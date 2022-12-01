Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kindee Thai

review star

No reviews yet

719 South 2nd Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

STARTER

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Sweet and Spicy Lime Sauce, Cilantro

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

Dusted with Kosher Salt

Shrimp Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.50

Shrimp, Pickled Carrot, Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Vermicelli, Mint, Spicy Garlic Lime Sauce

Veggie Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.00

Pickled Carrot, Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Vermicelli, Mint, Spicy Garlic Lime Sauce

Tempura Green Bean

$7.50

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce with Chopped Peanuts

Chicken Fried Spring Rolls

$7.50

Chicken, Cabbage, Glass Noodles, Wood Ear Mushroom, Onion, Sweet Chili Sauce

Veggie Fried Spring Rolls

$7.00

Cabbage, Glass Noodles, Wood Ear Mushroom, Onion, Sweet and Sour Sauce

Tempura Sweet Potato

$7.50

Pork Spare Ribs

$11.00

Coconut BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Skewers, Peanut Sauce, Cucumber and Onion Relish

Cranberry Cream Cheese Wonton

$6.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

Tempura Veggies Mixed

$7.50

Sweet Potatoes or Green Beans, Chili-Lime Sauce

Beef Lettuce Wrap

$10.00

Spicy Beef Salad with Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro, Red Cabbage

Tamarind Wings

$10.00

Spicy Tamarind Sauce, Cilantro

SALAD

Kindee Salad

$12.00

Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Crispy Tofu, Hard Boiled Egg, Peanut Curry Dressing

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Green Papaya, Carrot, Peanuts, Grape Tomato, Fish Sauce, Spicy Tamarind Vinaigrette

Asian Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Edamame, Mandarin Orange, Cucumber, Tomato, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, Topped with Crispy Wonton Strips and Sesame Seeds

Butternut Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Roasted Pumpkin Seed, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

SOUP

Kao Tom

$6.50

Rice Soup with Ginger and Cilantro

Tom Kha

$6.50

Coconut Hot and Sour Soup (Infused with Galangal, Lemongrass and Kaffir Lime Leaves) with Mushroom, Tomato, Shallot, and Cilantro

Tom Yum

$6.50

Hot and Sour Soup (Infused with Galangal, Lemongrass and kaffir Lime Leaves) with Mushroom, Tomato, Shallot, and Cilantro

Potak Seafood Hot Pot

$18.00

Hot and Sour Soup (Infused with Galangal, Lemongrass and kaffir Lime Leaves) with Shrimp, Calamari, Tilapia, Mushroom, Tomato, Cilantro, Thai Chili, and Thai Basil (Serves 2-4)

NOODLE

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Wide Rice Noodles, Sweet Soy Sauce, Egg, and Asian Broccoli

Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice Stick Noodle, Egg, and Pressed Tofu stir fried with Tamarind Sauce served with Ground Peanut, Bean Sprout, Lime, and Chives

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Wide Rice Noodles, Asian Broccoli, Red Bell Pepper, Thai Basil

Mee Ga Ti

$16.00

Angel Hair Rice Noodle, Shrimp, Tofu, Shallot, and Ground Chicken in a mild tangy Coconut Sauce topped with Bean Sprout, Egg, Lime, and Chives

Rad Na

$13.00

Pan Fried Rice Noodles topped with Shiitake Gravy and Asian Broccoli

Kanom Chine Noodle Soup

$13.00

Vermicelli Noodles and Bamboo Shoots in a Red Curry Broth topped with Bean Sprout, Carrot, Cabbage, Cilantro, And Mint

FRIED RICE

Kindee Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Scallion, Lime

Green Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Green Curry Paste, Red Bell Pepper, Bamboo Shoot, Thai Basil, topped with Egg Strips

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Pineapple, Dried Cranberry, Cashew, Egg, Scallion

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Yellow Curry Powder, Dried Cranberry, Egg, Red Onion, Carrot, Scallion

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

Crab Meat, Eggs, Carrot, Cucumber, Scallion

CURRY

Panang Curry

$13.50

Smoky Red Curry, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Beef Tenderloin

Jungle Curry

$13.00

Chicken Stock-based Red Curry (NO COCONUT MILK), Bamboo Shoot, Mushroom, Red Bell Pepper, Eggplant, Baby Corn, Thai Basil

Green Curry

$13.00

Eggplant, Red Bell Pepper, Bamboo Shoot, Thai Basil

Red Curry

$12.00

Bamboo Shoot, Thai Basil, Dried Chili Pods

Duck Confit Curry

$17.00

Bone-In Duck Leg, Tomato, Pineapple,Thai Basil, Green Curry Sauce

Butternut Squash Curry

$13.00

Red Curry, Butternut Squash, Zucchini, Thai Basil

Roasted Duck Curry

$16.00

Duck Breast, Grape Tomatoes, Pineapple, Crispy Duck Skin, Thai Basil, Red Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Potato, Carrot, topped with Pickled Cucmber and Onion Relish

Massaman Curry

$16.00

Braised Brisket, Sweet and Tangy Curry, Potato, Roasted Peanut, and Shallots (no substitutions)

ENTREE

Pepper Steak

$16.00

Beef Tenderloin, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Scallion in black peppercorn sauce

Asparagus Shrimp

$20.00

Asparagus, Shrimp, Grape Tomato, Garlic

Ram Long Song

$12.00

Steamed Broccoli topped with peanut curry sauce

Thai Basil Stir-Fry

$13.00

Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Thai Basil, Thai Chili, Garlic

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$14.00

Broccoli, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Green Bean, Carrot, Eggplant, Snow Peas, Garlic

Garlic Stir-Fry

$12.00

Broccoli, Garlic, Cilantro

Ginger Stir-Fry

$12.00

Red Onion, Shiitake Mushroom, Shredded Ginger, Garlic, Scallion

Laab

$12.00

Spicy Ground Meat mixed with Fresh Lime Juice, Mint, Scallion, Cilantro, Shallots, Fish Sauce, and Roasted Rice Powder

Cashew Stir-Fry

$12.00

Red Onion, Dried Chili Pods, Cashew, Garlic, Scallion

Basil Duck

$18.00

Seared Duck Breast, Bok Choy, Basil Chili Sauce (served medium rare unless specified)

Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry

$13.00

Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pineapple, Grape Tomato in tamarind sweet sour sauce

Prik Khing Stir-Fry

$13.00

Green Beans, Carrots, Dried Chili Pods in Prik Khing curry paste

Ginger Salmon

$20.00

Coriander-dusted Pan-seared Salmon, Bok Choy, Ginger Stir-fry Sauce (served medium rare unless specified)

Samrod Tilapia

$16.00

Fried Tilapia Fillet, Bok Choy, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Sam Rod (Spicy, Sweet, and Sour) Sauce

Kana Moo Krob

$15.00

Asian Broccoli, Garlic, Thai Chili, Yellow Soy Bean Sauce

Prik Pao Moo Krob

$15.00

Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Snow Peas, Scallion, Roasted Chili Paste

Kra Pao Moo Krob

$15.00

Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Thai Basil, Thai Chili, Garlic, Basil Stir-fry Sauce

SIDE/EXTRA

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steamed White Rice

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Brown Rice

Side Fried Rice

$4.50

Jasmine or Brown Rice, Egg, light brown sauce

Side Vermicelli

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side Starter Sauce

$0.50

Choice of Coconut BBQ Zauce, Tempura Chili-Lime Sauce, Calamari Sauce, Fresh Spring Roll Sauce, Tamarind Wing Sauce, or _____

Side Noodle

$3.00

Choice of Steamed Rice Stick (Pad Thai) Noodle, Wide Rice Noodle, Angel Hair Rice Noodle, or Mung Bean Glass Noodle

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Choice of Peanut Curry Sauce, Papaya Salad Sauce, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, or Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Side Curry Sauce

$3.00

Choice of Red Curry, Green Curry, Yellow Curry, Panang Curry, Jungle Curry, or Kanom Chin Noodle Curry Broth

Side Stir-fry Sauce

Side Fruit

Side Herbs/Garnish/Chili

Side Nuts

Side Egg

Choice of Fried Egg, Egg Strips, or Hard Boiled Egg

Side Protein

Choice of Fried Tofu, Steamed Tofu, Mock Duck, Chicken, Pork, Beef, Shrimp, Calamari

Side Salad

$3.00

Lettuce, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro Vinaigrette

Side Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Broccoli, Carrot, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Green Bean, Snow Peas, Eggplant

DESSERT

Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.00

Sticky Rice, Sweet Coconut Milk, Mango, Sesame

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheesecake, Berry Sauce, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries

Fried Bananas

$6.00

Bananas in Fried Spring Roll Wrapper fried and topped with Chocolate Sauce, Honey, and Cinnamon Sugar

Ice Cream

$6.00

Rotating Flavor

NA Beverage

Iced Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Green Tea (Free Refill)

Soda

$3.00

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Lemonade, or Orange Fanta (Free Refill)

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Tea Mix, Sugar, Half & Half

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Chicory, Coffee, Condensed Milk, Sugar, Half & Half

Hot Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Green Tea or selection from Harney and Son's

Peace Coffee (Hot)

$3.00

Choice of Regular or Decaf (Free Refill)

Sparkling Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Located in the heart of the Mill District across the street from the Guthrie Theater, Kindee has proven to be a mainstay of the diverse culinary culture of downtown Minneapolis. Whether you are in Minneapolis on business, for a show at the Guthrie, or are just looking for a great Thai meal with friends or family, Kindee is happy to accommodate.

719 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

