Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Street Crossing Bebe Zito Burgers at ESC

review star

No reviews yet

2819 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


POS Mains

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries seasoned with salt!

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.00

A side of battered white cheddar cheese curds.

Honey Butter Chips

Honey Butter Chips

$5.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00

A side of fried potato chips tossed in warm honey with hot sauce.

Cheddar Tots

Cheddar Tots

$5.00Out of stock

A side of fried tater tots filled with cheddar cheese!

Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$8.00

A basket of fries, seasoned with salt!

Cheese Curds Basket

Cheese Curds Basket

$8.00
Honey Butter Chips Basket

Honey Butter Chips Basket

$8.00
Fried Pickles Basket

Fried Pickles Basket

$8.00
Cheddar Tots Basket

Cheddar Tots Basket

$8.00Out of stock

A basket of tater tots filled with cheddar cheese in the center!

POS Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries seasoned with salt!

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.00

A side of battered white cheddar cheese curds.

Cheddar Tots

Cheddar Tots

$5.00Out of stock

A side of fried tater tots filled with cheddar cheese!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00

A side of fried potato chips tossed in warm honey with hot sauce.

Honey Butter Chips

Honey Butter Chips

$5.00
Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$8.00

A basket of fries, seasoned with salt!

Cheese Curds Basket

Cheese Curds Basket

$8.00
Cheddar Tots Basket

Cheddar Tots Basket

$8.00Out of stock

A basket of tater tots filled with cheddar cheese in the center!

Fried Pickles Basket

Fried Pickles Basket

$8.00
Honey Butter Chips Basket

Honey Butter Chips Basket

$8.00

POS Drinks

Guarana

$4.00

A can of gurarana soda.

1919 Root Beer

$5.50

16 oz. can of 1919 Root Beer

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.95

A bottle of chilled water.

Extras

Special Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2819 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Street Crossing - Sushi Dori
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - Ramen Shoten
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - Ouro Pizzaria
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - Chatime & Bebe Zito Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
2819 NICOLLET AVE MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - ESC Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Christos Greek Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 723
2632 Nicollet Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston