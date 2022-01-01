Fish tacos in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Chili lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn & black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled walleye , mango avocado salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Taco Platter (serve 2) shrimp and fish 6 TACOS$30.00
Seafood taco platter (serve 3-4) shrimp and fish 10 TACOS$44.00
10 tacos, corn tortilla, lettuce grill shrimp or fish, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chips and salsa
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos.$14.00
Chile lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn and black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
More about Longfellow Grill
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$14.99
Three Crisp Fried Tilapia Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour Tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made pico, Chipotle Mayo, and Shredded Lettuce.
More about Fireside Foundry
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
So Cal Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Local Roots
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
More about Edina Grill
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered cod, sriracha mayo, cabbage carrot slaw, avocado and fresh lime. Served in flour tortillas
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.
More about The Freehouse
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$10.99
Hand breaded and golden fried fish, topped with pico de gallo and our five to eight club slaw in corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish tacos$15.00
mahi mahi | pico slaw | radish | cilantro-lime crème| organic spring greens | white balsamic vinaigrette (gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos.$14.00
Chili lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn & black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas topped with hand battered golden fried cod, slaw and our signature spicy aioli.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Fish$3.75
Grilled seasoned cod served on corn tortillas with lettuce, Pico de gallo and queso fresco and avocado.
Fish Taco Platter$13.55
Three grilled fish tacos on corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco and avocado. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Baja Fish Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$3.75
Crispy Fried Fish, Creamy Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Baja Sauce and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.
More about The Lowry
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
mahi mahi in beer battered tempura, cabbage, baja aioli, pickled red onion, pico tomatillo, cilantro, jalapeños.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

Map

