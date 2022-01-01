Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve street tacos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$10.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef, pork al pastor, carnitas, grilled steak, or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, a lime wedge, and tomatillo salsa.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$12.95
3 warm corn tortillas filled with tinga chicken, verde chicken, or carnitas. Topped with queso fresco, onions, fresh jalapeños, cilantro and a side of pico de gallo.
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos$12.95
Choice of chicken or shrimp, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, avocado sauce, in soft flour tortillas. (3)
More about The Local Irish Pub

