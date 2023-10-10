- Home
- /
- Minneapolis
- /
- Protagonist Kitchen and Bar - 6601 Lyndale Avenue South
Protagonist Kitchen and Bar 6601 Lyndale Avenue South
No reviews yet
6601 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day
Starters
Cheese Fritters
Beer battered brie and triple berry jam
Brussels Sprouts
Your choice of cherry & balsamic glaze or honey sambal & black garlic molasses, bacon, and Fresno chile
Chicken Wings
Your choice of buffalo, dry rub, honey sambal, or jerk served with bleu cheese & celery
Walleye Cakes
Sambal tartar and spring mix
French Fries
Basil aioli and ketchup
Oysters
Chevre mousse, basil oil, and balsamic
Mussels
Beer broth, sour cream, Calabria peppers, shallots, and garlic
Poutine
Fries, beef demi-glaze, Cheddar sauce, brisket, and herbs
Steak Tartare
Prime ribeye, caper, pickle, egg, shallot, dijonnaise, and baguette
Soups & Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Spinach, orange, avocado, almond, chevre, and lemon vinaigrette
Med Salad
Spring mix, grilled corn, avocado, black bean, pico de gallo, tortilla, and cumin lime dressing
Cobb
Bacon, soft-boiled egg, smoked chicken, pickled onion, tomato, avocado, and bleu cheese
Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and house Caesar
Cup SOTD
Bowl SOTD
Cup CHX Wild Rice
Bowl CHX Wild Rice
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Baguette
Flatbreads
Burgers
Smash Burger
Double Wagyu patty, lettuce, onion, pickles, cheese, and fancy sauce
Truffle Smash
Double Wagyu patty, caramelized onion, mushroom, Swiss, and truffle aioli
Steakhouse Smash
Double Wagyu patty, pickled onion, mushroom, bleu cheese, and dijonnaise
Turkey Burger
Honey walnut butter, grilled apple, brie, and honey
Garden Veggie Burger
Mayo, pesto, Fontina, and Fresno chile
Pub Burger
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo, and pickles
Burger of the Month
Ask your server about our rotating special
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Grilled onion, pickles, horseradish cream, and Swiss
Portabella Sandwich
Roasted red pepper, pesto, grilled onion, and Fontina
BLAT
Slab bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and basil aioli
Cubano
Pulled pork, ham, mustard seed, pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of Nashville hot or not. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and basil aioli
Lobster Roll
Celery, tarragon, butter, lettuce, pickled onion, and chive
Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped steak, peppers, onions, giardiniera, and cheese sauce
Parm Crusted Grilled Cheese
Dinner
Dinner - Entrées
Walleye Entree
Half rack, coleslaw, pickles, and white & red BBQ sauce
Quinoa Bowl
Coconut cream beet purée, forest mushroom, pickled Fresno, chimichurri, and mirepoix
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, fries, tartar, and basil aioli
Grilled Tiger Shrimp
Cheesy grits, giardiniera, Parmesan, and herbs
Mediterranean Chicken
Half chicken, black beans & rice, passion fruit, and jerk sauce
Pan Seared Salmon
Honey sambal glaze, arborio rice, summer squash, tomato, and micro greens
Spaghetti Fra Diavolo
Ancho tomato sauce, shrimp, chorizo, and Parmesan
Steak & Potatoes
14 oz prime ribeye, salt-roasted fingerlings, garlic, shallot, and chimichurri
Gouda Mac & Cheese
Toasted bread crumbs and herbs
Mushroom Linguine
Dinner Sides
N/A Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
N\A Sippy
Coffee
Peffercorn
Cab verjus, smoked salt, cider vinegar, and maple
Grogu
Pineapple, coconut, and orange flower water
Hermione
Semillon verjus, lime, rice vinegar, honey, and basil
Athletic N/A IPA
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Orange Juice
Fulton THC Seltzer
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Lagunitas Hop Water
Milk
Peace Yeti Cold Press
Virgin Bloody
Beer & Wine
Beer
Bell's Hazy Hearted
Bent Paddle Anniversary
Imperial stout, 12% ale Smith Brewing, San Diego, CA
Bent Paddle Cold Press
Nitro stout, 4.5% Pryes Brewing, Minneapolis, MN
Deer Brand
American light-lager, 4.7% August Schells, New Ulm, MN
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale
Fair State Mirror
Amber ale, 5.8 % River Falls, WI
Fair State Keller
German pilsner, 5.3% Firestone Walker, Santa Barbara, CA
FK Quiet Ride IPA
Hazy double IPA, 8.7% Falling Knife, Minneapolis, MN
FK Splash
Non-alcoholic hopped soda water Lagunitas Brewing, Petaluma, CA
Fulton Blonde
Lupulin Hooey
Mankato Brewing Leaf Raker
Michelob Golden Light
American light lager, 4.1% St. Louis, MO
Modist Firstcall
Japanese style light-lager, 5% Modist, Minneapolis, MN
Modist Time is Nigh
Lime lager, 4.5% Half Acre, Chicago, IL
Ranch Water Hard Seltzer
12 oz Can. Rotating selection Lone River, TX
ST Dunkel
German-style wheat, 5% Fair State Brewing, Minneapolis, MN
ST Size 7
ST Rainmaker
IPA, 7.2% Black Stack, St Paul, MN
Sweetland Rustic
TG Peacharine
Cold IPA, 6.6% Steel Toe Brewing, St. Louis Park, MN
White Wine
House White
Verdejo & sauvignon Blanc blend la Mancha. Spain
House Rose
Organic Bobal Valencia, Spain
Glass Sparkling Rose
Treveri Cellars Yakima Valley, Washington
Glass Sauvignon Blanc
Lobster Reef Marlborough, New Zealand
Glass Prosecco
Cantina Colli Euganei Veneto, Italy
Glass Pinot Grigio
Cantina Bolzano Trentino-Alto adige, Italy
Glass Chardonnay
Ocho y Media FInca la Estacada, Spain
Mimosa
Bottle White Wine
Bottle Sparkling Rose
Treveri Cellars Yakima Valley, Washington
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
Lobster Reef Marlborough, New Zealand
Bottle Prosecco
Cantina Colli Euganei Veneto, Italy
Bottle Pinot Grigio
Cantina Bolzano Trentino-Alto adige, Italy
Bottle Chardonnay
Ocho y Media FInca la Estacada, Spain
Red Wine
Bottle Red Wine
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Cristallino
400 Conejos
Banhez
Casa Noble Anejo
Casa Noble Reposado
Casa Noble Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Tres Agaves Anejo
DBL Well Tequila
DBL 1800 Cristallino
DBL Casa Noble Silver
DBL Casa Noble Reposado
DBL Casa Noble Anejo
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Banhez
DBL 400 Conejos
DBL Tres Agaves Anejo
DBL Casamigos Reposado
Whiskey
Rail Whiskey
Rail Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Cabin Still
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Four Roses
Four Roses Single
George Dickel
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michters Bourbon
Old Forester 1910
Willett
Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL George Dickel
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Michters Bourbon
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Willett
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Four Roses
DBL Four Roses Single
DBL Old Forester 1910
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Cabin Still
Scotch
Liqueurs & Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Fernet
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Licor 43
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Fernet
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Kahlua
DBL Licor 43
Cocktails
Jack Skellington
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, and lemon
Eastwood
Bourbon & rye blend, demerara, and Angostura
Gandalf the White
Tattersall gin, Cristalino, Gentian, Aperol, and Lillet Blanc
Marco Polo
Gin blend, lemon, and simple
Lebowski
Vodka, coffee liqueur, brown sugar, cardamom, allspice, and cream
Rachel Green
Coffee, vanilla, and vodka
Rainbow Brite
Gin, violette, lavender, champagne, and lemon
Robin
Cognac, apple brandy, Grand Marnier, peach, lemon, and Angostura
SpongeBob
Pineapple rum & Amaro, Demerara, and smoked lime
Wilson
Dark rum, Campari, Demerara, pineapple, and lime
Picard
Cristallino tequila, mezcal, watermelon, salt, and lime