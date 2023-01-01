Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rib tips in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rib tips

Pork Rib Tips image

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LBS Pork Rib Tips$12.00
Pork Rib Tips$12.00
One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market
Scoreboard Pizza image

PIZZA

Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center

6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rib Tips$10.99
Roughly 1 lb of rib tips which results in about 11-13 rib tips
More about Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center
Main pic

 

The Fabled Rooster -

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rib Tips$14.00
More about The Fabled Rooster -

