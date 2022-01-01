Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot spicy chicken in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve hot spicy chicken

Item pic

 

Pho Mai Dinkytown

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot & Spicy Chicken$14.75
Chicken stir fry with lemongrass & onions in chef's special sauce.
More about Pho Mai Dinkytown
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot and Spicy Chicken$11.95
Tender chicken sautéed with lemongrass, peapods and white and green onions in a hot sauce.
Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
More about V Bistro
Consumer pic

 

MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant

8459 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LUNCH COMBO: Hot & Spicy Chicken$11.65
Lunch combination is offered weekdays from 11-2PM (Mon - Friday). The combo comes w/the lunch portion entree, fried rice or white rice & 1 eggroll
More about MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant

