Mushroom burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
|Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$14.75
Certified Angus Beef patty, garlic mayo, red wine mushrooms, balsamic onion jam, gruyere cheese
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.99
Fresh Bun, 1/3 lb. Patty. Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Hellman's Mayo. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.25
burger patty, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on a bun served with fixings and a side
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
|$16.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$13.00
1/4 pound patty served with swiss cheese, mushrooms, sauteed onions and Tap Society sauce on a bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$14.00
Grass fed & organic ground beef cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
|Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hideaway Cabin Bar
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with Smoked mushrooms, garlic mayo, thyme, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger
|$11.95
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese.
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
|Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
|Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!