Salmon salad in Minneapolis

Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Spring Salad with Seared Salmon
|$20.00
Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing, Peas, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Watermelon Radish, and Pickled Onions Topped with Seared Atlantic Salmon
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|salmon couscous salad
|$14.95
red curry glazed atlantic salmon, turmeric infused couscous, cucumber, tomato & red onion on romaine w\\ yogurt dill dressing
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Quinoa Salmon Salad*
|$19.00
Pan-seared salmon seasoned with Darling's Butcher Salt™ (prepared medium), crispy chickpeas, avocado, quinoa, spring mix, pickled Fresno, and roasted cauliflower tossed in Italian herb vinaigrette, garnished with charred lemon.