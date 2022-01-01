Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cannolis

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli$3.00
Mini cannoli with chocolate hazelnut filling and toasted hazelnuts.
Sweet Ricotta Cannoli$2.50
1 cannoli shell filled with sweetened ricotta, orange peel, chocolate chips and dipped in pistachios.
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli- Smoked Jalapeno Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana Caramel$12.00
Nonna Rosa's Ristorante Italiano Robbinsdale

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birthday Cannoli$0.00
Cannoli 6 Pack$13.99
Lunch Cannoli$2.99
Kramarczuk's Sausage Company

215 East Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.00
Crispy fried pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
Rosalia

2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Cannoli$9.00
Filled with orange ricotta dipped in chocolate and rolled in pistachio
EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$6.00
