Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve french fries

french fries image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
french fries$5.95
w/ red pepper aioli, cajun mayo & ketchup
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries$4.00
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.49
3/8 salted crinkle cut fries
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries & Bits Pizza
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Real Chopped Bacon, French Fries, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
French Fry Pizza
Garlic Aioli sauce, Parmesan cheese, French Fries, Garlic Aioli swirl
More about Johnny Boy's
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small French Fry$4.25
Small order of our delicious crispy fries
Large French Fry$5.50
Large order of our delicious crispy fries
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fry Basket$7.00
Basket of French fries served with your choice of seasoning and our Tap Sauce.
More about Tap Society
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
More about The Bad Waitress
Jefe Urban Cocina image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side o' French Fries$3.50
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small French Fries$2.00
Large French Fries$3.85
More about Carbone's Pizza
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.95
(GF available) Try them with our chipotle mayo, red pepper jelly, or white truffle aioli
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
French Fries image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$7.00
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
More about Oasis Market and Deli
French Fries image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large French Fries$3.99
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
PS Steak image

 

PS Steak

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$9.00
with Curry Bearnaise & Garam Masala Ketchup
More about PS Steak
Fly Chix - Stadium Village image

 

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.95
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Franch Fries image

 

Francis

1500 Fillmore St Ne, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
A boatload of crispy shoestring fries with your choice of sauce on the side! Need more sauce? Head to the sauce section of the menu and load up! (all sauces are GF)
More about Francis
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Pizzeria Lucca image

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$5.50
More about Pizzeria Lucca
French Fries image

FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$10.00
Served with aioli and ketchup.
More about 112 Eatery
Item pic

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Guacamole Burger and French Fries$14.00
Two Patties, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Taberna Aioli!
Taberna Burger and French Fries$12.00
Two Freshly Ground USDA Choice Beef Patties, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Taberna Aioli and served on a Brioche bun. Accompanied with French Fries
French Fries$5.00
Crispy, Golden French Fries! Served with Ketchup
More about Taberna
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Large French Fries$5.80
Fiery Feta French Fries$7.25
Fries Topped With Spicy Feta, Crumbled Feta, Oregano
Street Doner French Fries$11.00
Fries Topped With Greek Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Feta, Pickled Onion & Fresh Mint
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
Sidebar at Surdyk's image

HAMBURGERS • CHEESE

Sidebar at Surdyk's

303 East Hennepin Ave Suite 2, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (71 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
Handcut French Fries, Sea Salt, Ketchup
More about Sidebar at Surdyk's
KIDS All Beef Burger Slider & A Side Of French Fries image

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS All Beef Burger Slider & A Side Of French Fries$12.99
KIDS Chickie Fingers & A Side Of French Fries$12.99
French Fries
More about Chickies - Mall of America
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
Side of cilantro aioli.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet
French Fries image

FRENCH FRIES

Spoon and Stable

211 N. First St Suite 150, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
French Fries$9.00
béarnaise powder, parmesan, fines herbes (veg)
More about Spoon and Stable

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Lobsters

Home Fries

Noodle Salad

Falafel Sandwiches

Garlic Parmesan

Chili

Papaya Salad

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston