Tap Society

1,062 Reviews

$$

4555 Grand Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger

Shared Plates

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$7.00

Basket of French fries served with your choice of seasoning and our Tap Sauce.

Pretzel Sticks with Dipping Sauce

Pretzel Sticks with Dipping Sauce

$8.00

Pretzel served with honey mustard and beer cheese

Elote Tacos

Elote Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Two tacos served with chipotle marinated chicken, elote, mixed greens, pickled red onions, Cotija, cilantro cream and cilantro.

Tap Tacos

Tap Tacos

$8.00

Two tacos served with chipotle marinated chicken, mixed greens, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro cream and cilantro.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Deep fried brussel sprouts tossed in garlic pepper seasoning with blue cheese crumbles, bacon and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch dressing and Tap Society Sauce

Buffalo Curds

Buffalo Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in buffalo spice served with ranch dressing and Tap Society Sauce

Burgers

Tap Society classic burgers served with fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries or side Caesar salad.

Gobbler Burger (BOM)

$14.00

1/4 pound turkey patty served with havarti cheese, arugula, cranberry aioli and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.50

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.

Fig and Goat Cheese Burger

Fig and Goat Cheese Burger

$13.00

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with goat cheese, fig jam, dried figs and caramelized onions.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$13.00

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with beer cheese, bacon, crispy onions and caramelized onions on a pretzel bun.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.00

1/4 pound patty served with swiss cheese, mushrooms, sauteed onions and Tap Society sauce on a bun

Spicy Burger

Spicy Burger

$13.00

1/4 pound patty served with pepper jack cheese, Tap sauce, giardiniera, bacon, crispy onions and caramelized onions.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$13.00

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with Tap Sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and caramelized onions on a pretzel bun.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.00

1/4 pound Impossible veggie patty served with lettuce, tomato, Tap sauce and caramelized onions.

Impossible Cheeseburger

Impossible Cheeseburger

$14.50

1/4 pound Impossible veggie patty served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tap sauce and caramelized onions.

Not Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken tenders served with french fries and choice of dressing

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Tap sauce, lettuce and house made pickles.

Tap Chicken Sandwich

Tap Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Tap sauce.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine tossed in house made Caesar dressing served with chicken breast, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and Brioche croutons.

Tap Grain Bowl

Tap Grain Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Quinoa and brown rice tossed in chipotle lime dressing served with mixed greens, roasted corn, black beans, chicken breast, queso fresco, cilantro, cilantro cream and fried tortilla strips

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Romaine and mixed greens tossed in chipotle lime dressing with chicken breast, queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, cilantro cream and fried tortilla strips

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Romaine and mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with chicken breast, Craisins, tomato, red onion, goat cheese and Brioche Croutons.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Fried egg served with bacon, American cheese and house made Tap sauce.

Wings

Wings Dry Rub - Buffalo

Wings Dry Rub - Buffalo

$15.50

Wings tossed in Buffalo dry rub spice

Wings Plain/No Seasoning

Wings Plain/No Seasoning

$15.50

Deep Fried Wings served with celery and dressing

Wings Sauce - Buffalo

Wings Sauce - Buffalo

$15.50

Wings tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce

Wings Dry Rub - Tajin

Wings Dry Rub - Tajin

$15.50

Wings Tossed in Tajin spice then drizzled with cilantro cream sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

Kid Meals (12 & Under)

American cheese melted on a bun
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted bun and american cheese with your choice of side.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese.

Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.50

Two chicken tenders with a side of your choice.

Shakes/Desserts

Chocolate Cherry Chip Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate shake with maraschino cherries and chocolate chips topped with whip cream and a cherry.

Vanilla Cherry Chip Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla shake with maraschino cherry and chocolate chips with whip cream and a cherry.

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Chocolate shake topped with whip cream and a cherry

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Vanilla shake topped with whip cream and a cherry

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Strawberry shake topped with whip cream and a cherry

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00

Chocolate shake with peanut butter swirl.

Chocolate Oreo Shake

Chocolate Oreo Shake

$8.00

Vanilla shake mixed with Oreo crumbles, topped with whip cream and a cherry

Vanilla Oreo Shake

Vanilla Oreo Shake

$8.00

Vanilla shake mixed with Oreo crumbles, topped with whip cream and a cherry

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream with root beer

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$1.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.25
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.25
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.25
Sprite

Sprite

$1.25
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.25
La Croix Pamplemouse

La Croix Pamplemouse

$1.25
La Croix Berry

La Croix Berry

$1.25
La Croix Lime

La Croix Lime

$1.25
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
Lift Bridge Black Cherry Soda

Lift Bridge Black Cherry Soda

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

Tap Society image
Tap Society image
Tap Society image
Tap Society image

