Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant

7545 Lyndale Ave S

Richfield, MN 55423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

40. Pad Thai
50. Massaman Curry
6. Curry Puff

Appetizer

1. Egg Rolls

$7.99

2. Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.99

3. Goong hom Pah

$8.99

4. Crab Rolls

$8.99

5. Chicken Satay

$8.99

6. Curry Puff

$8.99

7. Fried Tofu

$7.99

8. Chicken Dumplings

$7.99

9. Cream Chess Wonton

$8.99

10. Thai Beef Jerky

$12.99

11. Thai Chicken Wings

$10.99

12. Edamame

$5.99

13. Coconut Shrimp

$8.99

Salad

20. Papaya Salad {Som Tum}

$14.99

21. Larb Salad

$14.99

Soup

22. Tom Kha Soup

$15.99

23. Tom Yum Soup

$15.99

✳ House Special

#Crab Fried Rice

$20.99

#Pad Thai Hor Kai Shrimp

$20.99

#Walleyed Red Curry

$23.99

Fried Rice

24. Thai Fried Rice

$13.99

25. Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

26. Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.99

27. Curry Fried Rice

$13.99

Entrees

28. Stir Fried Sweet/Sour

$13.99

29. Pad Cashew Nut

$13.99

30. Basil Stir Fried Shrimp & Chicken

$17.99

31. Salmon Basil Stir Fried

$20.99Out of stock

32. Pad Prik Khing

$13.99

33. Stir Fried Fresh Ginger

$14.99

34. Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables {Pad Puck}

$13.99

35. Rama Thai (GF)

$13.99

36. Pad Fried Garlic

$13.99

37. Stir Fried Brocoli

$14.99

38. Shrimp & Scallop Snow Pea

$20.99

Noodle

(A.) Pad Woon Sen

$15.99

40. Pad Thai

$13.99

41. Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$13.99

42. Pad See Ew

$13.99

43. Singapore Noodle

$13.99

44. Thai Lo Mein {Egg Noodle}

$13.99

45. Pho Noodle Soup

$12.99

46. Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$14.99

Curry

47. Red Curry

$13.99

48. Pumkin Panang Curry

$14.99

49. Green Curry

$13.99

50. Massaman Curry

$13.99

Kid's Menu

K2. Pad Fried Garlic Chicken

$10.99

All Kid's Menus are non-substitutable.

K3. Pad Thai Chicken

$10.99

All Kid's Menus are non-substitutable.

K4. Stir Fried Sweet/Sour Chicken

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The taste of North/South East Thailand. We strive to provide authentic Thai food that is more than just another cuisine; it is a culinary journey that brings you closer to our culture with every bite.

Website

Location

7545 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield, MN 55423

Directions

