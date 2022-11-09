Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alma

1,031 Reviews

$$

528 University Ave SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar
Corner Store
Spicy Turkey Burger

Bakery

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Made with Valrhona chocolate and cold press coffee. Contains eggs. (gf)

Gluten-Free Almond Financier

Gluten-Free Almond Financier

$2.50

Mini almond cake infused with orange. (gf)

Lemon-Lavender Cookie

Lemon-Lavender Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

An old fashioned sugar cookie infused with lemon and lavender.

Oatmeal-Toffee Cookie

Oatmeal-Toffee Cookie

$1.50

Made with rolled oats and melty bits of toffee.

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$2.00

A traditional style Macaroon made with grated coconut, sugar and egg whites.

Lemon-Currant Scone

Lemon-Currant Scone

$3.50

Tender pastry flecked with dried currants and lemon zest.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Housemade laminated butter croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Danish dough swirled with cinnamon sugar. (contains eggs)

Seasonal Fruit Galette

Seasonal Fruit Galette

$3.50

Today's selection is spiced apple.

Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla pastry cream, salted butter streusel. Contains eggs.

Puff Pastry Tart

Puff Pastry Tart

$4.00

Ricotta, kimchi, cheddar.

Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit

Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Flaky rolled & cut style biscuits.

Dietary Key

Gluten Free (gf*), Gluten Free Option (gfo**), Dairy Free (df), Vegetarian (veg) Vegetarian Option (vego) *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. **Our food is prepared in a common kitchen with risk of gluten exposure and nut cross-contamination. Individuals with gluten sensitivity and nut allergies should exercise discretion.

Napkins Only, Please!

Alma Sourdough-Loaf

Alma Sourdough-Loaf

$5.50

A country style sourdough made with a touch of creme fraiche.

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Valrhona milk chocolate, chocolate chips, and cocoa nibs.

Breakfast

Alma Sourdough-Side

Alma Sourdough-Side

$3.00

Sliced and served fresh or toasted. Served with sea salt butter and triple berry jam. (veg)

Granola & Dairy Free Yogurt

Granola & Dairy Free Yogurt

$6.50

Nuts, seeds, oats, toasted coconut and strawberry compote on a coconut based yogurt. (vegan)

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.50

Brown butter roasted apples, cinnamon and granola.

Fresh Ricotta & Toast

Fresh Ricotta & Toast

$8.00

Honey, olive oil, fresh herbs and cherry mostarda.

Potato Fritter Sandwich

Potato Fritter Sandwich

$9.00

Spicy herb sauce, cherry mostarda and spiced coconut flakes on a toasted roll. (veg, gfo) *vegan option

Baked Egg Strata

Baked Egg Strata

$9.00

Organic eggs, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, gruyere cheese, bread and fresh thyme. Served with tomato jam (veg).

Up South

Up South

$9.00

Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, pimento cheese and sweet peppers (veg, gfo).

Sunshine Helps

Sunshine Helps

$9.50

Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).

Torta Sorta

Torta Sorta

$9.00

Toasted roll, scrambled eggs, black bean refritos, jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).

Corner Store

Corner Store

$9.50

Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, American cheese and two slices Peterson's bacon (gfo).

Side of Bacon

$1.50+

Peterson Farm's thick-cut bacon.

Deli Style Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo and herb vinaigrette. Served on a french roll.

Smoked Turkey & Salami

Smoked Turkey & Salami

$13.50

Giardiniera, provolone cheese, garlic mayo and lettuce. Served on a french roll. (gfo)

Shaved Ham Banh Mi

Shaved Ham Banh Mi

$13.50

House pate, ginger-lime aioli, spicy slaw and cilantro. Served on a french roll. (gfo) **contains fish sauce**

Red Beets & Grilled Halloumi

Red Beets & Grilled Halloumi

$13.00

Tahini hummus, capers, herb dressing & lettuce. Served on a french roll. (veg)

Specialties

Spicy Turkey Burger

Spicy Turkey Burger

$13.00

Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)

Rigatoni & Sausage Ragu

Rigatoni & Sausage Ragu

$15.00

Tomato, cream, garlic, chili flakes and pecorino. (gfo)

Saffron Rice & Chickpeas

Saffron Rice & Chickpeas

$14.00

Tahini sauce, hazelnuts and green herbs. (gf,df,veg).

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Spicy herb sauce, ginger, mint, and sesame. (df, vego, gluten friendly)

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Bibb Lettuce Salad

$9.00+

Buttermilk-herb dressing, parmesan and rosemary toasted almonds (gf).

Olives, Almonds & Cheese

Olives, Almonds & Cheese

$10.00

A platter of marinated olives, spiced almonds and chunks of young manchego cheese. (gf,veg)

Soup of the Day - Creamy Cauliflower & Miso

Soup of the Day - Creamy Cauliflower & Miso

$8.00+

Soup season is in full swing, and here at Alma we couldn't be more excited. We are featuring creamy cauliflower and miso as our soup du jour. It is vegetarian and gf, but contains dairy. Garnished with preserved lemon gremolata and fresh mint

Sides & Extras

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Tossed with garlic & duck fat persillade. (vego, gf)

Spicy Citrus Slaw

Spicy Citrus Slaw

$3.00

Aromatic lime dressing, cilantro, mint and jalapeno. (df,gf)

Chickpea Chop Salad

Chickpea Chop Salad

$5.00

Farro, mozzarella cheese, giardinieria and vinaigrette (veg)

Old Dutch Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Old Dutch Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50

The one and only (1.5 oz).

Marinated Red Beets

Marinated Red Beets

$5.00

Truffle-buttermilk dressing, hazelnuts and orange zest. (veg,gf)

Beverages

Dark Roast

Dark Roast

$2.50+

10-16oz - Peace Coffee

Light Roast

Light Roast

$2.50+

10-16 oz - Bootstrap Coffee

Brewed Decaf

Brewed Decaf

$3.50+

10-16oz - Peace Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50+

2/4 Shot Pull - Kopplin's Coffee

Decaf Espresso

Decaf Espresso

$2.50+

2 /4 shot pull - Single Origin. The Get Down Coffee Co.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

2 pull shot and hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

10oz

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

6 oz

Spiced Pear Lemonade

Spiced Pear Lemonade

$5.00

Our newest seasonal, delicious beverage with warming notes of toasted cinnamon and cardamom, which "pears" nicely with the tart lemonade. It really is the perfect fall lemonade! (16 oz.)

Brown Butter Latte

Brown Butter Latte

$5.50+

Brown butter latte is a nutty, toasty, caramel-y syrup with a bit of floral lightness from fresh lemon zest. A lovely pairing with our delicious Kopplin's espresso, and makes you want to go for a walk outside to enjoy the fall weather. Cannot be dairy-free.

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

10 oz (double shot) or 16 oz (quad shot)

Housemade Chai Latte

Housemade Chai Latte

$5.25+

10-16oz - house made Chai

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

10-16oz - w/ Valrhona Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

10-16oz

London Fog

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey and lavender tea latte. Made with whole milk unless otherwise noted.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

10-16oz

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Assorted black, green and herbal by Rishi Tea.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

10-16oz - featuring the Get Coffee Co's Drip Drip blend

Blueberry Smoothie

Blueberry Smoothie

$8.50

Greek yogurt, blueberry, banana, soy milk, honey, and lemon zest.(gf)

Affogato

Affogato

$7.00

Housemade vanilla ice cream and Kopplin's espresso.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz - Can

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50

12oz

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

12oz - Can

La Croix - Grapefruit

La Croix - Grapefruit

$2.00

12oz - Can

3leche - Zenzero

3leche - Zenzero

$4.50

12oz. Naturally made pineapple-style soda.

3leche - Ispahan

3leche - Ispahan

$4.50

12oz. A fermented botanical beverage. Flavor notes of raspberry, litchi and rose.

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

750 ml glass bottle

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened black tea from Rishi.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

10oz

Carrot-Apple Juice

Carrot-Apple Juice

$7.50

Housemade with fresh carrots, apples, ginger and turmeric. (10oz)

To go water

$0.10

Tipping is accepted, but never expected at Cafe Alma. Our prices support fair wages for our entire team, currently $16-$31/hour.

Provisions - Pantry

Apple Butter

Apple Butter

$6.00

Our seasonal apple butter. Perfect topping for our croissants or Alma Loaf (4 oz).

Backstory Single Origin Coffee Beans

Backstory Single Origin Coffee Beans

$24.00

Rotating Single Origin light roast from Backstory Coffee Roasters based out of St. Paul (12 oz).

Bloody Mary Kit

Bloody Mary Kit

$20.00

Our signature Bloody Mary mix, pimento stuffed olives, dill pickle salt, garnish skewers, and compostable cocktail straws. Makes 4 drinks.

Brasa Chocolate Bar

Brasa Chocolate Bar

$3.75

Dark chocolate bar with milk chocolate & crisped yams Contains soy & milk

Brown Butter

Brown Butter

$4.00

Rich and nutty...one of our secret ingredients (3oz).

Buttermilk-Herb Dressing

Buttermilk-Herb Dressing

$10.00

Our house vinaigrette. A light and fresh dressing for the perfect seasonal salad (8oz).

Cherry Mostarda

Cherry Mostarda

$6.00

Housemade preserves in the Italian tradition. Excellent with cheese and charcuterie. (4 oz)

Chickpea Chop Salad

Chickpea Chop Salad

$4.00

Farro, mozzarella cheese, giardiniera and vinaigrette (veg)

Chive Salt

Chive Salt

$7.00

A fresh and herbaceous finishing salt for popcorn, creamy dips, baked potatoes and steak.

Dried Citrus

Dried Citrus

$4.00

Organic dried citrus--perfect for snacking, craft cocktails, adding a little flair to your charcuterie board, and much more! Includes, oranges, grapefruit, blood oranges, lemons, & limes (1 oz.)

Dried Pasta - Rustichella d'Abruzzo Torchio

Dried Pasta - Rustichella d'Abruzzo Torchio

$10.00

1 lbs of dried Rustichella d'Abruzzo Torchio pasta, ready to go from Alma to your kitchen pantry. Includes preparation instructions (16 oz).

Dried Pasta - Rustichella Gluten Free Rice Penne

Dried Pasta - Rustichella Gluten Free Rice Penne

$9.00Out of stock

1 lbs of dried Rustichella Gluten Free Rice Penne pasta, ready to go from Alma to your kitchen pantry. Includes preparation instructions (16 oz).

Giardinieria

Giardinieria

$9.00

Preserved carrots, peppers, cauliflower, green beans and celery with olive oil, oregano and pepper flakes. Excellent as antipasti or a condiment to sandwiches.

Gluten Free Crackers

Gluten Free Crackers

$6.00

A 3 oz portion of housemade gluten free crackers made with almond flour, benne seeds and olive oil (gf, df).

Kenny's Licorice

Kenny's Licorice

$3.50

Wiley Wallaby soft and chewy, natural strawberry flavored licorice.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$6.00

Our signature recipe for funky, delicious kimchi. Packed with probiotics and nutrients, this portion is great for snacking, adding to a sandwich and more! (gf)

Kopplin's Espresso

Kopplin's Espresso

$15.00

Whole Bean Espresso. Traditional roast with notes of bittersweet caramelized sugar (8oz).

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Castelvetrano & Kalamata Olives mixed with orange zest, ginger, fennel seed, garlic and thyme (4oz).

Mole Chile Powder

Mole Chile Powder

$7.00

Freshly ground ancho, guajillo, pasilla and chipotle chilies with dark spices, sesame & cocoa. Great in your homemade chili recipe or seasoning steaks, salmon, or vegetables on the grill (4 oz). *Medium heat.

Old Dutch Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Old Dutch Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50

The one and only (1.5 oz).

Olympia Provisions Sopressata Sausage

Olympia Provisions Sopressata Sausage

$10.00

Classic Italian style salami with clove, oregano, garlic, & chili flake. (4.2 oz)

Pantry Pesto - Kale & Pumpkin Seed

Pantry Pesto - Kale & Pumpkin Seed

$7.50

Serve with a pound of pasta. Toss with a half cup of reserved pasta cooking water and parmesan cheese. Contains dairy & tree nuts. (8oz)

Pantry Soup of the Day - Cauliflower & Miso

Pantry Soup of the Day - Cauliflower & Miso

$8.00

Soup season is in full swing, and here at Alma we couldn't be more excited. We are featuring creamy cauliflower and miso as our soup du jour. It is vegetarian and gf, but contains dairy. We recommend to garnish with fresh lemon and mint.

Papi Chulo Herb Sauce

Papi Chulo Herb Sauce

$6.00

Inspired by Berkley's Cheeseboard collective. Like a spicy, citrusy chimichurri. Fresh and bright with a bit of a kick, it will quickly become a staple in your kitchen. (6 oz)

Partanna Olive Oil

Partanna Olive Oil

$21.00

Alma's favorite Sicilian olive oil for sautéing and vinaigrettes (1L tin).

Peace Coffee

Peace Coffee

$11.00

Whole bean Peruvian single origin. Medium roast. Sweet & smooth (12oz).

Pearson's Nut Roll

Pearson's Nut Roll

$2.00

Vanilla, nougat, golden caramel and roasted peanuts

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

A savory spread with pickled peppers, signature spices and three cheeses.

Fig BBQ Sauce

Fig BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Our seasonal BBQ sauce is back again! Featuring local and delicious figs, this sweet and spicy barbecue Carolina-style sauce is sure to be a hit at your next grill-out (8 oz)

Ricotta w/ Honey & Herbs

Ricotta w/ Honey & Herbs

$7.00

House-made ricotta with olive oil, honey, and fresh herbs. Serve with toasted bread, the base for a homemade tart, or a savory/sweet pancake.

Rosey Rub

Rosey Rub

$7.00

Chef Rosenbrook's signature sweet & spicy bbq seasoning. Great on ribs, chicken, a great curing salt for smoked salmon or any grilled vegetable. (4 oz).

Salt & Pepper Crackers

Salt & Pepper Crackers

$4.50

Housemade crackers. Versatile and flavorful, the perfect accompaniment to hummus, cheese, or on the go snacking.

Sarvecchio Cheese

Sarvecchio Cheese

$7.00

An individually packaged 5 oz portion of our favorite regional “parmesan” style cheese. This versatile cheese is featured in many of our signature dishes.

Sea Salt Caramel

Sea Salt Caramel

$1.00

Our pastry chef, Jessica Vostinar's latest delicious creation. The perfect bite-sized treat with sweet caramel and flakey sea salt.

Seasonal Cocktail Syrup - Pear Spice

Seasonal Cocktail Syrup - Pear Spice

$15.00

Our newest seasonal syrup available to enjoy at home! Pear Spice syrup comes with 8 oz of syrup. Its great for cocktails, N/A beverages, and much more. Includes a recipe card.

Seasoned Duck Fat - Large

Seasoned Duck Fat - Large

$16.00

From MN Wild Acres ducks. Rendered with our signature “confit” herbs and spices. (16 oz)

Seasoned Ricotta

$5.00

Our delicious, housemade ricotta is now available to grab and go. Perfect for homemade lasagnas, pasta sauce, cheese boards, on top of toast, and more (8 oz).

Signature Spiced Almonds

Signature Spiced Almonds

$6.00

Our signature restaurant recipe from 1999. Seasoned with pimenton, star anise, brown sugar and sea salt. In a resealable grab and go bag.

Spice Kit

Spice Kit

$25.00

A curated selection of Alma's signature spice blends. Includes Mole chili powder, Za'atar, Chef Lucas' barbeque Rub, and Chive Salt. The gift box comes with descriptions and suggested uses, as well as a wooden demitasse spoon.

Spicy Pickled Red Onions

Spicy Pickled Red Onions

$6.00

Flavored with carrots and chipotle. An excellent compliment to sandwiches and tacos.

Tahini Hummus & Za'atar

Tahini Hummus & Za'atar

$6.00

Made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. (gf,df)

Tomato-Bread Soup

Tomato-Bread Soup

$8.00

Caramelized garlic, parmesan, olive oil, rosemary and fresh basil. (1 pint)

Triple Chip Cookie Dough

Triple Chip Cookie Dough

$7.00

Our signature triple chip cookie dough is now available to take and bake at home! Includes baking instructions.

Za'atar

Za'atar

$9.00

A Lebanese style of Za'atar. Wild sumac, thyme, sesame seeds, dark spices & salt. A great condiment for grilled bread, rice, soft cheese or scrambled eggs (4 oz).

Provisions - Goods

Holland Bowl Mill Walnut Cutting Board

Holland Bowl Mill Walnut Cutting Board

$22.00

Handmade from sustainably harvested walnut, these 10 x 8 inch live edge boards are great for use in the kitchen but we love them for showing off delicious charcuterie & cheese presentations.

ALMA Wooden Cooking Spoon

ALMA Wooden Cooking Spoon

$6.00

One of Chef Alex’s favorite kitchen utensils is a simple, thin wooden spoon. This one is made of durable bamboo and comes with our logo printed on the handle for a little Alma inspiration in the kitchen.

Linen Bread Bag

Linen Bread Bag

$20.00

Natural linen bread bags made with heavy, rustic textured linen to keep your Alma Loaf fresh. Made by Minnesota-based Lakeshore Linen.

Beeswax Bread Bags

Beeswax Bread Bags

$22.00

Keep bread fresh longer, without all the plastic. Perfect for storing all of your baking. Can also be used for produce. Can easily store in the fridge or freezer. Just load and fold them over. Natural, non-toxic, reusable, biodegradable. Handmade in Canada with 100% cotton, local beeswax and jojoba oil.

Natural Nail Brush

Natural Nail Brush

$8.00

A must have for cooks in the kitchen. This plastic-free nail brush is made with plant-based bristles and beech wood.

Salt Spoon

Salt Spoon

$2.00

Lightweight multi use condiment spoon. 3.5 inches in length.

Ceramic Flatware Rests

Ceramic Flatware Rests

$18.00

If you’ve dined in our restaurant, you’re familiar with our flatware rests. Potter Guillermo Cuellar hand crafts these custom, limited edition pieces in his studio in the upper St. Croix river valley. Your beautiful table setting awaits (set of 2).

Handcrafted Clay Taper Candle Holder

Handcrafted Clay Taper Candle Holder

$55.00Out of stock

Handcrafted, unique and intricately designed candlestick holder from our friend Alana Cuellar. The perfect refined centerpiece for your table or mantel.

Handcrafted Clay Dish

Handcrafted Clay Dish

$45.00

Intricately designed and handmade by local potter Alana Cuellar. Use to hold soap or as a decorative tray to hold jewelry and other special items.

Auburn Taper Candle Holder

$18.00

Contemporary glass candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle. Featuring an auburn colored ribbed glass

Amber Taper Candle Holder

Amber Taper Candle Holder

$18.00

Contemporary glass candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle. In classic amber colored glass

Reversible Amber Candle Holder

Reversible Amber Candle Holder

$18.00

Delicately shaped candle holders add class and versatility. Use with tea lights or taper candles.

Porcelain Chine Holder

$4.00

Chime candle holders in white finish. For ½” diameter candles or smaller. Melt a small amount of wax in the bottom of the chime to hold the candle upright.

Beeswax Birthday Cake Candles

$8.00

Feel good about using these natural, eco-friendly candles on your special occasions. 100%beeswax with pure cotton wick. Paraffin free, lead free, non toxic. Set of 10.

Organic Coconut Tea Light Candle Refills

$0.50

Handmade organic coconut wax candles with cotton wick. 2 hour burn time.

Beeswax Taper Candles

Beeswax Taper Candles

$16.00

Hand dipped, 12 inch, pure, aromatic beeswax tapers with cotton wick. Naturally honey scented.

Set of Two Linen Napkins

Set of Two Linen Napkins

$18.00

Classic, linen napkins with a clean edge to compliment your table setting. Linen napkins are stain resistant, get better and softer with use, and with proper care will last forever.

KISA Turkish Hand Towel

KISA Turkish Hand Towel

$14.00

By locally-owned KISA Boutique. A fun addition to kitchens and bathrooms. Natural, 100% cotton, lightweight and pretty. All the things we love!

KISA Rainbow Pom Pom Towel Blanket

KISA Rainbow Pom Pom Towel Blanket

$68.00

This bright and cheery rainbow hand towel, by locally-owned KISA Boutique, is a fun addition to kitchens and bathrooms. Natural, 100% cotton, lightweight and pretty. All the things we love!

ALMA Tote Bag

ALMA Tote Bag

$18.00

Our tote bag is the perfect addition to your farmers' market outings, Alma takeout, and so much more. Made with 100% organic cotton and featuring a screen print of our building illustration by local company T Squared.

Cinnamon & Black Matches

Cinnamon & Black Matches

$7.00

40 matches in wide corked vial with adhesive match striker on bottom.

Wine Journal

Wine Journal

$15.00

Create memories by journaling your wine tasting experiences and collecting labels.

Weekly Night Specials Art

Weekly Night Specials Art

$9.00

Cafe Alma special prints by longtime collaborator, local graphic designer and artist Nick Zdon. 5" x 7" print with white mat backing ready for framing.

Handcrafted Clay Mugs

Handcrafted Clay Mugs

$16.00

One of the Alma team’s most beloved items. These beautiful espresso cups are handcrafted by our dear friend and local potter, Guillermo Cuellar.

Gold Snap Ball Infuser for Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00

Snap ball tea strainer with handle in stylish gold plated stainless steel.

Bamboo Coffee Scoop with Clip

Bamboo Coffee Scoop with Clip

$6.00

Perk up your kitchen tool or gadget assortment with this handy Coffee Scoop! Cleverly designed to clip right onto the coffee bag to keep it sealed. It also works wonderfully for tea, matcha, and more. Scoop measures 7-5/8" long.

Coffee Scoop with Sealing Clip

$8.00

Designed in a shiny brass finish. Made of stainless steel, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Clasp to your coffee bag to maintain freshness. 7 inches in length.

Espresso Spoon

Espresso Spoon

$5.00

Stainless steel in shiny Alma gold. Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. 5.3 inches.

Matcha Whisk

Matcha Whisk

$18.00

An essential tool when mastering the art of matcha. This bamboo whisk is masterfully carved by hand from a single stock of bamboo. Each finely tuned matchstick-like spoke helps whisk your matcha to perfection. Made in Japan.

Matcha Whisk Holder

Matcha Whisk Holder

$18.00Out of stock

This bamboo whisk holder, known as a Kuse Naoshi, is the ideal way to store your matcha whisk at home. The tulip shape will help maintain your matcha whisk’s beautiful form while allowing it to thoroughly dry after each use, preventing mold.

Gunmetal Cocktail Shaker

Gunmetal Cocktail Shaker

$25.00

Craft at-home cocktails with this stylish gunmetal 18 ounce cocktail shaker. Plated stainless steel.

Natural Wood Juice Reamer

Natural Wood Juice Reamer

$9.00

A barware basic. Crafted from smooth sand wood, this Natural Wood Reamer juices citrus fruits to capture maximum flavor with minimum exertion. Ergonomic handle. Hand wash recommended.

Cocktail Spoon

Cocktail Spoon

$6.00

Cocktail Jigger

$12.00

Mixing style & class, this Japanese Cocktail Jigger measures 1 ounce by 2 ounce for precise liquid measurements. A must-have Alma bar tool. Made from durable stainless steel material with a gold finish.

Reusable Straws

$1.00

Stainless 10 inch straw. BPA and lead free. Dishwasher safe. Reusable and environmentally friendly. Use for cocktail tasting or for drinking.

Pourer

Pourer

$3.00

Reusable stainless steel long pourer in gold or black finish. Great for use with our olive oil, cocktail and coffee syrups.

Bar Keepers Salt Box

Bar Keepers Salt Box

$15.00
Natural Wood Top Cork Stopper

Natural Wood Top Cork Stopper

$1.00

Made of wood and 100% cork, personalized with our Alma building logo. Perfect for recorking wine, olive oil and spirits.

Power Corkscrew with Beechwood Handle

Power Corkscrew with Beechwood Handle

$8.00

Quickly and easily open bottles of wine. Traditional "T"-shaped design makes quick work of opening bottles. To use, cut the foil around the neck of the bottle with the tip of the open spiral worm. Remove the foil capsule and insert the worm into the center of the cork. Turn the handle to drive the worm further into the cork. Once the worm is fully-inserted, pull the handle up to extract the cork.

Brass Incense Holder

$30.00

Scents drive memories and emotions, and they can be essential to calming and revitalizing us in our fast-paced lives. This simple incense stick holder keeps form and function in mind. Made with pure brass, the tray at the base picks up the ashes from the incense sticks. So, light up and welcome peace into your home!

Brass Nut & Olive Bowls

$14.00

Soft Brass Butter & Cheese Spreader

$12.00

Elegant enough for dinner parties yet sturdy enough for everyday use. Hand wash with mild soap.

Brass Coffee Spoons

$8.00

Made with pure brass, these spoons feature the anomalies that arise from the process of casting that adds a beautiful uniqueness to each one of them. Hand wash with mild soap.

Candle Snuffer

$18.00

Stylish with a simple modern design and shiny finish.

Provisions - Apothecary

About Our Fall Signature Scent

Autumn has its own scent. As leaves change colors and fall, they conjure up a spicey, earthy sweetness in the air. Of course, our sense of smell is an individual experience, with our emotions and memories always at play. Alma’s expression of Fall combines the spiciness of clove, the sweetness of bergamot and earthy cedarwood. We hope our signature scent reflects the sentiment and beauty of the season. Sweet and spicy coriander, rich and exotic chamomile, crisp and refreshing may chang, cucumber hydrosol & grapefruit are combined to create a pleasant and uplifting scent profile. These essential oils are also known to be beneficial for healthy hair and skin. All of our apothecary products are handcrafted in small batches using organic, natural, plant based, non toxic, sls free and phthalate free ingredients, because... What goes ON your body goes IN your body.

Air & Pillow Mist

$16.00

A naturally aromatic & uplifting air & linen spray made with floral waters, organic sugarcane alcohol, and the Alma Fall scent. Use as often as desired. Spray on pillows, bed linen, towels and drapes. Apply to clothes fresh from the dryer or use as an air freshener. (4oz).

Amber Glass Candle - 4 oz

$12.00

Amber Glass Candle - 8 oz

$24.00

Bamboo Incense

$16.00

Encased in natural tree powder and hand dipped in pure essential oils and natural fragrance. Packaged in brightly colored rice paper. Includes a simple wooden incense holder. 25 pieces.

Body Balm

$22.00

A little goes a long way. Stay soft and smooth this autumn with this luxurious body butter formulated with organic shea butter, organic Moroccan argan oil, organic beeswax, organic coconut oil and other naturally therapeutic oils infused with the Alma Fall scent of bergamot, cedarwood, lavender & clove (4oz).

Body Spritz

$18.00

Shake & spray this naturally hydrating & uplifting mist on your face & body. Formulated with purified spring water, organic aloe vera, witch hazel, organic coconut oil & lavender floral water infused with the Alma Fall blend of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender (2oz).

Bubble Bath

$16.00

Organic aloe vera leaf based soap infused with healing oils of argan, rosehip seed, hemp and the Alma Fall scent. (12oz).

Candle - Glass Vessel

$38.00

Hand poured luxurious vegan apricot & coconut wax with a crackling wooden wick Blended with pure essential oils of bergamot, organic cedar wood, pink grapefruit, lavender, organic clove and phthalate free fragrance. Vessel colors include soft browns, matte wine, copper, clay and olive. Over 40 hours of burn time. Reusable jar. (12oz). scent and a natural, phthalate free fragrance oil. Approximately 12oz. Over 40 hours of burn time.

Citrine Stone

$3.00

Citrine promotes happiness and creativity and encourages a positive attitude. This crystal’s positive properties can be extremely useful as the days become shorter and the nights grow longer. Think of citrine as a little drop of sunshine in your pocket. Each rough stone is grade A quality. Unpolished finish allows for absorption of oils.

Essential Oil

$16.00

A sweet and exotic blend of the Alma Fall pure essential oil scent. Add a few drops to a diffuser, warm bath, massage oil or your favorite carrier oil to make a pleasant perfume (0.5oz).

Glow Oil

$20.00

Nourishing body oil made with apricot, organic argan, rose hip seed, organic hemp, sesame & organic coconut oil infused with organic turmeric and therapeutic essential oils of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove, lavender & gold mica for a natural glow (2oz).

Hand & Body Lotion

$18.00

Aloe vera, oat bran, Moroccan argan oil & rosehip seed oil hand lotion infused with the Alma Fall essential oil blend in a reusable amber glass pump bottle. (8oz).

Hand Soap

$16.00

Organic castile and aloe vera liquid soap infused with the Alma Fall essential oil blend of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender in a reusable amber glass pump bottle. (8oz).

Matcha & Turmeric Hot Bath

$18.00

Inspired by the tradition of bathing as a healing and wellness practice, this dead sea salt soak is infused with organic coconut oil, organic rosehip seed oil, organic turmeric, organic matcha and the Alma fall scent of cedarwood, clove lavender and bergamot. Sweat, detox and soften skin while replenishing mind and body. (12oz). *If you are pregnant, take care & please consult a health care professional before using this product.

Matcha & Turmeric Hot Bath

$18.00

Natural Lava Stone Beads

$16.00

Known for being a grounding stone, promoting calmness, balance and strength. The irregular shape and sponge like texture allows for essential oils to be diffused in each bead. Can be worn or used as decorative garland. Choose from naturally dyed multi colored strings or black.

Perfume Roll On

$16.00

Reed Diffuser

$42.00

Alma signature fall scent of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender in a coco vegan non toxic diffuser base with rattan reeds in a decorative and reusable clear glass vessel. (8oz).

Turmeric & Oat Bar Soap

$10.00

Glycerin bar soap fortified with organic rosehip seed oil and turmeric to cleanse, detox and brighten skin and infused with the Alma Fall scent. Includes a natural ramie fiber exfoliating bag that can be used as a washcloth.

Restaurant info

Since 1999 we have welcomed guests with genuine hospitality and diverse, contemporary American cooking. We strive to create beautiful, casual environments worthy of everyday visits & celebrations.

Website

Location

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

