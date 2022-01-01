Papaya salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve papaya salad
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Papaya Salad
|$18.75
Green shredded papaya salad served Thai or Lao style: Thai - Sweet and light with peanuts, CAN be made vegan. Lao- authentic with distinctive fish sauce flavor, CANNOT be made vegan.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Green Papaya Salad
|$10.95
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Papaya Salad
|$11.00
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|18. Papaya Salad
|$9.99
Shredded green papaya with Thai eggplant, tomato, lime, tamarin, mango, and fish sauce.