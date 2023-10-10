All Day

Starters

Cheese Fritters

$11.00

Beer battered brie and triple berry jam

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Your choice of cherry & balsamic glaze or honey sambal & black garlic molasses, bacon, and Fresno chile

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Your choice of buffalo, dry rub, honey sambal, or jerk served with bleu cheese & celery

Walleye Cakes

$16.00

Sambal tartar and spring mix

French Fries

$7.00

Basil aioli and ketchup

Oysters

$12.00

Chevre mousse, basil oil, and balsamic

Mussels

$15.00

Beer broth, sour cream, Calabria peppers, shallots, and garlic

Poutine

$16.00

Fries, beef demi-glaze, Cheddar sauce, brisket, and herbs

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Prime ribeye, caper, pickle, egg, shallot, dijonnaise, and baguette

Soups & Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Spinach, orange, avocado, almond, chevre, and lemon vinaigrette

Med Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, grilled corn, avocado, black bean, pico de gallo, tortilla, and cumin lime dressing

Cobb

$15.00

Bacon, soft-boiled egg, smoked chicken, pickled onion, tomato, avocado, and bleu cheese

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and house Caesar

Cup SOTD

$5.00

Bowl SOTD

$7.00

Cup CHX Wild Rice

$6.00

Bowl CHX Wild Rice

$8.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Baguette

$2.00

Flatbreads

Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

House naan, ancho tomato sauce, mushroom, red pepper, onion, and Fontina

Med. Flatbread

$13.00

Elote sauce, Fontina, grilled corn, and pico de gallo

Dill Pickle

$13.00

Housemade ranch sauce, Fontina, red pepper, pickles, and fresh dill

Burgers

Smash Burger

$17.00

Double Wagyu patty, lettuce, onion, pickles, cheese, and fancy sauce

Truffle Smash

$18.00

Double Wagyu patty, caramelized onion, mushroom, Swiss, and truffle aioli

Steakhouse Smash

$18.00

Double Wagyu patty, pickled onion, mushroom, bleu cheese, and dijonnaise

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Honey walnut butter, grilled apple, brie, and honey

Garden Veggie Burger

$14.00

Mayo, pesto, Fontina, and Fresno chile

Pub Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo, and pickles

Burger of the Month

$18.00

Ask your server about our rotating special

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled onion, pickles, horseradish cream, and Swiss

Portabella Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted red pepper, pesto, grilled onion, and Fontina

BLAT

$14.00

Slab bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and basil aioli

Cubano

$17.00

Pulled pork, ham, mustard seed, pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Your choice of Nashville hot or not. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and basil aioli

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Celery, tarragon, butter, lettuce, pickled onion, and chive

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Chopped steak, peppers, onions, giardiniera, and cheese sauce

Parm Crusted Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Dinner

Dinner - Entrées

Walleye Entree

$24.00

Half rack, coleslaw, pickles, and white & red BBQ sauce

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Coconut cream beet purée, forest mushroom, pickled Fresno, chimichurri, and mirepoix

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer battered cod, fries, tartar, and basil aioli

Grilled Tiger Shrimp

$20.00

Cheesy grits, giardiniera, Parmesan, and herbs

Mediterranean Chicken

$20.00

Half chicken, black beans & rice, passion fruit, and jerk sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Honey sambal glaze, arborio rice, summer squash, tomato, and micro greens

Spaghetti Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Ancho tomato sauce, shrimp, chorizo, and Parmesan

Steak & Potatoes

$40.00

14 oz prime ribeye, salt-roasted fingerlings, garlic, shallot, and chimichurri

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Toasted bread crumbs and herbs

Mushroom Linguine

$17.00

Dinner Sides

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Side Heirloom Carrots

$6.00

Side Collard Greens

$6.00

Side Tabouli

$8.00

Side Wild Rice Pilaf

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

N\A Sippy

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Peffercorn

$8.00

Cab verjus, smoked salt, cider vinegar, and maple

Grogu

$9.00

Pineapple, coconut, and orange flower water

Hermione

$8.00

Semillon verjus, lime, rice vinegar, honey, and basil

Athletic N/A IPA

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Fulton THC Seltzer

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Lagunitas Hop Water

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Peace Yeti Cold Press

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Bell's Hazy Hearted

$7.00

Bent Paddle Anniversary

$8.00

Imperial stout, 12% ale Smith Brewing, San Diego, CA

Bent Paddle Cold Press

$6.50

Nitro stout, 4.5% Pryes Brewing, Minneapolis, MN

Deer Brand

$5.00

American light-lager, 4.7% August Schells, New Ulm, MN

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale

$7.00

Fair State Mirror

$7.50

Amber ale, 5.8 % River Falls, WI

Fair State Keller

$6.50

German pilsner, 5.3% Firestone Walker, Santa Barbara, CA

FK Quiet Ride IPA

$7.50

Hazy double IPA, 8.7% Falling Knife, Minneapolis, MN

FK Splash

$7.00

Non-alcoholic hopped soda water Lagunitas Brewing, Petaluma, CA

Fulton Blonde

$6.50

Lupulin Hooey

$8.00

Mankato Brewing Leaf Raker

$6.50

Michelob Golden Light

$5.00

American light lager, 4.1% St. Louis, MO

Modist Firstcall

$7.00

Japanese style light-lager, 5% Modist, Minneapolis, MN

Modist Time is Nigh

$7.00

Lime lager, 4.5% Half Acre, Chicago, IL

Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

$5.00

12 oz Can. Rotating selection Lone River, TX

ST Dunkel

$7.00

German-style wheat, 5% Fair State Brewing, Minneapolis, MN

ST Size 7

$7.00

ST Rainmaker

$7.00

IPA, 7.2% Black Stack, St Paul, MN

Sweetland Rustic

$7.00

TG Peacharine

$7.50

Cold IPA, 6.6% Steel Toe Brewing, St. Louis Park, MN

White Wine

House White

$7.00

Verdejo & sauvignon Blanc blend la Mancha. Spain

House Rose

$7.00

Organic Bobal Valencia, Spain

Glass Sparkling Rose

$13.00

Treveri Cellars Yakima Valley, Washington

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Lobster Reef Marlborough, New Zealand

Glass Prosecco

$11.00

Cantina Colli Euganei Veneto, Italy

Glass Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Cantina Bolzano Trentino-Alto adige, Italy

Glass Chardonnay

$9.00

Ocho y Media FInca la Estacada, Spain

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottle White Wine

Bottle Sparkling Rose

$52.00

Treveri Cellars Yakima Valley, Washington

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Lobster Reef Marlborough, New Zealand

Bottle Prosecco

$44.00

Cantina Colli Euganei Veneto, Italy

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Cantina Bolzano Trentino-Alto adige, Italy

Bottle Chardonnay

$36.00

Ocho y Media FInca la Estacada, Spain

Red Wine

House Red

$7.00

Organic tempranillo & bobal blend Valencia, Spain

Glass Malbec

$13.00

Famiglia, Meschini Mendoza, Argentina

Glass Pinot Noir

$10.00

L'agnostique Vin de Pays, France

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Le P'tit Paysan Central CoA St, California

Sangria

$10.00

Bottle Red Wine

Bottle Malbec

$52.00

Famiglia, Meschini Mendoza, Argentina

Bottle Pinot Noir

$40.00

L'agnostique Vin de Pays, France

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Le P'tit Paysan Central CoA St, California

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Tightline

$7.50

Tito's

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.50

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Tightline

$11.50

DBL Tito's

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.50

Barr Hill

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Tattersall Gin

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

DBL Barr Hill

$14.00

DBL Tattersall Gin

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Plantation 5yr

$8.00

Plantation Dark

$7.50

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Malibu

$11.50

DBL Bacardi

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.50

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

DBL Plantation 5yr

$12.00

DBL Plantation Dark

$11.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.50

1800 Cristallino

$10.00

400 Conejos

$9.00

Banhez

$9.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$9.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$9.00

Casa Noble Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Tres Agaves Anejo

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL 1800 Cristallino

$16.00

DBL Casa Noble Silver

$12.00

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

DBL Casa Noble Anejo

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

DBL Banhez

$14.00

DBL 400 Conejos

$14.00

DBL Tres Agaves Anejo

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$6.50

Rail Bourbon

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Cabin Still

$6.50

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.50

Four Roses Single

$9.00

George Dickel

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michters Bourbon

$9.00

Old Forester 1910

$9.00

Willett

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL George Dickel

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Michters Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Willett

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Four Roses

$11.50

DBL Four Roses Single

$14.00

DBL Old Forester 1910

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$11.00

DBL Cabin Still

$9.50

Scotch

Well Bourbon

$6.50

Well Scotch

$6.50

Dewars

$7.50

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Laphroaig 10

$10.00

Macallan 12

$9.00

Oban 14

$14.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$3.00

DBL Well Scotch

$3.00

DBL Dewars

$11.50

DBL Glenlivet 12

$14.00

DBL Macallan 12

$14.00

DBL Oban 14

$24.00

DBL Laphroaig 10

$16.00

DBL Lagavulin 16

$27.00

Brandy

E&J

$6.50

Pierre Ferrand (Cognac)

$8.50

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.50

Aperol

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fernet

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Licor 43

$8.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.50

DBL Aperol

$11.50

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$17.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Fernet

$11.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.50

DBL Licor 43

$12.00

Cocktails

Jack Skellington

$13.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, and lemon

Eastwood

$12.00

Bourbon & rye blend, demerara, and Angostura

Gandalf the White

$13.00

Tattersall gin, Cristalino, Gentian, Aperol, and Lillet Blanc

Marco Polo

$14.00

Gin blend, lemon, and simple

Lebowski

$12.00

Vodka, coffee liqueur, brown sugar, cardamom, allspice, and cream

Rachel Green

$13.00

Coffee, vanilla, and vodka

Rainbow Brite

$14.00

Gin, violette, lavender, champagne, and lemon

Robin

$13.00

Cognac, apple brandy, Grand Marnier, peach, lemon, and Angostura

SpongeBob

$13.00

Pineapple rum & Amaro, Demerara, and smoked lime

Wilson

$12.00

Dark rum, Campari, Demerara, pineapple, and lime

Picard

$12.00

Cristallino tequila, mezcal, watermelon, salt, and lime

Dessert & Kids

Desserts

Graboids

$9.00

Carrie

$10.00

Pennywise

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Noodles

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Tendies

$9.00