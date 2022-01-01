Fish tacos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish tacos
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Chili lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn & black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled walleye , mango avocado salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Seafood Taco Platter (serve 2) shrimp and fish 6 TACOS
|$30.00
|Seafood taco platter (serve 3-4) shrimp and fish 10 TACOS
|$44.00
10 tacos, corn tortilla, lettuce grill shrimp or fish, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chips and salsa
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos.
|$14.00
Chile lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn and black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Three Crisp Fried Tilapia Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour Tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made pico, Chipotle Mayo, and Shredded Lettuce.
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered cod, sriracha mayo, cabbage carrot slaw, avocado and fresh lime. Served in flour tortillas
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$10.99
Hand breaded and golden fried fish, topped with pico de gallo and our five to eight club slaw in corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Blackened Fish tacos
|$15.00
mahi mahi | pico slaw | radish | cilantro-lime crème| organic spring greens | white balsamic vinaigrette (gluten-free)
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos.
|$14.00
Chili lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn & black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas topped with hand battered golden fried cod, slaw and our signature spicy aioli.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Taco Fish
|$3.75
Grilled seasoned cod served on corn tortillas with lettuce, Pico de gallo and queso fresco and avocado.
|Fish Taco Platter
|$13.55
Three grilled fish tacos on corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco and avocado. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Baja Fish Taco
|$3.75
Crispy Fried Fish, Creamy Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Baja Sauce and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.