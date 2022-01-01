Dumplings in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve dumplings
More about KIKU BISTRO
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Dumpling Soup
|$4.00
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Szechuan Dumplings
|$7.95
More about 112 Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Kinkhali Dumpling
|$12.00
Eastern European style dumpling. Veal and pork filled purse resting on buerre monte.
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$8.45
6 pieces
|Steamed Dumplings (6)
|$8.45
6 pieces