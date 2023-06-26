Main picView gallery

Relish MPLS

700 Central Ave NE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

breakfast

biscuits and gravy (all day)

$12.00
breakfast wrap (all day)

breakfast wrap (all day)

$8.00

breakfast wrap with scrambled egg, black beans, shredded cheddar & spinach served with salsa verde and sour cream

ciabatta sammy (all day)

ciabatta sammy (all day)

$8.00

ciabatta, white american cheese, arugula & pesto mayo

classic breakfast

$11.00

garlic veggie bagel

$9.00
pancakes

pancakes

$10.00

buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal berries served with real maple syrup and butter

seasonal hash (all day)

$12.00

ULTIMATE breakfast sammy

$12.00

cottage cheese

$5.00

chia seed pudding

$6.00

fruit

$3.00

mixed seasonal fruit- usually melon, strawberry, pineapple

side greens

$4.00

side hashbrowns

$5.00

side single pancake

$5.00

side two pancakes

$8.00

toast

$3.00

side meat

side one egg

$2.00

side two eggs

$3.00

fingers

relish tray

$2.00

beet bruschetta

$8.00

crispy tofu

$9.00

garlic feta dip

$10.00

meatballs & sausage

$9.00

mozzarella sticks

$8.00

stuffed mushrooms

$8.00

basket of fries

$5.00

mac and cheese bites

$8.00

brussel sprouts

$12.00

bag of chips

$2.00

greens

arugula salad

$6.00

cobb

$12.00

heirloom burrata salad

$13.00

chicken salad on greens

$10.00

egg salad on greens

$10.00

side greens

$4.00

side green beans

$5.00
chicken piccata

chicken piccata

$20.00

chicken piccata with garlic butter mashed red potatoes, seasonal veg and crispy capers on top

both hands

caprese burrata sandwich

caprese burrata sandwich

$14.00

heriloom tomato, fresh basil, gooey burrata & pesto mayo on a ciabatta

chicken salad sandwich

$12.00

our house chicken salad with dried cherries, almonds, gorgonzola, celery & poppyseeds served with lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread

chopped cheese

$15.00

classic chopped cheese with butter burger meat, white american, peppers and onions, shredded lettuce, with a chili dill aioli on top served on a soft italian hoagie

egg salad sandwich

$12.00

grilled cheese

$8.00

hot italian

$15.00

cold cut salami, hot salami, provolone, giardinera , shredded lettuce oil vinaigrette and chili mayo

mandy's veggie burger

$14.00

packed with love, this is a secret recipe black bean burger served with chili dill aioli (contains egg) with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun *contains tree nuts *does not contain dairy, egg or gluten

meatball sub

meatball sub

$13.00

grandma's meatballs on a soft hoagie bun, topped with melted provolone cheese served with extra red sauce

relish burger

relish burger

$15.00

double smash butter burger patty with white american cheese, shredded lettuce, and chili dill aioli on a brioche bun

turkey pesto with bacon

$14.00

turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce & pesto mayo on cranberry wild rice bread

veggie sandwich

$12.00

multigrain with hummus, cucumber, white cheddar, bell pepper and sproutz

blt

$8.00

bbq bacon burger

$12.00

minne-apple baguette sandwich

$14.00

fork and knife

chicken piccata

chicken piccata

$20.00

chicken piccata with garlic butter mashed red potatoes, seasonal veg and crispy capers on top

green pasta

$12.00

gorgonzola pear stuffed pasta

$14.00

gmas Pasta (thurs and sun only)

$8.00

kids meals

kids mac and cheese

$10.00

kids grilled cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, food, cocktails

Website

Location

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

