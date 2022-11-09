Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Block Food & Drink

review star

No reviews yet

7007 Walker Street

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Popular Items

Double Royale with Cheese*
Yum Yum Bowl
Half Order Boneless Broasted Wings

Free Utensils & Napkins

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Silverware Pack

Silverware Pack

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Deep-fried fresh cauliflower, vegan buffalo, coconut flour batter served with celery and choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or vegan ranch *Gluten-Friendly* *Vegan Option*

Ellsworth, WI Cheese Curds

Ellsworth, WI Cheese Curds

$12.00

Beer-battered and served with spicy jam

Block Brussels Sprouts

Block Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts with apple cider gastrique, creme fraiche, and Marcona almonds *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Served with mustard and queso

Maker's Mark Steak Bites

Maker's Mark Steak Bites

$16.00

House-made whiskey glazed steak bites featuring Craft and Crew hand-selected Marker's Mark Private Select Barrel Bourbon, crispy onion strings, and horseradish-onion aioli. served medium well

Sweet Corn Fritters

Sweet Corn Fritters

$11.00

Tempura battered sweet corn fritters served over cajun aioli

Chips n Dip

Chips n Dip

$8.00
Buffalo Onion Rings

Buffalo Onion Rings

$11.00

Battered and seasoned with Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™ garnished with buffalo sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing.

Basket Case

$9.00

decisions, decisions... choose one

Half Order Bone in Broasted Wings

Half Order Bone in Broasted Wings

$14.00

Broasted and served with ranch or bleu cheese Wing Sauces: buffalo, guava BBQ, cajun dry rub, Hot Chic, sweet Thai chili, Darling’s Buffalo Dry Rub™

Full Order Bone in Broasted Wings

Full Order Bone in Broasted Wings

$20.00

Broasted and served with ranch or bleu cheese Wing Sauces: buffalo, BBQ, cajun dry rub, Hot Chic, sweet Thai chili, Darling’s Buffalo Dry Rub™

Half Order Boneless Broasted Wings

Half Order Boneless Broasted Wings

$11.00

Broasted and served with ranch or bleu cheese Wing Sauces: buffalo, guava BBQ, cajun dry rub, Hot Chic, sweet Thai chili, Darling’s Buffalo Dry Rub™

Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings

Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings

$17.00

Broasted and served with ranch or bleu cheese Wing Sauces: buffalo, guava BBQ, cajun dry rub, Hot Chic, sweet Thai chili, Darling’s Buffalo Dry Rub™

Soup & Salad

Quinoa Salmon Salad

Quinoa Salmon Salad

$19.00

Pan-seared salmon seasoned with Darling's Butcher Salt™ (prepared medium), crispy chickpeas, avocado, quinoa, spring mix, pickled Fresno, and roasted cauliflower tossed in Italian herb vinaigrette, garnished with charred lemon. **Gluten-Friendly*

Ancient Grain Salad

Ancient Grain Salad

$13.00

Chopped spinach, avocado, provolone, pecorino, roasted red pepper, quinoa, and farro tossed in fresh lemon juice and olive oil *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan Option*

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine and mixed greens, peppers, cucumbers, onions, & queso fresco

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall

$17.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, apples, grapes, honey roasted pecans, tossed in green goddess, crispy chicken & a honey mustard drizzle *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.00
Chef Kyle's French Onion

Chef Kyle's French Onion

$8.00

braised onions, beef broth, garlic crostini, and gruyere cheese *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Slow roasted brisket, bbq, sauteed onions, cheddar, and provolone on sourdough *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Walleye Sandwich

Walleye Sandwich

$19.00

Beer battered walleye, spring mix, tomato, tartar sauce, and chipotle aioli served on a whole wheat hoagie

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Plant-based Chicken, arugula, & sun-dried tomato pesto

Short Rib Cheesesteak

Short Rib Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved short rib and provolone cheese served on a sourdough baguette with a side of au jus. Philly or Chicago style - / 1

Broasted Chicken Sandwich

Broasted Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Our Juicy broasted chicken breast topped with sweet chili slaw and house pickles. Served original or hot chic

Vegan Philly -

Vegan Philly -

$17.00

The Herbivorous Butcher's ™ vegan porterhouse, Chao vegan cheese and sauteed green and red peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a vegan hoagie roll with a side vegan au jus

Burgers

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond patty, shredded lettuce, avocado, Chao vegan cheese, tomato, red onion, and vegan 1000. *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan*

Bleu Fig Burger

Bleu Fig Burger

$16.00

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with bacon, four-cheese spread (bleu, goat, ricotta, and cream cheese), crispy onions, arugula, and fig jam *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Double Royale with Cheese*

Double Royale with Cheese*

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles, and garlic mayo *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Triple Royale with Cheese

Triple Royale with Cheese

$19.00

Three 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles, and basil garlic mayo

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

black bean, cilantro and wild mushroom blend, guacamole, pico de gallo, white Bama BBQ sauce and crispy tortilla strips

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

A burger built how you like it! *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan Option*

Cow, Duck, Goat

Cow, Duck, Goat

$17.00

Goat cheese, arugula, onion marmalade, duck confit *Gluten Free Option*

Apple & Brie Chicken Burger

Apple & Brie Chicken Burger

$16.00

Housemade chicken patty, brie cheese, roasted apples, and spring mix, served with choice of side..

BOM - Blues Burger

$16.00

Broasted

Whole Damn Bird

Whole Damn Bird

$28.00

Eight pieces of crispy deliciousness served with large sides of sweet chili coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, and honey cornbread

Half Bird

Half Bird

$17.00

Sweet chili coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, house pickles

12Pc Family Style

12Pc Family Style

$38.00

Serves 3 - 4 Includes Mashed Potatoes and Coleslaw Includes Mashed Potatoes and Coleslaw

Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$16.00

Marinated Sushi-grade ahi tuna*, avocado, bell peppers, green onions, cucumber, red cabbage, and edamame over coconut rice *Gluten-Frienndly*

Volcano Poke Bowl

Volcano Poke Bowl

$17.00

Marinated sushi-grade ahi tuna*, avocado, bell peppers, green onions, cucumber, red cabbage, edamame, jalapeños & spicy aioli served over coconut rice. *Gluten-Friendly*

Phuket

Phuket

$16.00

Yellow curry sauce, power veggie mix, spiced peanuts, green onion, and cilantro served over coconut rice. Choice of chicken or tofu *Gluten Friendly* *Vegan*

Yum Yum Bowl

Yum Yum Bowl

$16.00

Marinated steak, kimchi, fried egg, yum yum sauce, and green onion served over coconut rice *Gluten-Friendly*

Tex Mex Bowl

Tex Mex Bowl

$17.00

Marinated steak, black beans, queso dip, pico, guacamole, and tortilla strips served over coconut rice *Gluten-Free Option*

Entrees

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Brisket, Jalapeno bacon, fresh jalapenos, crispy onions, and bbq sauce.

Buffalo Mac and Cheese -

Buffalo Mac and Cheese -

$17.00

Buffalo cheese sauce, bacon and green onions topped with Crispy fried chicken seasoned with Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™ and garnished with bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce drizzle

Beer Battered Walleye Dinner

Beer Battered Walleye Dinner

$23.00

Beer battered walleye served coleslaw, choice of side, and house tartar sauce.

Vegan Chorizo Mac & Cheese

Vegan Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Vegan cheese sauce and roasted bell peppers served with vegan chorizo, garnished with basil

Vegan Tofu Mac & Cheese

Vegan Tofu Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Vegan cheese sauce and roasted bell peppers served with Tofu, garnished with basil

Vegan Porterhouse Mac & Cheese

Vegan Porterhouse Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Vegan cheese sauce and roasted bell peppers served with vegan porterhouse, garnished with basil

Darling's Steak and Potatoes

Darling's Steak and Potatoes

$26.00

Sirloin cap steak seasoned with Darling’s Coffee Dry Rub™, parmesan broccolini, and rosemary smashed baby potatoes served with a side of bearnaise *Gluten-Friendly*

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$18.00

Roasted butternut squash, craisins, pumpkin seeds, sage cream

Famous Dog

Tail Chaser

Tail Chaser

$3.00

Beef flavored dog Brew! Make it a Combo!! Add Blue Buffalo chicken and brown rice dry dog food :) @tailchaserdogbrew

Tail Chaser 4-Pack

Tail Chaser 4-Pack

$8.99

Beef Flavored Dog Brew! @tailchaserdogbrew

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Small)

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Small)

$5.00
Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Large)

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Large)

$11.00
Chewy Pig's Ear

Chewy Pig's Ear

$6.00
Homemade Pup Cream

Homemade Pup Cream

$5.00

Bananas + Peanut butter + coconut oil topped with fresh whipped cream and a pup cookie

Boxer Bites

Boxer Bites

$6.00

3 House-Made pup cookies baked with Sweet Potatoes, Peanut Butter, Oats, Blueberries, & Love

K-9 Chicken

K-9 Chicken

$9.00

6 oz. grilled chicken breast served on a bed or organic jasmine brown rice, veggies, and sweet potatoes

NE Pup Burger

NE Pup Burger

$9.00

1/3 pound burger served on a bed of organic brown jasmine rice, with carrots, sweet potatoes, and celery. Topped with parsley.

Nala's Turkey Mutloaf

Nala's Turkey Mutloaf

$8.00

Sides

Honey Cornbread

$2.50

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00
Side Bacon **

Side Bacon **

$3.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Bistro Chips

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Sauce, Dressing or Topping

Choose from a wide variety of sauces, dips and condiments

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.00
Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Zoodles

$7.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.00

Desserts

Vegan Cheesecake

$9.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00
Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

20 oz. Strawberry Forzen Custard Shake

Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$7.00

20 oz. Caramel Frozen Custard Shake

Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$7.00

20 oz. Oreo Frozen Custard Shake

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

20 oz. Chocolate Frozen Custard Shake

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

20 oz. Vanilla Frozen Custard Shake

Celebration Shake

Celebration Shake

$9.00

20 oz. Frozen Custard Shake topped with Funfetti

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Give me S'more

$9.00

Vanilla custard, cold brew, and chocolate syrup. Topped with mini s'more, chocolate drizzle, and whipped cream.

Mocha Java

$9.00

Vanilla custard, cold brew, and chocolate syrup. Topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

Junior Julep

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Custard and Junior Mint candies. Topped with Junior Mints and whipped cream.

Apple Pie Shake

$9.00

Vanilla custard, oatmeal cookie crust. Topped with whipped cream and dried apples.

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Kids GRL Chicken

$7.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Block serves up hot broasted chicken, elevated bar food, delicious sandwiches, juicy burgers, dynamite rice bowls, and an excellent selection of vegan offerings. We also love to serve your furry friends so bring them into our year-round patio and sip on a signature craft cocktail created from one of our signature barrels! See you soon :)

Website

Location

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Directions

The Block Food + Drink image
The Block Food + Drink image
The Block Food + Drink image

