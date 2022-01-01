Antipasto salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Antipasto Salad
|$4.75
GF | A half pint of chopped salami, mozzarella, green and kalamata olives, marinated red and yellow peppers, and chickpeas all tossed in a garlic olive oil dressing.
Scoreboard Pizza
6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center
|Large Antipasto Salad
|$7.99
Assembled from fresh crisp lettuce, black olives, onions, pepperoni, bacon bits and topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and 2 pieces of garlic bread
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Half Antipasto Salad
|$7.50
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.75
Lettuce Mix, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Egg, Croutons, Choice of Dressing, and a Slice of Garlic Bread