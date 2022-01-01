Street tacos in Minneapolis
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Street Tacos
|$10.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef, pork al pastor, carnitas, grilled steak, or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, a lime wedge, and tomatillo salsa.
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Street Tacos
|$12.95
3 warm corn tortillas filled with tinga chicken, verde chicken, or carnitas. Topped with queso fresco, onions, fresh jalapeños, cilantro and a side of pico de gallo.