Mexico City Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

6416 W Lake St

Saint Louis Park, MN 55426

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Enchilada Platter
Street Taco Platter

online appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Freshly made chips with our homemade Salsa Roja (Spicy) and Salsa Verde (tomatillo).

Chips and Queso

$4.00

Fresh tortilla chips served with homemade Queso dip.

Guacamole And Chips

Guacamole And Chips

$6.50+

Freshly made tortilla chips with our delicious homemade guacamole-serves four.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.95

Freshly made tortilla chips with your choice or meat or veggies. Topped with melted queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.

Tostadas

$9.75

Crispy, flat tortilla shells with beans and your choice of meat or veggie. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream.

Plantains with Queso Fresco and Crema

$5.75

Fried Plantains topped with sour cream and queso fresco

Sope

Sope

$3.95

Homemade masa base, topped with refried beans, choice or protein, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream. Side of Salsa.

online entrees

Large Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat or veggie, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce.

Burrito

$10.99

14 " Flour Tortilla filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, your choice of meat or veggie, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.

Bowls

$10.99

Our delicious Burrito fillings without the flour tortilla! Includes: Lettuce, mexican rice, your choice of meat or veggie, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.

Fajita Bowl

$11.95

Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.85

A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Includes sides of lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.55

A large flour tortilla with a generous amount of melted cheese. Served with sides of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Enchilada Platter

Enchilada Platter

$12.95

Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Topped with one of our homemade sauces: A spicy roja, a medium verde (tomatillo) or traditional spiced mole. Serve with mexican rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno Platter

Chile Relleno Platter

$13.75

Grilled pasilla chile stuffed with queso fresco cheese and covered in a warm red salsa. Serve with rice and beans.

Torta

$12.75

Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat or veggie. Toppings include: Beans, Lettuce, Sliced tomato, sliced queso fresco, avocado and mayo.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$13.75

Our Large Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat. Toppings include; beans, lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, mexican sausage, ham, sliced queso fresco, and a fried egg.

Torta Milanesa

$13.50

Mexican sandwich with a thin breaded chicken breast. Toppings include: refried beans, lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced queso fresco, avocado and mayo.

Taco Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$9.85

Warm tortillas chips cooked with delicious homemade salsa. Topped with egg, sour cream, queso fresco and onion. Add steak or chicken for additional charge.

Quesabirria w/ consome

$13.45

Tortilla soaked and crisped on grill. Filled with barbacoa, cilantro, onion and cheese. Served with a side of beeth broth consome.

online Tacos

Street Taco Platter

Street Taco Platter

$13.45

Your choice of three street style tacos on double corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro and raw onion with sides of refried beans, Mexican rice and salsa. *Extra charge fish/shrimp/Steak/barbacoa

Fish Taco Platter

$14.85

Three grilled fish tacos on corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco and avocado. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Shrimp Taco Platter

$14.85

Chipotle Marinated and grilled shrimp. Tacos on small double corn tortillas with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Taco Asada -steak

$3.85

Chopped seasoned steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.

Taco Barbacoa -shredded beef

$3.85

Slow cooked and seasoned shredded beef. Served in corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.

Taco Carnitas - pork

$3.45

Slow cooked shredded pork. Served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions.

Taco Chicken Tinga

$3.45

A Spicy Slow cooked shredded chicken (cooked with onion). Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro and raw onions. (cooked onion cannot be removed from tinga. Only raw onion topping can be removed).

Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.45

Grilled, marinated chopped chicken on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.

Taco Chorizo

$3.45

Seasoned Mexican Sausage

Taco Pastor

$3.45

Taco Veggie

$3.45

Veggie mix of seasoned and grilled bell peppers, corn and onions. Served on corn tortillas and topped with queso fresco and sour cream.

Taco Fish

$4.15

Grilled seasoned cod served on corn tortillas with lettuce, Pico de gallo and queso fresco and avocado.

Taco Shrimp

$4.15

Grilled, chipotle marinated shrimp on corn tortillas with lettuce, queso fresco, pico and avocado.

online sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Mexican Rice cooked with a seasoned tomato sauce.

Refried Pinto Beans

$3.00

Homemade Refried Pinto Beans topped with Queso fresco.

Whole Black Beans

$3.00

Small Guacamole

$3.75

Large Guacamole

$6.50

Queso Dip

$2.50

A Homemade warm melted cheese dip.

Sour Cream

$1.00

Mole Sauce

$3.00

kids meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$6.50

Small Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla. Served with a mini-churro, and side of rice or fries.

Kids Taco Meal

$6.50

One taco (grilled chicken, carnitas) or topped with shredded cheese. Served on a soft corn tortilla. Comes with side of lettuce, a mini-churro, and choice of rice or fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Fried Chicken Nuggets served with a mini churro, and choice of rice or fries.

Beverages

Diet Pepsi/coke(12 oz )

Diet Pepsi/coke(12 oz )

$1.50

Pepsi (12 oz)

$1.50

Sprite (12 oz)

$1.50
Coke 16 Oz Can

Coke 16 Oz Can

$2.75
Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.75

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.75

Jarrito Tamarind

$2.75Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.95
Jarrito Pineapple

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.75

Jarrito Lime

$2.75
Sidral Mundet (apple soda)

Sidral Mundet (apple soda)

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50
San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$2.75Out of stock
Horchata

Horchata

$4.25Out of stock

sweetened cinnamon, milk and rice water drink.

Sangria Bottle (Non-alcoholic)

$2.75Out of stock

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$4.25
Agua Fresca (Watermelon)

Agua Fresca (Watermelon)

$4.25Out of stock
Jumex Mango

Jumex Mango

$3.00

Orange Juice (breakfast)

$3.50

Jumex

$3.00

Cafe De Olla

$3.50

Latte

$4.75

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

DESSERTS

Churro Bites

$5.50

Bite size pastries coated in cinnamon and sugar

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Flan Napolitano

$4.50

Delicious Baked Caramel Custard

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Churro

$2.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Made-to-Order Mexican Food!

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park, MN 55426

Mexico City Cafe image
Mexico City Cafe image
Mexico City Cafe image

