- Home
- /
- Minneapolis
- /
- Hawaii Poke Bowl - Richfield - 1818 East 66th Street
Hawaii Poke Bowl - Richfield 1818 East 66th Street
No reviews yet
1818 East 66th Street
Richfield, MN 55423
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Online Order
Create Your Own Bowl
Signature Bowls
- Rainbow Bowl$14.95
Ahi tuna, salmon, marinate tuna, green onion, edamame, cucumber mixed with Japanese citrus sauce. Topped with avocado, crab salad, sesame seeds and Wonton chips.
- Volcano$14.50
Salmon, pepper tuna, crab meat, jalapeno, cherry tomato, cucumber mixed with jalapeno sauce. Topped with furikake, spicy mayo, siracha hot sauce, onion crisps, tempura flakes.
- Tuna Lover$14.95
Ahi tuna, spicy tuna, pepper tuna, mango, cucumber, green onion, sweet onion. Mixed with spicy ponzu. Topped with crab salad, avocado, shredded nori, rice pearl and onion crisps.
- Hawaii Bowl$13.95
Cooked. Chicken, shrimp, organic tofu, edamame, sweet onion, pineapple, mixed with lemon ginger sauce. Topped with avocado, yum yum sauce, sesame seeds, onion crisps and wonton chips.
- Dragon Bowl$14.50
Cooked. Eel, shrimp, cucumber, edamame, green onion, pineapple, mixed with sesame yuzu. Topped with crab salad, avocado, eel sauce, furikake, garlic crisps, onion crisps and shredded nori.
- Vegetarian Bowl$11.95
Cooked. Organic tofu, edamame, cucumber, mango, and cherry tomato mixed with ponzu sauce. Topped with avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seeds and shredded nori.
- Kids Bowl$10.50
Chicken, Crab Meat, Edamame, Mango, Cherry Tomato, Topped with Yum Yum Sauce, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes & Wonton Chips.