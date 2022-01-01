Seafood salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve seafood salad
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Seafood Salad
|$24.75
Shrimp, squid, scallops and mussels mixed with cucumber, carrots, onions, bell pepper, lemongrass, celery and cilantro over a bed of lettuce with a house dressing. Can be made GF on request.
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Spicy Seafood Salad
|$12.95