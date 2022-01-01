Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Salad$4.75
GF | A half pint of chopped salami, mozzarella, green and kalamata olives, marinated red and yellow peppers, and chickpeas all tossed in a garlic olive oil dressing.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Scoreboard Pizza image

PIZZA

Scoreboard Pizza

6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Large Antipasto Salad$7.99
Assembled from fresh crisp lettuce, black olives, onions, pepperoni, bacon bits and topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and 2 pieces of garlic bread
More about Scoreboard Pizza
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Antipasto Salad$7.50
Antipasto Salad$10.75
Lettuce Mix, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Egg, Croutons, Choice of Dressing, and a Slice of Garlic Bread
More about Carbone's Pizza

