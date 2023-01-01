Rib tips in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rib tips
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market
Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|LBS Pork Rib Tips
|$12.00
|Pork Rib Tips
|$12.00
One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.
More about Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center
PIZZA
Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center
6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center
|Rib Tips
|$10.99
Roughly 1 lb of rib tips which results in about 11-13 rib tips