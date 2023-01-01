Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gobi manchurian in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve gobi manchurian

Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$10.95
Mixed vegetable stir fried in sweet and spicy sauce, served dry or with gravy.
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$10.00
sweet and spicy crunchy cauliflower pieces in a tasty chef special sauce
More about Dancing Ganesha
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$10.00
crunchy cauliflower pieces in a tasty chef special sauce
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

