Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro 7115 Cedar Lake Rd

2,734 Reviews

$$

7115 Cedar Lake Rd

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich Pita
Build Your Own Bowl
Spicy Gyro Pita

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices

Street Doner French Fries

Street Doner French Fries

$11.25

Fries Topped With Greek Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Feta, Pickled Onion & Fresh Mint

Fiery Feta French Fries

Fiery Feta French Fries

$8.00

Fries Topped With Spicy Feta, Crumbled Feta, Oregano

Roasted Red Pepper Feta Spread

Roasted Red Pepper Feta Spread

$6.75

Delicious Blend Of Greek Cheeses Blended With Spices

Afghani Eggplant

Afghani Eggplant

$8.00

Eggplant Cooked In Tomato, Garlic & Spices. Topped With Yogurt

Falafels (5 pc)

Falafels (5 pc)

$6.50

Chickpeas Combined With Fresh Herbs & Spices. Served With Cilantro Lime Tahini

Cheesy Gyro Fries

Cheesy Gyro Fries

$9.25

Fries Topped With Nacho Cheese & Gyro Meat

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Breaded Shrimp Served With Sweet Chili

Mezze Sampler

$12.50

3 Cold Dips (Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy Feta) 1 Hot Choice Of Protein

Guilty Greek Waffle Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Bed of Waffle Fries topped with Garlic Sauce, Tzatziki, Tomato+Cucumber, Feta, Olives! CANNOT DECONSTRUCT

Classic Pitas

Gyro Sandwich Pita

Gyro Sandwich Pita

$9.20

Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki

Spicy Gyro Pita

Spicy Gyro Pita

$9.20

Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Spicy Tzatziki

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$9.20

Rotisserie Chicken Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Fries Inside, Onion & Tzatziki

Steak Shawarma Pita

Steak Shawarma Pita

$10.00

Rotisserie Steak Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Fries Inside, Onion & Tzatziki

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$8.50

Veggie Falafel Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki

Coconut Shrimp Pita

Coconut Shrimp Pita

$10.00

Shrimp Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki

Specialty Pitas

Spicy Gyro Apollo Pita

Spicy Gyro Apollo Pita

$13.00

Gyro Meat With Spicy Feta Smothered On Pita Topped With Onion, Tomato, Pickled Jalapenos, Crumbled Feta, Fries Inside, Oregano & Spicy Tzatziki

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$13.00

Gyro Meat Topped With Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Olives, Cucumber, Oregano & Tzatziki

Screaming Spicy Gyro

Screaming Spicy Gyro

$12.00

Gyro Meat Topped With Habanero Chutney, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Spicy Tzatziki

Philly Gyro

Philly Gyro

$13.00

Gyro Meat Topped Sauteed Onion & Pepper With Choice Of Cheese

Middle Eastern Style Pita

$13.00

Our style pita with fries stuffed inside, choice protein, spicy level choice, topped with Zesty garlic sauce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles & Sumac

Specialty Doner Wraps

Street Doner Wrap

Street Doner Wrap

$12.75

European Style On A Large Lebanese Flatbread, Stuffed With Protein, Fries Inside, Tomato+Cucumber Pickled Onion & Garlic Sauce. Also Arabic Style Available

Middle Eastern Doner Wrap

Middle Eastern Doner Wrap

$13.00

Large Lebanese Flatbread Stuffed with Protein, Fries Inside, Garlic Sauce, Tomato+Cucumber, Onions, Cabbage Slaw & Pickles

Greek Style Doner Wrap

Greek Style Doner Wrap

$13.00

Large Lebanese Flatbread Stuffed with Protein, Fries Inside, Tzatziki Or Spicy Tzatziki, Tomato+Cucumber, Crumbled Feta, Onions & Kalamata Olives

Apollo Style Doner Wrap

Apollo Style Doner Wrap

$13.00

Large Lebanese Flatbread Stuffed with Protein, Fries Inside, Spicy Whipped Feta, Jalapeno/Banana Pepper Relish, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta & Spicy Tzatziki

Plates

Comes With Pita, Sauce, Small Salad & Choice Of Rice, French Fries Or Hummus
Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.00

Rotisserie Lamb & Beef Shaved Daily

Saffron Chicken Kabob

Saffron Chicken Kabob

$15.00

48 Hour Marinated Chicken In Freshly Ground Spices & Herbs

Spicy Apollo Plate

$15.00

Rotisserie Lamb & Beef Topped With Spicy Feta, Jalapeno Banana Pepper Relish, Crumbled Feta & Oregano. Come

Spicy Afghani Chicken Korma

Spicy Afghani Chicken Korma

$14.00

Slow Cooked Chicken In Curry Sauce

Steak Shawarma Plate

Steak Shawarma Plate

$15.50

Rotisserie Cooked Steak Marinated In 12 Spicy Blend.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.00

Rotisserie Cooked Chicken Marinated In 12 Spice Blend

Street Bowls

Build Your Own Delicious Bowl With Our Fresh Ingredients
Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.00
Basic Bowl

Basic Bowl

$12.50

Pick your Base And Protein, Toppings are Shredded Romaine, Onion, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Street Bowl

Greek Street Bowl

$13.00

Choose Your Base & Protein. Toppings are Tomato+Cucucmber, Onion, Feta, Olives, Tzatziki or Spicy Tzatziki Choice

Middle Eastern Bowl

Middle Eastern Bowl

$13.00

Pick Base & Protein. Toppings are Tomato+Cucumber, Cabbage Slaw, Purple Cabbage, Pickles & Zesty Garlic Sauce

Doner Bowl

Doner Bowl

$13.25

Preset Bowl with Shredded Romaine, Tomato+Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Crumbled Feta, Zesty Garlic Sauce & Fries (This bowl cannot be de-constructed in any way, No Exceptions)

Apollo Bowl

$13.50

Pick base and protein, Spicy Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Tomato+Cucumber, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Pickled Jalapenos

Doner Plate

Protein, Rice, Fries, Greek Salad & Pickled Veggies, Lebanese Flat Bread Topped With Zesty Garlic Sauce and you choose level of spice

Gyro Doner Plate

$20.00

Chicken Doner Plate

$20.00

Steak Doner Plate

$20.00

Falafel Doner Plate

$18.00

Gyro & Chicken Doner Plate

$20.00

Salads

Romaine Greek Salad

Romaine Greek Salad

$9.00
Hortaki Greek Salad

Hortaki Greek Salad

$10.00

Authentic Village Salad. Healthy & Fresh Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Blocks of Feta, Oregano and lemon. Dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil And Aged Red Wine Vinegar.

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$5.80

Pita

$1.00

4oz Veggie Cup

$0.75

Rice

$2.50

Dessert

Pistachio Baklava

$2.25
Walnut Almond Baklava

Walnut Almond Baklava

$3.25
Loukemades (Classic)

Loukemades (Classic)

$7.00

Greek Honey, Walnut, Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar

Loukemades (Yaya)

Loukemades (Yaya)

$7.00

Nutella, Crushed Oreos, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar

Loukemades (Karamella)

Loukemades (Karamella)

$7.00Out of stock

Caramel, chocolate toffee bits, walnuts, cinnamon, powdered sugar

Loukemades (O.G.)

$7.50

Whipped Feta & Thyme mousse served over Greek honey cinnamon and pistachios Greek donuts always made to order

Baklava Ice Cream (Locally Made) for Arianas

$6.50

Baklava ice cream family size (locally made) for Ariana

$12.00Out of stock

Pistachio baklava with chocolate drizzle

$2.25

Harissa cake

$2.25

Sauces

Tzatziki

$1.00

Spicy Tzatziki

$1.00

Zesty Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Cilantro Lime Tahini

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$1.00

Red Harissa

$1.00

Green Schug

$1.00

Habanero Chutney

$1.90

2oz Spicy Whipped Feta

$1.25

2oz Nacho Cheese

$1.00

2oz Hummus

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.50

Drinks

(C) SpinDrift

$2.75Out of stock

Bottled Drink/Mexican Cokes (B)

$2.80

12 oz Can Soda (C)

$1.65

Craft Lemonades

$3.00

16 oz tall can soda

$2.25

Bang drink

$2.75Out of stock

Arizona tea Arnie palmer

$2.00Out of stock
