Cannolis in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli
|$3.00
Mini cannoli with chocolate hazelnut filling and toasted hazelnuts.
|Sweet Ricotta Cannoli
|$2.50
1 cannoli shell filled with sweetened ricotta, orange peel, chocolate chips and dipped in pistachios.
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Cannoli- Smoked Jalapeno Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana Caramel
|$12.00
Nonna Rosa's Ristorante Italiano Robbinsdale
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Birthday Cannoli
|$0.00
|Cannoli 6 Pack
|$13.99
|Lunch Cannoli
|$2.99
Kramarczuk's Sausage Company
215 East Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Crispy fried pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
Rosalia
2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis
|Three Cannoli
|$9.00
Filled with orange ricotta dipped in chocolate and rolled in pistachio
