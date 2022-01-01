Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve italian salad

Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about Longfellow Grill
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about Edina Grill
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about The Freehouse
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$12.50
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine, mortadella, salami, ham, provolone, feta, gigantic white beans, cucumber, olives, red onion, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil with lemon herb vinaigrette.
+ chicken $3
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Italian Salad$10.49
Spring mix, romaine, artichoke, green pepper, tomatoes, ham, pepperoni, olive oil, pepperonicini, parmesan cheese
More about Pizzeria Lucca
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about The Lowry

