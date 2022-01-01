Italian salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about Edina Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about The Buttered Tin
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.50
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine, mortadella, salami, ham, provolone, feta, gigantic white beans, cucumber, olives, red onion, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil with lemon herb vinaigrette.
+ chicken $3
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|Chopped Italian Salad
|$10.49
Spring mix, romaine, artichoke, green pepper, tomatoes, ham, pepperoni, olive oil, pepperonicini, parmesan cheese
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette