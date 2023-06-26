Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lito's Burritos

6519 Nicollet Ave

Richfield, MN 55423

Popular Items

$9.99

2 hash browns, your choice of protein, eggs, verde creama, American cheese.

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, crispy hashbrown.

$12.99

Eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese mix, hash browns.

Litos Burritos

Breakfast Burritos

1 hand burritos, quick to make and great before work. Comes with 1 side of our house made salsas.
$7.99

Scrambled eggs, pork sausage, crispy hash brown.

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, crispy hashbrown.

Chorizo egg and cheese Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo, eggs, hash browns, chedder/mozzarella cheese blend.

Egg and crispy hash browns Burrito

$6.49

Scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, your choice of cheese.

Vegetable egg and cheese Burrito

$6.99

Grilled onion, bell peppers, spinach, mushroom tossed with scrambled egg. Mozzarella and crispy hash brown.

Vegan chorizo Burrito

$7.99

Vegan soy chorizo, pinto beans, rice, cilantro, and onion. *Our rice and beans are made with corn oil.

Supreme Burritos

$14.99

Beef Birria, rice, beans, melted queso blanco, cilantro, onion.

$14.99

Fries, steak, guacamole, rice, beans, melted queso blanco.

$13.99

mild chorizo, eggs, cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese, rice, beans, salsa of your choice on the side.

Classic Supreme

$11.99

Build your own burrito. Your choice of protein and fillings.

$12.99

Eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese mix, hash browns.

$10.99

Sauteed jalapenos, tomato, and onion, with scrambled egg. Rice and beans, and your choice of cheese.

Lito Wrap

$9.99

2 hash browns, your choice of protein, eggs, verde creama, American cheese.

Lito Wrap

$10.99

Ground beef, verde creama, lettuce, tostada, queso blanco, tomato.

Tacos

Steak Taco

$3.75

Three quarters chuckroll and one quarter rib-eye steak

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Adobe marinated pork grilled with onion and pineapple.

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Slow roasted pork marinated for 2 days.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.75

Diced grilled chicken.

Ground Beef Taco

$3.75

Savory, tomato base ground beef with a dash of cinnamon.

Barbacoa Taco

$3.75

Oven roasted pulled tender beef.

Birria Taco

$3.75

slow braised beef in over a dozen spices.

QuesaBirria Taco Plate (3)

$14.99

3 five inch Birria tacos with cheese. Consomme, cilantro, onion and salsa de arbol included.

Chicano Bites

Birria Torta

$10.99

Beef Birria, melted mozzarella, cheddar blend, pinto beans, chipotle mayo, avocado, cilantro, onion. On bolillo bread.

Asada Fries

$11.99

Crispy fries, covered with Queso Blanco, your choice of protein, pico de gallo.

Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Build your own burrito bowl,

Casa Torta

$9.99

Pan fried scrambled egg. Lettuce, Ham, Queso Fresco, beans, chipotle mayo, onions, tomato.

Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

3 scrambled eggs tossed with 2 hash browns, your choice of protein, cheese, and extras.

Chilaquile Bowl

$10.99

Crunchy corn tortillas in salsa topped with your choice of protein, and cheese. Topped with sliced onion, cilantro, sour cream, and scrambled eggs.

Birria Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Sides

Side of fries

$1.99

Hash brown patty (1)

$1.25

Side of 4oz Guacamole

$3.99

Side of Pico de Gallo

$3.99

Side of 8oz Queso Blanco

$7.99

Flour tortillas 4pk

$1.00

Corn tortillas 4pk

$1.00

Beverage

Horchata 16 oz

$3.49

Horchata 32 oz

$6.99

Lime Jarrito

$3.99

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.99

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.99

Tamarindo Jarrito

$3.99

Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.99

Limonito ( Agave Nectar, fresh Squeezed Lime Juice)

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie (16oz)

$4.50

Mango Smoothie (16oz)

$4.50

Regular coffee

$3.25

Iced Horchata cold brew (16oz)

$5.75

Mazapan frappe

$5.75

Mazapan is a Mexican candy made of peanuts and almonds and powdered sugar. Mazapan carries a sweet, delicate flavor. With a crumbly texture that melts in your mouth.

Fountain drink (32oz)

$1.99

Iced latte (16oz)

$5.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Proudly serving breakfast burritos and many more Mexican inspired dishes

6519 Nicollet Ave, Richfield, MN 55423

