Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The taste of North/South East Thailand. We strive to provide authentic Thai food that is more than just another cuisine; it is a culinary journey that brings you closer to our culture with every bite.
7545 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield, MN 55423
