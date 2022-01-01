French fries in Minneapolis
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|french fries
|$5.95
w/ red pepper aioli, cajun mayo & ketchup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Side French Fries
|$4.00
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$4.49
3/8 salted crinkle cut fries
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|French Fries & Bits Pizza
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Real Chopped Bacon, French Fries, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
|French Fry Pizza
Garlic Aioli sauce, Parmesan cheese, French Fries, Garlic Aioli swirl
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Small French Fry
|$4.25
Small order of our delicious crispy fries
|Large French Fry
|$5.50
Large order of our delicious crispy fries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|French Fry Basket
|$7.00
Basket of French fries served with your choice of seasoning and our Tap Sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Side o' French Fries
|$3.50
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Small French Fries
|$2.00
|Large French Fries
|$3.85
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$5.95
(GF available) Try them with our chipotle mayo, red pepper jelly, or white truffle aioli
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$7.00
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$2.99
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Large French Fries
|$3.99
PS Steak
510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$9.00
with Curry Bearnaise & Garam Masala Ketchup
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$4.95
Francis
1500 Fillmore St Ne, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$6.00
A boatload of crispy shoestring fries with your choice of sauce on the side! Need more sauce? Head to the sauce section of the menu and load up! (all sauces are GF)
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$6.00
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$10.00
Served with aioli and ketchup.
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Guacamole Burger and French Fries
|$14.00
Two Patties, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Taberna Aioli!
|Taberna Burger and French Fries
|$12.00
Two Freshly Ground USDA Choice Beef Patties, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Taberna Aioli and served on a Brioche bun. Accompanied with French Fries
|French Fries
|$5.00
Crispy, Golden French Fries! Served with Ketchup
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park
|Large French Fries
|$5.80
|Fiery Feta French Fries
|$7.25
Fries Topped With Spicy Feta, Crumbled Feta, Oregano
|Street Doner French Fries
|$11.00
Fries Topped With Greek Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Feta, Pickled Onion & Fresh Mint
HAMBURGERS • CHEESE
Sidebar at Surdyk's
303 East Hennepin Ave Suite 2, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$7.00
Handcut French Fries, Sea Salt, Ketchup
Chickies - Mall of America
60 east broadway, bloomington
|KIDS All Beef Burger Slider & A Side Of French Fries
|$12.99
|KIDS Chickie Fingers & A Side Of French Fries
|$12.99
|French Fries
Sonora Grill Nicollet
1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|French Fries
|$5.00
Side of cilantro aioli.