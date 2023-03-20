Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Street Crossing Ramen Shoten

review star

No reviews yet

2819 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Ramen

Piyo Piyo (Shio Ramen)

Piyo Piyo (Shio Ramen)

$16.00

Creamy Chicken Broth, Katsuobushi Shio Tare, Seasoned Chicken Chashu, Ajitama, Asparagus, Menma, Pickled Red Onion, Kaiware Sprout, Chicken Oil (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Mr Rooster (Shoyu Ramen)

Mr Rooster (Shoyu Ramen)

$16.00

Creamy Chicken Broth, Shoyu Tare, Seasoned Chicken Chashu, Ajitama, Asparagus, Menma, Scallion, Fried Onion, Niboshi Chicken Oil (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Red Phoenix (Spicy Miso Ramen)

Red Phoenix (Spicy Miso Ramen)

$16.00

Creamy Chicken Broth, Miso Tare, Seasoned Chicken Chashu, Ajitama, Asparagus, Moyashi, Chili Corn, Scallion, Garlic Chips, Chili Bomb, Chili Oil (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Spring Oasis (Vegan Miso Ramen)

Spring Oasis (Vegan Miso Ramen)

$16.00

Creamy Mushroom Veggie Broth, Miso Tare, Portabello, Chili Corn, Asparagus, Moyashi, Kaiware Sprout, Garlic Chips, Chili Oil

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

ラーメン商店 Creative craft ramen joint in a nostalgic modern Japanese vibe located at @eatstreetcrossing Food Hall in Minneapolis, MN

Location

2819 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Street Crossing - Ouro Pizzaria
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - Sushi Dori
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - Bebe Zito Burgers at ESC
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - Chatime & Bebe Zito Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
2819 NICOLLET AVE MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Eat Street Crossing - ESC Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Christos Greek Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 723
2632 Nicollet Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston