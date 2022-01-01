Seafood salad in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seafood Salad$24.75
Shrimp, squid, scallops and mussels mixed with cucumber, carrots, onions, bell pepper, lemongrass, celery and cilantro over a bed of lettuce with a house dressing. Can be made GF on request.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Seafood Salad$12.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Salad$18.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine

