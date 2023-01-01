Gobi manchurian in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve gobi manchurian
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Gobi Manchurian
|$10.95
Mixed vegetable stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce, served dry or with gravy.
More about Dancing Ganesha
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Gobi Manchurian
|$10.00
sweet and spicy crunchy cauliflower pieces in a tasty chef special sauce