. Alma’s expression of Fall combines the spiciness of clove, the sweetness of bergamot and earthy cedarwood. We hope our signature scent reflects the sentiment and beauty of the season. Sweet and spicy coriander, rich and exotic chamomile, crisp and refreshing may chang, cucumber hydrosol & grapefruit are combined to create a pleasant and uplifting scent profile. These essential oils are also known to be beneficial for healthy hair and skin. All of our apothecary products are handcrafted in small batches using organic, natural, plant based, non toxic, sls free and phthalate free ingredients, because... What goes ON your body goes IN your body.