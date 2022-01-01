Beef fried rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Beef Fried Rice
|$13.95
|#36 Beef Potatoe, Eggroll, Fried Rice
|$10.95
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Beef Fried Rice
|$9.25
Beef Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Beef Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Beef Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Beef Tropical Fried Rice
|$13.95