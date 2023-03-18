Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Street Crossing Ouro Pizzaria

review star

No reviews yet

2819 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Salads

Ouro Salad (GF)

Ouro Salad (GF)

$8.00+

Butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, parsley, hearts of palm, EVOO, Vinegar,

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$8.00+

Red romaine lettuce, frisée, crouton crumble, garlic, cauliflower and Cesar dressing.

Chopped Brazilian Salad (GF)

Chopped Brazilian Salad (GF)

$8.00+

Arugula, lola rosa, tomato, chopped egg, olives, hearts of palm, pecorino and sweet & spicy dressing.

Saude Grain Salad (GF)

Saude Grain Salad (GF)

$8.00+

Spinach, brown rice, black beans, tomato vinaigrette pico de gallo, bacon forafa.

Pizza

Margherita (Vegetarian)

Margherita (Vegetarian)

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomato and basil.

Cinco Queijos

Cinco Queijos

$15.95

A pizza with ricotta cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, Romano, Parmesan, topped with Catupiry cheese.

Brasilia

Brasilia

$21.95

Fire braised chicken, tomato onion, cilantro, onion, oregano & Catupiry cheese.

Pelé

Pelé

$18.95

Spicy calabrese salami drizzled in jalapeno infused agave.

Americano

Americano

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella.

Mercado

Mercado

$20.95

Mortadella, pistachio basil pesto, arugula, oregano and white sauce.

Ipanema

Ipanema

$22.95

Cachaça cured salmon, tomato, cilantro, green onion and lime.

Shrimp Portuguesa

Shrimp Portuguesa

$22.95

Shrimp, hearts of palm, chopped egg, tomato vinaigrette pico de gallo, sliced onion, white sauce and Catupiry cheese.

Paulista (Vegan)

Paulista (Vegan)

$17.95

Mashed potato, corn, vegan mozzarella, tomato vinaigrette pico de gallo, topped with shoestring potato chips.

Dessert Pizzas

Bananinha

Bananinha

$15.95

A dessert pizza with roasted banana and doce de leite sauce!

Strawberry Nutella

Strawberry Nutella

$16.95

Nutella and sliced strawberries

Romeu e Julieta

Romeu e Julieta

$17.95

Goiabada guava paste and fresh cheese!

Drinks

Can of Guarana

$3.95

A can of Guarana soda imported from Brazil!

Coconut Water

$3.75

11.1 oz of coconut water!

Jarritos

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
