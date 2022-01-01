Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dill Pickle Fries
Dill Pickle Spears, Lightly Dusted and Fried. Your Choice of Sauce to Dip!
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep-Fried Pickles$8.95
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
More about Blue Door Pub
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.99
Pickle Spears Battered and Deep Fries. Served with Marinara.
More about Fireside Foundry
Item pic

 

Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party

3448 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Deep-Fried Pickles$9.93
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
More about Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep-Fried Pickles$8.95
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
More about Blue Door Pub
Fried Pickles image

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.49
Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

The Fabled Rooster

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles w/ Bama Ranch$9.00
A Southern classic with a Northern twist
More about The Fabled Rooster
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Pickle.$2.15
More about Lago Tacos

