Salmon salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve salmon salad

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Salad with Seared Salmon$20.00
Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing, Peas, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Watermelon Radish, and Pickled Onions Topped with Seared Atlantic Salmon
More about Heather's
yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon couscous salad$14.95
red curry glazed atlantic salmon, turmeric infused couscous, cucumber, tomato & red onion on romaine w\\ yogurt dill dressing
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salmon Salad*$19.00
Pan-seared salmon seasoned with Darling's Butcher Salt™ (prepared medium), crispy chickpeas, avocado, quinoa, spring mix, pickled Fresno, and roasted cauliflower tossed in Italian herb vinaigrette, garnished with charred lemon.
More about The Block Food + Drink

