Shantytown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8512 Pillsbury Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S
No Reviews
8501 Lyndale Ave S Bloomington, MN 55420
View restaurant
Zawadi Restaurant - 1701 American Blvd E, Ste 15
No Reviews
1701 American Blvd E, Ste 15 Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant