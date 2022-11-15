A map showing the location of Great Wall RestaurantView gallery
Chinese

Great Wall Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4515 FRANCE AVE S

Edina, MN 55410

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Wonton (8)
Egg Rolls (2)
Sesame Chicken 🌶️

Appetizer

Egg Rolls (2)

$6.75

2 pieces

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2)

$6.75

2 pieces

Fried Dumplings (6)

$8.45

6 pieces

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$8.45

6 pieces

Cream Cheese Wonton (8)

$6.45

8 pieces

Sesame Shrimp Toast (4)

$9.95

4 pieces

Barbecued Spare Ribs (4)

$14.95Out of stock

4 pieces

Barbecued Pork Stirred Fried

$9.45

Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$9.45

8 pieces

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup🌶️

$4.80

Cup / Pint

Shredded Pork with Szechuan Cabbage Soup

$4.80

Cup / Pint

Wonton Soup

$4.25

Cup / Pint

Egg Drop Soup

$4.25

Cup / Pint

Specialties

Sliced Pork, Chicken & Shrimp with Scallions

$17.95

Sliced Leg of Lamb, Szechuan Style🌶️

$17.95

Double Sauteed Lamb🌶️

$18.95

Chinese Utopia

$17.95

Seafood Delight

$21.25

Hunan Triple Crown🌶️

$21.25

Szechuan Duck with Walnuts🌶️

$20.75

Sizzling Duck🌶️

$20.75

Crispy Boneless Duck

$20.75

Chicken

Sesame Chicken 🌶️

$16.75

Spicy

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.95

Tangerine Chicken 🌶️

$17.75

Spicy

Ta Chien Chicken 🌶️

$16.75

Spicy

Kung Pao Chicken 🌶️

$16.75

Spicy

Chicken in Garlic Sauce 🌶️

$16.75

Spicy

Sizzling Hot Chicken 🌶️

$18.95

Spicy

General Tso's Chicken 🌶️

$17.95

Spicy

Chicken with Walnuts

$15.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$15.95

Chicken Almond Ding

$15.95

Chicken with Snow Peapods

$15.95

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$15.95

Mandarin Chicken 🌶️

$17.95

Spicy

Lemon Chicken

$16.95

Beef

Beef with Broccoli🌶️

$16.95

Tangerine Beef🌶️

$18.75

Beef with Snow Peapods

$16.25

Mongolian Beef

$16.25

Beef in Garlic Sauce🌶️

$16.95

Beef in Orange Flavor🌶️

$16.95

Sesame Beef🌶️

$17.25

Beef Szechuan Style🌶️

$16.95

Beef with Tomatoes & Green Pepper

$16.25

Mandarin Beef🌶️

$18.25

Pork

Moo Shu Pork

$15.95

Barbecued Pork with Snow Peapods

$15.95

Double Sauteed Pork with Distinctive Sauce🌶️

$16.95

Sweet & Sour Pork

$15.95

Pork in Garlic Sauce🌶️

$16.95

Mandarin Pork🌶️

$17.25

Seafood

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$19.95

Scallops with Garlic Sauce🌶️

$19.95

Honey Walnut Shrimp (Cantonese Style)

$20.95

Golden Sand Prawns🌶️

$20.95

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$18.50

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$18.50

Prawns Sauteed in Hot Spicy Sauce🌶️

$18.50

Prawns in Garlic Sauce🌶️

$18.50

Great Wall Shrimp🌶️

$18.50

Sesame Shrimp🌶️

$19.95

Kung Pao Shrimp🌶️

$19.95

Crispy Shrimp🌶️

$19.95

Mandarin Shrimp🌶️

$19.95

Mandarin Scallops🌶️

$19.95

Kung Pao Fish Filet🌶️

$19.95

Fish Filet in Ginger Sauce

$19.95

Vegetables & Bean-Curd

Buddha's Delight

$13.95

Broccoli & Mushrooms with Oyster Sauce

$13.95

Dried, Crispy & Juicy String Beans

$13.95

Bean-Curd Family Style🌶️

$14.25

Minced Pork Sauteed with Spicy Bean-Curd🌶️

$14.25

Eggplant Sauteed in Garlic Sauce🌶️

$14.25

Broccoli Sauteed in Garlic Sauce🌶️

$14.25

Mock Duck with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Noodles

Combo Lo Mein

$14.50

Beef Lo Mein

$13.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.95

Pork Lo Mein

$12.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.95

Noodles with Sesame Paste🌶️

$12.25

Pad Thai with Tofu🌶️

$15.95

Pad Thai with Chicken🌶️

$15.95

Beef Chow Fun

$16.95

Udon Noodle Shanghai Style

$16.95

Singapore Street Noodle🌶️

$16.95

Egg Foo Yung

Shrimp Egg Foo Yung

$10.50

Pork Egg Foo Yung

$9.95

Chicken Egg Foo Yung

$9.95

Vegetable Egg Foo Yung

$9.95

Chow Mein & Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00+

Take Out Only

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00+

Take Out Only

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$8.00+

Take Out Only

Beef Fried Rice

$8.80+

Take Out Only

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.80+

Take Out Only

Combo Fried Rice

$8.80+

Take Out Only

Plain Chow Mein

$6.40+

Take Out Only

Subgum Chow Mein

$6.80+

Take Out Only

Mushroom Chow Mein

$6.80+

Take Out Only

Chicken Chow Mein

$6.80+

Take Out Only

Chicken Mushroom Chow Mein

$7.20+

Take Out Only

Chicken Subgum Chow Mein

$7.20+

Take Out Only

Great Wall Chow Mein

$8.65+

Take Out Only

Pork Chow Mein

$8.65+

Take Out Only

Beef Chow Mein

$8.65+

Take Out Only

Shrimp Chow Mein

$9.20+

Take Out Only

Vegetable Chow Mein

$8.45+

Take Out Only

Combination Dinner For 2

$17.70

Take Out Only

Combination Dinner For 3

$25.55

Take Out Only

Combination Dinner For 4

$35.00

Take Out Only

Extra White Rice

$1.00+

Extra Fried Rice (Plain)

$1.00+

Extra Brown Rice

$1.00+

Takeout Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Mountain Dew

$1.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina, MN 55410

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

