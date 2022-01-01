Sticky rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sticky rice
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Sticky Rice
|$5.00
|Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
|$8.00
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|Sticky rice
|$4.50
|50. Mango & Sticky Rice
|$7.50
|50. Custard & Sticky Rice
|$7.50
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$12.75
Sweet coconut milk sticky rice with fresh mango, sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Dish is GF & V.
|Durian Sticky Rice
|$12.75
Sweet coconut milk sticky rice with durian fruit, sprinkled with sesame seeds
Dish is GF & V.
|Sticky Rice
|$4.00
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Sticky Rice
|$2.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Thai Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice
|$7.50
|Fresh Mango w/ Sweet Sticky Rice
|$7.50
Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze
520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Extra Purple Sticky Rice
|$5.00
Ooooh it's sticky
(V, GF)
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|Large sticky rice
|$6.00
|Small Sticky Rice
|$3.30