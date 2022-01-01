Hot spicy chicken in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve hot spicy chicken
Pho Mai Dinkytown
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Hot & Spicy Chicken
|$14.75
Chicken stir fry with lemongrass & onions in chef's special sauce.
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Hot and Spicy Chicken
|$11.95
Tender chicken sautéed with lemongrass, peapods and white and green onions in a hot sauce.
Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)