Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Papaya Salad$18.75
Green shredded papaya salad served Thai or Lao style: Thai - Sweet and light with peanuts, CAN be made vegan. Lao- authentic with distinctive fish sauce flavor, CANNOT be made vegan.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Papaya Salad$10.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$11.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$12.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
18. Papaya Salad$9.99
Shredded green papaya with Thai eggplant, tomato, lime, tamarin, mango, and fish sauce.
More about Thai Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Noodle Soup

Boneless Ribs

Noodle Salad

Avocado Toast

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Reuben

Shawarma

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston