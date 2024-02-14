- Home
AMA Sushi
5033 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55410
Kitchen
kitchen appetizer
- Vegetable Gyoza$5.25
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
- Edamame$4.95
Japanese soy bean
- Cheese Wonton$5.75
4 pieces
- Harumaki$5.75
4 pieces. Fried spring roll
- Gyoza$5.75
6 pieces. Pan-fried pork dumplings
- Shumai$5.75
6 pieces. Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Tofu Tempura$6.75
6 pieces
- Vegetable Tempura App$6.75
7 pieces, batter fried mixed vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura - App$6.75
3 shrimps, 4 vegetables. Batter fried with vegetable and tempura sauce
- Chicken Tempura - App$6.95
3 chickens, 4 vegetables. Batter fried with vegetable and tempura sauce
- Soft Shell Crab$6.75
- Hamachi Kama$8.95
- Agedashi Tofu$6.75
- Fried Calamari$6.75
- Chicken Yakitori$5.00
- Beef Yakitori$6.00
- Shrimp Yakitori$6.00
- Scallop Yakitori$6.95
single tempura
Tibetan food
hibachi
fried rice
lo mein noodle
udon noodles
Soba noodles
teriyaki
- Tofu Teriyaki$12.95
Lightly fried bean curd over sautéed veg with teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
Grilled chicken and veg with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled beef and veg with teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled shrimp and veg with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled salmon and veg with teriyaki sauce
Tempura (Dinner)
Kitchen Entrée (Katsu)
side orders
- Fried Rice$5.00
- Small Noodle$5.00
- White Rice$3.00
- Chicken$7.00
- Egg$2.00
- Tofu$2.50
- Vegtable$5.00
- Sushi Rice$3.75
- Steak Side$8.00
- Shrimp$8.00
- Salmon$8.00
- Scallop$8.00
- Cream Cheese **$1.00
- Ginger$1.00
- Wasabi$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Eel Sauce$0.50
- Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Katsu Sauce$0.50
- Sriracha Spicy Sauce$0.50
- Momo Sauce Spicy$0.50
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$0.50
- Soy Paper ****$1.00
- Jalapeños$1.00
- Chopsticks$0.25
- 2 Soy Sauce$0.25
- Crunch$1.00
- Sauce on the Side$0.50
Sushi bar
sushi bar appetizers
- Sushi Appetizer$8.95
Raw. 4 pieces of chef's choice sushi
- Octopus Tako Sunomono$7.95
Raw. Octopus sashimi in ponzu sauce
- Seafood Sunomono$7.95
Raw. Assorted sashimi in ponzu sauce
- 2 Pieces Tuna Dumpling$7.95
Raw. Spicy crab meat and avocado wrapped by thin sliced tuna
- Sashimi Appetizer$8.95
Raw. 6 pieces of chef ’s choice sashimi
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$9.95
Raw
- Seared White Tuna Tataki$8.95
Raw. Seared white tuna sashimi with yuzu and eel sauce
- Tuna Tataki$8.95
Raw. Seared thin slices of tuna by ponzu sauce and spicy sauce
- Tuna Tartare$7.95
Raw
- Salmon Tartare$7.95
Raw
- Golden Salmon$7.95
Raw. Spicy crab meat wrapped with fresh torched salmon, served Shiro miso, yuzu sauce, and seaweed salad
- Kani Tempura Appetizer$7.95
Lightly fried crab stick (5 pieces)
Sushi/Sashimi a La Carte
- Zuwaigani Snow Crab$5.95
- Tomago Egg$1.75
Raw
- Saba Mackerel$2.50
Raw
- Ebi Boiled Shrimp$2.00
Raw
- Tako Octopus$2.00
Raw
- Ika Squid$2.00
Raw
- Kani Crab Stick$2.00
Raw
- Red Snapper$2.50
Raw
- Escolar White Tuna$2.50
Raw
- Masago Smelt Roe$2.25
Raw
- Hokki Gai Surf Clams$2.25
Raw
- Hotategai Scallop$2.50
Raw
- Unagi Eel$2.50
Raw
- Salmon Roe Ikura$2.75
Raw
- Amaebi Jumbo Shrimp$3.75
Raw
- Maguro Tuna$2.50
Raw
- Sake Salmon$2.50
Raw
- Hamachi Yellowtail$2.50
Raw
- Smoked Salmon$2.50
Raw
- Tobiko Flying Fish Roe$2.50
Raw
- Inari Tofu$2.00
Raw
- Uni Sea Urchin$5.50
Raw
- Maguro Bluefin Tuna$3.95
- Tuna Belly Toro$5.95
- Salmon Belly$3.95
- Striped Bass$2.50
Sushi & Sashimi Entrées
- Maki Combo$13.95
A combination of tuna salmon and California roll
- Spicy Maki Combo$13.95
A combination of tuna salmon and California roll
- 1 Fried Vegetables Vegetable Deluxe$16.95
9 pieces vegetable sushi and vegetable tempura roll
- Unagi Don$16.95
Eel on a bed of seasoned rice
- Chirashi$17.95
9 pieces assorted sashimi over rice
- Sushi Regular$16.95
7 pieces sushi and California roll
- Sushi Deluxe$19.75
9 pieces sushi and tuna roll
- 12 Pieces Sashimi Regular$17.95
- 15 Pieces Sashimi Deluxe$21.95
- Tri-Color Sushi$16.95
3 pieces tuna, 3 pieces salmon, and 3 pieces yellowtail
- Tri-Color Sashimi$16.95
3 pieces tuna, 3 pieces salmon, and 3 pieces yellowtail
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$21.95
5 pieces sushi, 9 pieces sashimi, and California roll
- Sushi Bucket$40.95
5 pieces sushi, 9 pieces sashimi and California roll, and 2 Chef’s choice special rolls
- Love Bucket$38.95
poke bowls
raw maki & temaki
- Yellowtail Roll$5.75
- Scallop Roll$5.75
- Tuna Roll$5.75
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$5.75
- Tuna Avocado Roll$5.75
- Salmon Roll$5.75
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$5.75
- Salmon Avocado Roll$5.75
- Toro Roll$7.95
- Toro Avocado Roll$7.95
- Toro Cucumber Roll$7.95
- White Fish Tuna Avocado$5.75
- White Fish Tuna Cucumber$5.75
- Spicy Tuna Roll$5.75
- Spicy Salmon Roll$5.75
- Alaska Roll$5.75
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber
- New York Roll$5.75
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$5.75
- Spicy California Roll$5.75
- Classic Roll$7.95
- Soy Paper *$1.00
cooked maki & temaki
- Smoked Salmon Roll$6.00
- 2 Shrimp Tempura Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.00
- 2 Chicken Tempura Chicken Tempura Roll$6.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$6.00
- Eel Cucumber$6.00
- Boston Roll$6.00
Fresh shrimp, cucumber, spinach, avocado, and mayonnaise
- Philadelphia Roll$6.00
Cheese, avocado, and smoked salmon
- Salmon Tempura Roll$7.20
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$6.00
- Soft Shell Crab Spider Roll$7.20
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, and tobiko
- Shrimp Roll$6.00
- Shrimp Avocado Roll$6.00
- Shrimp Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Spicy Kani Roll$6.00
- Kani Roll$6.00
- Kani Tempura Roll$6.00
Imitation crab
- Spicy Kani Roll *$6.00
- California$6.00
- Spicy California$6.00
- Soy Paper **$1.00
- Cream Cheese *$1.00
- California Roll$6.00
vegetarian maki & temaki
- Sweet Potato Roll$5.00
- Type of Gourd Kampyo Roll$5.00
- Pickled Radish Oshinko Roll$5.00
- 1 Asparagus A.A.C. Roll$5.00
- Avocado and Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Spring Mix Roll$5.00
- Seaweed Salad Roll$5.00
- Fried Banana Roll$5.00
- Apple Roll$5.00
- Minneapolis Roll$5.00
Apple, cucumber, avocado
- Fat Roll Futo Maki$6.00
Cucumber, oshinko, kampyo, tomago
- Broccoli Tempura Roll$5.00
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$5.00
- Avocado Tempura Roll$5.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Asparagus Roll$5.00
- Broccoli Roll$5.00
- Peanut Avocado Roll$5.00
- Mango Roll$5.00
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$5.00
- Carrots Roll$5.00
- Soy Paper ***$1.00
Chef's Special Rolls
- Ama Roll *$14.95
- November Roll$14.95
- S** on the Beach Roll *$13.95
- Lungta Roll *$14.95
- Snow White Roll$14.75
- Buddha Roll$11.00
- Green Dragon Roll *$12.95
- Naruto Roll *$10.95
- Rainbow Roll$12.00
- Spicy Girl Roll *$13.95
- Phoenix Roll$13.95
- Angry Dragon Roll *$13.95
Raw. Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and mango, topped with spicy crab served with spicy mayo & eel sauce and our Chef's special sauce
- Crazy Tuna Roll *$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna & cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna & avocado finished with puzu chilli sauce & Katsuo mirin flake on the top, Chef’s special sauce
- Kiss of Fire Roll*$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and cucumber inside, on the top covered with avocado, jalapeño, and Chef’s special sauce
- Butterfly Roll*$14.95
Raw. Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, crab, and cheese inside. Spicy crab, with soy paper, eel sauce, and Chef’s special sauce
- Beauty & the Beast*$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna & cucumber inside, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, yellowtail, avocado, and Chef’s special sauce
- Sweetheart Roll*$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna, crunch, avocado, and fresh tuna on top
- Rainbow Dragon*$13.95
Raw. Shrimp tempura & cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocado finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce crunch on top
- Momo Roll*$14.75
Raw. Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, topped with eel, avocado, seaweed salad / red tobiko, and Chef's special sauce
- Crazy Monkey Roll$11.75
Raw. Inside cream cheese, fried bananas. Topped with crab meat, Japanese mayo, and Chef’s special sauce
- Tibet Mountain Roll$14.75
Steak, avocado, and cheese topped with crunchy topping, and Chef's Special sauce
- Dragon Roll*$11.95
California roll topped with eel, avocado, and massago, Chef’s special sauce
- Dynamite Roll*$11.95
Salmon, kani crab, and cream cheese - deep-fried, Chef’s special sauce
- Burning Tree Roll*$11.95
Deep-fried tuna, avocado, and crab meat with 3 kinds of sauce, Chef's Special sauce
- Northeast Roll *$13.95
Deep-fried California roll topped with spicy tuna & jalapeño on the top finished with Chef’s special sauce
- Volcano Roll *$13.95
Deep-fried white fish, spicy kani, and spicy yellowtail on top, Chef’s special sauce
- Lucky 7 Roll*$12.00
Deep-fried smoked salmon, cream cheese, massago, avocado, wasabi, tobiko, eel, spicy mayo, and our Chef’s special sauce
- Scorpion Roll$14.70
Spicy crab meat, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crunchy tobiko, and avocado inside finished with eel sauce & spicy mayo, and Chef’s special sauce
- Black Dragon Roll *$13.95
- Ama Roll **$14.95
Oshinko kompyo, smoked salmon, yellowtail, tuna, and tobiko with soy paper and Chef's special sauce
- November's Roll *$14.95
Inside white fish. Spicy crab, cilantro, jalapeño, soy paper, and Chef's special sauce
- Crispy Crab Roll *$11.95
- Chef's Special Roll *$15.95
- No 9 Roll$15.95
Kids Menu ( under 10 years)
kid's menu (Copy)
- Kid's Vegetable Teriyaki Box$9.75
- Kid's Vegetable Tempura Box$9.75
- Kid's Tofu Teriyaki Box$9.75
- Kid's Chicken Tempura Box$10.75
- Kid's Shrimp Tempura Box$11.75
- Kid's Shrimp Teriyaki Box$12.75
- Kid's Beef Teriyaki Box$11.75
- Kid's Chicken Teriyaki Box$10.75
- Kid's Chicken Katsu Box$10.75
- Kid's Pork Katsu Box$11.75
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Japeneses & Tibetan cuisine
5033 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55410