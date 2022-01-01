Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve dumplings

KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dumpling Soup$4.00
More about KIKU BISTRO
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Szechuan Dumplings$7.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Takeout
Kinkhali Dumpling$12.00
Eastern European style dumpling. Veal and pork filled purse resting on buerre monte.
More about 112 Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings (6)$8.45
6 pieces
Steamed Dumplings (6)$8.45
6 pieces
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chicken & Dumplings$23.00
Roast Wild Acres Chicken, herbed dumplings, seasonal vegetables, chicken au jus
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar

