Rainbow Restaurant Minneapolis

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (2)

Egg Rolls (2)

$12.00

Made with chicken

Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.00

Handmade, delicate and bite-sized, cream cheese wontons are fried to order and served with Tammy's own sweet and sour sauce. 8 pcs.

Szechuan Wontons

Szechuan Wontons

$13.00

Pork and shrimp dumplings tossed in black bean sauce with scallions. 8 pcs.

Food

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$33.00

Egg Rolls (3), Cream Cheese Wontons (10 pcs), Fried Chicken Dumplings (6 pcs), Nuoc Cham Sauce (2) and Sweet & Sour Sauce (4) packaged in an aluminum tray for easy reheating. Serves 4 - 6 people. Additional sauce available under "Extra Sauces and Spicy Additions"

Egg Rolls (2)

Egg Rolls (2)

$12.00

Made with chicken

Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.00

Handmade, delicate and bite-sized, cream cheese wontons are fried to order and served with Tammy's own sweet and sour sauce. 8 pcs.

5-Spice Chicken Wings

5-Spice Chicken Wings

$14.00

Paprika and Chinese 5 Spice seasoning. 8 pcs.

Szechuan Wontons

Szechuan Wontons

$13.00

Pork and shrimp dumplings tossed in black bean sauce with scallions. 8 pcs.

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.00

Napa cabbage, celery, onion, carrots and shitake mushrooms. 4 pcs.

Fried Chicken Dumplings

$9.00

A crispy wonton envelops a juicy chicken meatball. Served with sweet and sour sauce. 4 pcs.

Sesame Noodles

Sesame Noodles

$12.00

Served warm or cold (Contains Sesame and Peanuts)

Wok-Seared Cauliflower (Vegan)

Wok-Seared Cauliflower (Vegan)

$10.00

Cauliflower seared in high heat, roasted to bring out its hidden sweetness

5-Spice Calamari

5-Spice Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded squid, fresh ginger and scallions are wok-seared and tossed with Chinese 5-Spice (cinnamon, clove, star anise, fennel, szechuan pepper)

Wonton Soup

$10.00

A classic. Handmade pork and shrimp wontons in a chicken-based broth

Chiu Chao Turnip Cake

Chiu Chao Turnip Cake

$14.00

Imagine a potato cake, but made of rice, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside; pan-fried with eggs and scallions; extra "Dumpling Sauce" available under Extra Sauces and Spicy Additions

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice is stir-fried with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts unless otherwise specified served with chili oil

Pork Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice is stir-fried with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts unless otherwise specified served with chili oil

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice is stir-fried with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts unless otherwise specified served with chili oil

Vegetable Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

Vegetable Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

$11.00

Broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts served with chili oil

Rainbow Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Pork, shrimp and green peas served with chili oil

Curry Tofu (Vegan, Gluten Free)

$12.00

Broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts *egg can be requested

Entree - Chicken

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Sliced white meat chicken, kale, napa cabbage, broccoli, peapods, carrots and mushrooms

Chicken with Cashew Nut and Basil

$16.00

Sliced white meat chicken, peapods, bell pepper and onion tossed in Peking sauce and garnished with cashew nuts and basil

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken, bean sprouts and scallions

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken, carrot, celery and onion in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds (Contains Sesame)

Entree - Pork

Ma Po Tofu

$16.00

Ground pork and szechuan peppercorns (Spicy)

Mu Shu Pork

Mu Shu Pork

$18.00

Julienne sliced pork, cabbage, egg, mushroom and scallions

Entree - Beef

Kung Pao Beef

$19.00

Thinly sliced beef, bell peppers, onions, peanuts and hot peppers (Contains Peanuts)

Crispy Tiger

Crispy Tiger

$19.00

Crispy beef and garlic bits drizzled with sweet garlic soy sauce and scallions set on house-made root vegetable chips

Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$19.00

Thinly sliced beef and steamed broccoli stir fried in brown sauce

Entree - Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$20.00

Lightly battered shrimp in cream sauce topped with candied walnuts

Rainbow Spice Curry Shrimp

Rainbow Spice Curry Shrimp

$20.00

Lightly battered shrimp topped with red curry sauce and steamed broccoli

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$20.00

Shrimp, bell peppers, onions and house-made black bean sauce

Entree - Vegetable

Wok Seared Cauliflower (Vegan)

Wok Seared Cauliflower (Vegan)

$10.00

Cauliflower seared in high heat, roasted to bring out its hidden sweetness

Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)

$11.00

Gai Lan with oyster sauce and toasted garlic

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Carrots, cauliflower, peapods, cabbage, onion, basil and yellow coconut cream curry

Curry Mock Duck

Curry Mock Duck

$15.00

Mock duck with broccoli and orange curry

Dry Sauteed Green Beans

$11.00

Garlic, preserved cabbage and oyster sauce

Fried Tofu, Mixed Vegetables in Black Bean Sauce

$15.00

Large tofu triangles fried crisp and stir-fried in black bean sauce with crunchy vegetables

Mock Crispy Tiger (Vegan)

$18.00

Crispy sliced mock meat tossed in Tiger sauce, scallion, fried garlic; served on top of our homemade root-vegetable chips (beet, taro root, and yam)

Big Bowl Noodle Soup

Create Your Own Big Bowl Noodle Soup

$10.00

Add your choice of ingredients to Cantonese bone broth with egg noodles

Wonton Big Bowl Noodle Soup

$15.00

Handmade pork and shrimp wontons and scallion in Cantonese bone broth with egg noodles

Mixed Vegetables Big Bowl Noodle Soup

$13.00

Coarsely chopped broccoli, shredded napa cabbage and carrots in Cantonese bone broth with egg noodles

Mixed Seafood Big Bowl Noodle Soup

$18.00

Shrimp, fish cake, squid with scallions in Cantonese bone broth with egg noodles

Chicken & Kale Big Bowl Noodle Soup

$13.00

Pan-Fried Egg, Tofu, Basil Big Bowl Noodle Soup

$13.00

Entree - Noodles

Singapore Chow Mai Fun

Singapore Chow Mai Fun

$19.00

Mai Fun noodles, pork and shrimp, dusted with curry spice, stir-fried with bean sprouts, onions, eggs and topped with scallions

Jai Mai Fun

Jai Mai Fun

$16.00

Pan-fried Mai Fun rice noodle, peapods, carrots, napa cabbage and broccoli

Beef Chow Fun

$18.00

These extra-wide noodles are dry sautéed, wok-seared, resulting in toasted noodles with crispy edges stir-fried with bean sprouts and scallions

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce Pan-fried Noodles

$18.00

Sliced white meat chicken, bell pepper and stir-fried in house-made black bean sauce set on pan-fried noodles

Beef and Gai Lan Pan-fried Noodles

$19.00

Thinly-sliced beef and stalks of gai lan with savory brown sauce set on pan-fried noodles

Seafood and Gai Lan Pan-fried Noodles

$20.00

Shrimp, fish cake, squid, scallop with gai lan in a savory garlic white sauce set on pan-fried chow fun noodles

Mixed Vegetables with Black Bean Sauce Pan-fried Noodles

$18.00

Broccoli, carrot, shiitake mushroom, bell pepper and celery in Rainbow's house-made black bean sauce set on pan-fried noodles

Lo Mein

$15.00

Classic round, wheat noodles stir-fried in a light sauce with green beans, cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and scallions; choose your protein

Chicken Chow Fun

Chicken Chow Fun

$18.00

Sides, Extras, Desserts

Side of Noodles

$6.00

Choose from egg-based mein, or the hand-cut, extra-wide chow fun rice noodle

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.00

White or brown rice

Extra Sauces and Spicy Additions (House-made)

$0.50

All of Rainbows sauces are made in-house using Chef Tammy Wong's recipes

Side of Nuts

$3.00

Roasted peanuts, almond, cashews and wok-toasted candied walnuts

Extra Crepes (3) for Moo Shu Pork

$4.00

Wok-roasted Chili Peppers

$2.00

Whole, dry-roasted red chilies

Chocolate Wontons (4)

Chocolate Wontons (4)

$6.00

Decadent, creamy, chocolate inside a crispy wonton dusted with powdered sugar

Extra Chopsticks

Extra Chopsticks

$0.50

Side of Black Bean Sauce

$5.00

Drinks

Other Drinks

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Platters (serves 3-4)

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$33.00

Egg Rolls (3), Cream Cheese Wontons (10 pcs), Fried Chicken Dumplings (6 pcs), Nuoc Cham Sauce (2) and Sweet & Sour Sauce (4) packaged in an aluminum tray for easy reheating. Serves 4 - 6 people. Additional sauce available under "Extra Sauces and Spicy Additions"

Sesame Noodles

$38.00

Served warm or cold (Contains Peanuts). Serves 3-4

Wok-seared Cauliflower (Vegan)

$27.00

Cauliflower seared in high heat, roasted to bring out its hidden sweetness. Serves 3-4

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$27.00

Chicken stir-fried with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts unless otherwise specified served with chili oil. Serves 3-4

Pork Fried Rice

$27.00

Pork stir-fried with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts unless otherwise specified served with chili oil. Serves 3-4

Shrimp Fried Rice

$43.00

Shrimp stir-fried with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts unless otherwise specified served with chili oil. Serves 3-4

Vegetable Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

$35.00

Broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts served with chili oil. Serves 3-4

Rainbow Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

$43.00

Pork, shrimp and green peas served with chili oil. Serves 3-4

Entree - Chicken

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$50.00

Sliced white meat chicken, kale, napa cabbage, broccoli, peapods, carrots and mushrooms. Serves 3-4

Chicken with Cashew Nut and Basil

$50.00

Sliced white meat chicken, peapods, bell pepper and onion with Peking sauce. Serves 3-4

Sesame Chicken

$50.00

Lightly breaded chicken, bean sprouts and scallions. Serves 3-4

General Tso's Chicken

$50.00

Lightly breaded chicken, carrot, celery, and onion in a sweet and tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Serves 3-4

Entree - Beef

Kung Pao Beef

$57.00

Thinly sliced beef, bell peppers, onions, peanuts and hot peppers (Contains Peanuts). Serves 3-4

Beef with Broccoli

$57.00

Thinly sliced beef and steamed broccoli stir fried in brown sauce. Serves 3-4

Entree - Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$57.00

Lightly battered shrimp in cream sauce topped with candied walnuts. Serves 3-4

Rainbow Spice Curry Shrimp

$57.00

Lightly battered shrimp topped with red curry sauce and steamed broccoli. Serves 3-4

Entree - Vegetable

Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)

$34.00

Gai Lan with oyster sauce and toasted garlic. Serves 3-4

Vegetable Curry

$42.00

Carrots, cauliflower, peapods, cabbage, onion, basil and yellow coconut cream curry. Serves 3-4

Curry Mock Duck

$46.00

Mock duck with broccoli and orange curry. Serves 3-4

Dry Sauteed Green Beans

$34.00

Garlic, preserved cabbage and oyster sauce. Serves 3-4

Fried Tofu, Mixed Vegetables in Black Bean Sauce

$46.00

Large tofu triangles fried crisp, then stir-fried in black bean sauce with crunchy vegetables. Serves 3-4

Pan-fried Noodles

SIngapore Chow Mai Fun

$54.00

Mai Fun noodles, pork and shrimp, dusted with curry spice, stir-fried with bean sprouts, onions, eggs and topped with scallions. Serves 3-4

Jai Mai Fun

$50.00

Pan-fried Mai Fun rice noodle, peapods, carrots, napa cabbage and broccoli. Serves 3-4

Sides and Extras

Quart of Rice

White or brown rice

Extra House-made Sauces and Spicy Additions

$0.50+

All of Rainbows sauces are made in-house using Chef Tammy Wong's recipes

Wok-roasted Chili Peppers

Whole, dry-roasted red chilies

Extra Chopsticks

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rainbow Restaurant adds a Surcharge of 5% to each order to support fair wages. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9, this Service Charge is not a gratuity for services provided by any employee.

Website

Location

2739 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

