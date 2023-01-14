Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chloe By Vincent 700 S 3rd St, Suite A

700 S 3rd St, Suite A

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Order Again

Les Petites Assiettes

Baguette with Butter

$8.00

breaking brad affirms trust, confidence, and comfort with an individual group of people.

My French Onion Soup

$14.00

gruyere cheese and crouton

Duck Pate

$13.00

croustade, dijon mustard, apricot relish

Escargots

$16.00

garlic butter, croustade

Alsatian Tarte Flambee

$13.00

Alsatian flatbread of bacon, onion, fromage blanc

Poutine

$12.00

French fries, cheese curds, green peppercorn sauce

Soup Special

$10.50

Steak Tartare Petite

$15.00

raw hand cut beef, cornichon, capers, shallot, chives, egg yolk and um, a wee bit of ketchup, croustade

Galletes

La Complete

$15.00

ham, gruyere cheese, sunny side up eggs

Dieppoise

$15.00

shrimp, mussels, mushrooms, dry vermouth ragout

Forestiere

$15.00

mushrooms, port wine, cream, acorn squash

Salade

Petite Salad

$7.00

small green side salad

La Salade

$12.00

mixed greens, shallots, radish, dijon vinaigrette

Salad Vosgiennes

$17.00

belgian endive, potato, apple, bacon vinaigrette

Nicoise Traditionnelle

$19.00

marinated tuna, artichokes, bell pepper, tomato, egg, olive, anchovy

Beet Salad

$13.00

roasted beets, beet remoulade, shaved beets, dijon vinaigrette

Once upon a time...

Vincent Burger

$19.00

Pulled rib, smoked gouda, ground beef, egg bun, cornichon sauce, fries

Scallops with Orange Sauce

$33.00

leeks and fingerlings potatoes

La Table De Famille

Salted Cod

Out of stock

Duck Olive

Out of stock

Mussels

$26.00Out of stock

Steak Au Poivre

$52.00

New Years Eve Burger

$38.00Out of stock

Plats Principal

Cassoulet

$38.00

tarbais beans, duck, toulouse sausage, garlic sausage, pork shoulder

Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

red wine, braised beef, mushroom, pearl onions, bacon, mashed potatoes

Steak Tartare Main

$26.00

Skate Wing

$18.00

capers, apples, pink peppercorns, butter

Steak Frites Hanger

$27.00

bearnaise, french fries, choice of Hanger Steak or NY Strip Steak

Steak Frites Strip Loin

$52.00

Calf Liver

$28.00

sage, shallots, lemon, butter

Chicken "Fricassee" Half

$33.00

swiss chard, red bliss potatoes, black olive

Chicken "Fricasse" Whole

$59.00

Les a-cotes

Provencale Tian

$13.00

baked eggplant, zucchini, tomato, onion, thyme, olive oil

Pommes Puree

$6.00

mashed potatoes, boursin cheese

Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

espelette potato aioli

French Fries

$6.00

with gerkin sauce

Haricot Vert "Paysane"

$13.00

tomato, salt pork, persillade

Bernaise Sauce

$3.50

Side Croustade

$2.50

Side Ketchup

Side Espelette Potato ailoli

Desserts

3 Creams

$8.00

Floating Island

$10.00

Vincent's Childhood favorite

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$3.00

Pot de Creme

$3.00

Creme Caramel

$3.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Six Madeleines

$3.50

Sweet Crepes

Crepe Pinneapple

$8.00

Vanilla batter, pineapple, caramel, cream

Crepe Choc Banana

$8.00

Crepe Nutella

$8.00

Vanilla batter, Nutella, hazelnut, powder sugar

Butter, Sugar, Lemon

$8.00

Vanilla batter, softened butter, sugar

Kids Menus

Kid Ham & Chz Gallete

$12.00

Kid Mushroom Gallete

$12.00

Kid Steak Frites

$12.00

Kids Dessert

Kids Sweet Crepe

Kids Madeline & Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

700 S 3rd St, Suite A, Minneapolis, MN 55415

