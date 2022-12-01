Kindee Thai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of the Mill District across the street from the Guthrie Theater, Kindee has proven to be a mainstay of the diverse culinary culture of downtown Minneapolis. Whether you are in Minneapolis on business, for a show at the Guthrie, or are just looking for a great Thai meal with friends or family, Kindee is happy to accommodate.
Location
719 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant