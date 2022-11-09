American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
The Block Food & Drink
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
The Block serves up hot broasted chicken, elevated bar food, delicious sandwiches, juicy burgers, dynamite rice bowls, and an excellent selection of vegan offerings. We also love to serve your furry friends so bring them into our year-round patio and sip on a signature craft cocktail created from one of our signature barrels! See you soon :)
Location
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
McCoy's Public House - 3801 Grand Way
No Reviews
3801 Grand Way Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
View restaurant
yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
No Reviews
4000 Minnetonka Blvd Minneapolis, MN 55416
View restaurant
The Local Irish Pub - West End
No Reviews
1607 Park Place Boulevard St. Louis Park, MN 55416
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis Park
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
More near St. Louis Park