Mushroom burgers in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
More about My Burger Skyway
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.75
Certified Angus Beef patty, garlic mayo, red wine mushrooms, balsamic onion jam, gruyere cheese
More about Red Cow
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
Fresh Bun, 1/3 lb. Patty. Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Hellman's Mayo. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
More about Johnny Boy's
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.25
burger patty, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on a bun served with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$16.00
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$13.00
1/4 pound patty served with swiss cheese, mushrooms, sauteed onions and Tap Society sauce on a bun
More about Tap Society
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.00
Grass fed & organic ground beef cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
More about My Burger Richfield
Mushroom Swiss Burger image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hideaway Cabin Bar

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with Smoked mushrooms, garlic mayo, thyme, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
More about Hideaway Cabin Bar
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger$11.95
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
More about My Burger Uptown

