The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON RICE BOWL
LOOP BURGER
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

APPETIZERS

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$17.00

Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili aioli, served with fresno chili, bibb lettuce, cabbage salad and fresh lime

BUFFALO CHICKEN WONTONS

$17.00

Stuffed with buffalo glazed chicken, cream cheese and herbs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with amablu coleslaw, celery and ranch

CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS

$17.00

Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

LOADED NACHOS

$18.00

House-made ranch tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce, ancho chili chicken, roasted corn salsa, tomato, colby jack and cilantro sour cream. Served with salsa and guacamole

LOOP WINGS

$18.00

Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub

QUESADILLA

$17.00

Barbecue pulled pork, sauteed peppers and onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes and chipotle sour cream

STEAK LETTUCE WRAPS

$17.00

Chili-spiced flank steak, sesame slaw and avocado puree. Served with lettuce cups

SALADS + SOUPS

ALMOND CHERRY SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cherries, granny smith apple, parmesan cheese and maple dressing

BLACKENED CHICKEN QUINOA SALAD

$18.00

Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro, chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, cornichons, croutons, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, parmesan cheese and creamy parmesan dressing

COBB SALAD

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing

GRILLED FLANK STEAK SALAD

$18.00

Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

LOOP HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens, red onion, diced tomato, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing

SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

Tequila lime-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn salsa, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch dressing

TUNA POKE SALAD

$17.00

SIDE-ALMOND CHERRY SLD

$7.00

SIDE-CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

SIDE-HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

SOUP & SALAD

$11.00

Loop house, caesar or almond cherry paired with any cup/bowl

CHEF SOUP

$4.00+

Cup $4 / Bowl $6

VEGETARIAN SOUP

$4.00+

Cup $4 / Bowl $6

SMALL PLATES

CARAMELIZED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

Soy glaze, red onion and cilantro

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Sriracha ketchup, ranch dressing

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

Garlic, parsley and french fry aioli

MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

Hearth-oven baked

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

Chipotle sour cream

FRUIT

$3.00

CHIPS SALSA GUAC

$10.00

SANDWICHES

BLACKENED CHICKEN & AVOCADO MELT

$17.00

Pepper jack, avocado, tomato and garlic mayo. Served on grilled sourdough

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

$17.00

Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili seasoned mayo on the side

CRISPY "CHICKEN" SANDWICH

$17.00

Plant-based chicken, gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, pickles Vegan Friendly

FRENCH DIP

$18.00

Thin sliced sirloin, mushroom, onion, swiss cheese and au jus. Served on a demi baguette

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing.

THAI CASHEW CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole, napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$16.00

Sliced turkey, parmesan cheese, tomato, bacon, avocado and ranch dressing

BURGERS

BASIC BURGER

$15.00

You build it, we make it. Choice of cheese: cheddar, swiss, pepperjack, bleu, american or jalapeño cheese sauce 14 Additional toppings available for $2

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

JUICY LOOPY

$17.00

Burger stuffed with bacon and cheddar

LOOP BURGER

$17.00

Parsley pesto, garlic aioli and white cheddar

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$17.00

SMASHBURGER

$17.00

Bacon jam, smoked gouda, crispy onions, and bourbon BBQ sauce.

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.00

Quinoa and mushroom veggie patty, arugula, peperjack cheese and guacamole

BOGA BURGER

$17.00

SPECIALTY PLATES

JAMBALAYA

$24.00

Breaded chicken breast on top of rice with shrimp, andouille sausage, and spicy pepper tomato sauce

KOREAN BEEF BOWL

$23.00

Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce

KUNG PAO

$19.00

Pan fried tofu in kung pao sauce with broccoli, fresno chilies, peppers, crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro. Served with jasmine rice

SALMON RICE BOWL

$25.00

Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot, green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo. Tossed with jasmine rice

STEAK & SHRIMP FETTUCINE

$33.00

FOOD SPECIAL

$15.00

PIZZA

BASSET CREEK

$14.00

Pepperoni, meatball, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapeño, red sauce and our house cheese blend

BOOKMEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, basil pesto,alfredo and our house cheese blend

COPHAM

$14.00

Mac and cheese, bacon, green onion, and cheddar jack cheese

FIFTH AVENUE BBQ

$14.00

BBQ Chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, red sauce, and our house cheese blend.

HARVESTER

$13.00

Roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan and fresh mozzarella

SOLHAVN

$14.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, olives, sautéed peppers and onions, red sauce and our house cheese blend

ONE-TOPPING PIZZA PICK EM

$13.00

Red sauce and our house cheese blend. Choice of: Pepperoni, Sausage or Cheese

TACOS

BEEF TACOS

$17.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00

Green chili chicken, pico de gallo, queso fresco, lettuce, and sriracha mayo.

SPICY SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

Spicy marinated shrimp, cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado crema sauce

STEAK TACOS

$17.00

Marinated flank steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco, lettuce, and sriracha mayo

SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$15.00

Red cabbage slaw, sweet sesame vinaigrette, Szechuan glaze, crispy cauliflower, lime

1 Taco

$5.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIPPERS

$9.00

House-made chocolate chip cookies, vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate sauce

SMORES

$9.00

KIDS

KIDS CORN DOG

$8.00

KIDS CHZBURGER

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

KIDS SUNDAE

KIDS FLOAT

$$ SIDE SAUCE

ADD SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF SRIRACHA MAYO

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF MAYO

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF ANCHO CHILI AIOLI

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF BANG BANG SAUCE

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF BBQ

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF FRENCH FRY AIOLI

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF BLEU DRESSING

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF FRENCH

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF BALSAMIC

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF MANGO YOGURT

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF 1000 ISLAND

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF CILANTRO SOUR CREAM

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF CHZ SAUCE

$1.00

ADD SIDE OF MAPLE VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF SALSA

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF MARINARA

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF PEANUT SAUCE

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF PESTO

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF SOY GINGER

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF SWEET CHILI

$0.50

ADD SIDE OF TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
The Loop - MPLS image

