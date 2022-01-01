Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve sticky rice

Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice$5.00
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$8.00
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky rice$4.50
50. Mango & Sticky Rice$7.50
50. Custard & Sticky Rice$7.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Sticky Rice$12.75
Sweet coconut milk sticky rice with fresh mango, sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Dish is GF & V.
Durian Sticky Rice$12.75
Sweet coconut milk sticky rice with durian fruit, sprinkled with sesame seeds
Dish is GF & V.
Sticky Rice$4.00
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Rice$2.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$4.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$4.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice$3.00
Thai Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice$7.50
Fresh Mango w/ Sweet Sticky Rice$7.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Union Hmong Kitchen image

 

Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Purple Sticky Rice
Extra Purple Sticky Rice$5.00
Ooooh it's sticky
(V, GF)
More about Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large sticky rice$6.00
Small Sticky Rice$3.30
More about Thai Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Rice Noodles

Carbonara

Cashew Chicken

Panang Curry

Nachos

Taco Salad

Shrimp Wraps

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston