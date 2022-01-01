Fried pickles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Johnny Boy's
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Dill Pickle Fries
Dill Pickle Spears, Lightly Dusted and Fried. Your Choice of Sauce to Dip!
More about Blue Door Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Deep-Fried Pickles
|$8.95
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
More about Fireside Foundry
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Fried Pickles
|$9.99
Pickle Spears Battered and Deep Fries. Served with Marinara.
More about Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
3448 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Deep-Fried Pickles
|$9.93
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
More about Blue Door Pub
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Deep-Fried Pickles
|$8.95
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Fried Pickles
|$8.49
Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.
More about The Fabled Rooster
The Fabled Rooster
520 N 4th St, Minneapolis
|Fried Pickles w/ Bama Ranch
|$9.00
A Southern classic with a Northern twist